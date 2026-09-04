ETV Bharat / health

Liver Disease May Not Be One Disease At All, Scientists Have Identified 5 Distinct Subtypes

Mayo Clinic researchers, working with scientists at Virginia Tech, have found that what we call MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease) may not actually be one disease at all. Their study has identified five biologically distinct subtypes, each carrying different risks for complications including heart disease, liver failure, cancer and the need for a liver transplant.

Same Diagnosis May Not Mean The Same Disease

MASLD (previously known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) affects nearly 30% of adults worldwide. It happens when excess fat builds up in the liver and can progress from relatively silent disease to inflammation, scarring and irreversible liver damage. It is also a major cause of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver transplantation.

The interesting part of the new research is that the disease appears to have several different routes into the same neighbourhood. The broader research framework splits MASLD into 5 reproducible paths, where 3 are predominantly systemic/extrahepatic (such as this cardiorenal subtype) and 2 are intensely liver-centric (such as the polygenic/genetic progression forms). Some of the newly identified subtypes were strongly connected to familiar metabolic problems such as obesity and diabetes. Others appeared to be driven more by inherited genetic factors.

A person can have liver disease without looking like the stereotypical patient. The researchers found that some of the genetic subtypes were linked to a greater risk of progressing to advanced liver disease even in people who did not have the usual metabolic risk factors.

More Than 4,600 Test Patients

To find these differences, the researchers analysed genetic and clinical information from more than 4,600 people with MASLD. The researchers brought together information on liver enzymes, body mass index and cholesterol and other lipid levels, along with conditions including diabetes, depression and sleep apnea. They then used computational modelling to look for groups of patients who shared underlying biological patterns. Those patterns produced five distinct subtypes.

The idea is rather like discovering that a crowd which has always been described as “people waiting for a train” actually contains commuters, tourists, people who have missed their train and someone who has been sitting there since Tuesday. From a distance, they're all waiting. Up close, their circumstances are different.