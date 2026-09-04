Liver Disease May Not Be One Disease At All, Scientists Have Identified 5 Distinct Subtypes
Some of the genetic subtypes were linked to a greater risk of progressing to advanced liver disease even in healthy looking people.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Mayo Clinic researchers, working with scientists at Virginia Tech, have found that what we call MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease) may not actually be one disease at all. Their study has identified five biologically distinct subtypes, each carrying different risks for complications including heart disease, liver failure, cancer and the need for a liver transplant.
Same Diagnosis May Not Mean The Same Disease
MASLD (previously known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) affects nearly 30% of adults worldwide. It happens when excess fat builds up in the liver and can progress from relatively silent disease to inflammation, scarring and irreversible liver damage. It is also a major cause of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver transplantation.
The interesting part of the new research is that the disease appears to have several different routes into the same neighbourhood. The broader research framework splits MASLD into 5 reproducible paths, where 3 are predominantly systemic/extrahepatic (such as this cardiorenal subtype) and 2 are intensely liver-centric (such as the polygenic/genetic progression forms). Some of the newly identified subtypes were strongly connected to familiar metabolic problems such as obesity and diabetes. Others appeared to be driven more by inherited genetic factors.
A person can have liver disease without looking like the stereotypical patient. The researchers found that some of the genetic subtypes were linked to a greater risk of progressing to advanced liver disease even in people who did not have the usual metabolic risk factors.
More Than 4,600 Test Patients
To find these differences, the researchers analysed genetic and clinical information from more than 4,600 people with MASLD. The researchers brought together information on liver enzymes, body mass index and cholesterol and other lipid levels, along with conditions including diabetes, depression and sleep apnea. They then used computational modelling to look for groups of patients who shared underlying biological patterns. Those patterns produced five distinct subtypes.
The idea is rather like discovering that a crowd which has always been described as “people waiting for a train” actually contains commuters, tourists, people who have missed their train and someone who has been sitting there since Tuesday. From a distance, they're all waiting. Up close, their circumstances are different.
Genetics Could Help Identify Patients At Higher Risk
One of the most important findings was the link between some genetic subtypes and more rapid progression to advanced liver disease. That could eventually change how doctors think about risk. At present, factors such as obesity, diabetes and other metabolic conditions are important clues when assessing MASLD. The new findings suggest that genetic information may provide another layer of information, including for people who don't have those obvious risk factors.
Shulan Tian, Ph.D., co-senior author and bioinformatician at Mayo Clinic, says combining clinical and genomic information at this scale allows patterns of disease progression to emerge that might otherwise remain hidden. Once different subtypes can be separated, the hope is that treatment can be matched more closely to the biological processes driving the disease.
Liver May Not Be The Only Organ Involved
The researchers also found associations between particular MASLD subtypes and conditions outside the liver, including depression, sleep apnea and migraine. That adds another layer to the story. The liver may be where the disease is diagnosed, but its biological effects can involve much more of the body. The findings reinforce the idea that MASLD is not merely a problem of excess fat sitting quietly in one organ.
Eric Klee, Ph.D., co-senior author, says the approach could eventually help researchers identify meaningful subgroups within complex diseases and anticipate how they might progress.
The work was made possible in part by Mayo Clinic's Research Data Atlas, which connects genetic information with patient medical records. A major component of the Atlas is the Tapestry Study, which has generated exome data from more than 100,000 participants. Put enough information together, and patterns that were invisible in smaller studies can begin to emerge. Konstantinos Lazaridis, M.D., who led the Tapestry Study and is a co-author, says this is precisely what large-scale genomic research can offer: new ways of defining diseases that could eventually influence patient care.
The researchers now plan to test whether these categories hold up in broader patient populations and, crucially, whether people in different subtypes respond differently to treatment. They will also examine responses to therapies including GLP-1 receptor agonists.
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-77410-6
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