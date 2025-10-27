Why Fitness Could Help Us Survive Heatwaves In The Face Of Climate Change
An experiment on mice has found that physical fitness can help one handle stressors such as heat and dehydration.
Somewhere in a lab in California, a group of mice are running their little hearts out on tiny wheels, completely unaware that they might be rewriting how we think about thirst, fitness, and the human condition. The scene (if you imagine it) is both absurd and inspiring: mouse-sized marathoners churning away in their treadmills, in a study that could teach us a thing or two about surviving the hotter, drier planet we’re fast creating for ourselves.
The research, from the University of California, Riverside, began with a simple question: What happens to activity levels when water disappears? Do you slow down, like any sensible creature would, or do you keep going even harder? To find out, the team worked with “high-runner” mice: rodents bred for over 30 years to love running more than cheese. These little overachievers are the Olympians of the mouse world, capable of running about three times farther than your garden-variety lab mouse. They’re fit, lean, and, as this new study reveals, resilient.
When researchers deprived some of these mice of water for 24 hours (a move that would send most of us into despair and a deep nap), the high-runners did something astonishing. They ran more. Not less, not the same... more. They clocked longer distances, ran faster, and seemed, in their own whiskery way, to defy logic. Their bodies, losing weight and moisture, should have been crying out for rest. Instead, they seemed to treat dehydration as a motivational challenge.
The scientists, led by Professor Theodore Garland, suspect a phenomenon called “reward substitution.” Essentially, when the brain is denied one source of satisfaction (say, the simple pleasure of a sip of water), it compensates by leaning harder into another, like the euphoria of running. It’s as if the mice, frustrated by thirst, decided: “If I can’t drink, I’ll sprint my feelings out.”
Garland concludes from the experiment that physical fitness can help one handle stressors such as heat and dehydration. In a warming world where water is increasingly scarce, fitter bodies may maintain performance longer, even under strain. Think of farmers, construction workers, and outdoor labourers: people whose livelihoods depend on physical endurance in extreme heat. Their fitness could be a biological buffer against the planet’s growing thirst.
Before you start skipping your water bottle in the name of science, Garland offers a clear caveat: Don’t. The study doesn’t suggest dehydration training; it merely hints at the unseen advantages of being fit. Hydration, he reminds us, remains essential.
