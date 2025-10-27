ETV Bharat / health

Why Fitness Could Help Us Survive Heatwaves In The Face Of Climate Change

Somewhere in a lab in California, a group of mice are running their little hearts out on tiny wheels, completely unaware that they might be rewriting how we think about thirst, fitness, and the human condition. The scene (if you imagine it) is both absurd and inspiring: mouse-sized marathoners churning away in their treadmills, in a study that could teach us a thing or two about surviving the hotter, drier planet we’re fast creating for ourselves.

The research, from the University of California, Riverside, began with a simple question: What happens to activity levels when water disappears? Do you slow down, like any sensible creature would, or do you keep going even harder? To find out, the team worked with “high-runner” mice: rodents bred for over 30 years to love running more than cheese. These little overachievers are the Olympians of the mouse world, capable of running about three times farther than your garden-variety lab mouse. They’re fit, lean, and, as this new study reveals, resilient.

Professor Theodore Garland demonstrating the experiment on mice (Image courtesy University of California)