Are You Constantly Worried About High Blood Pressure? 'Fit Hoga Bharat' Is The Perfect Platform For You!

Numerous studies have revealed that “mental stress and excess weight” are contributing factors to high blood pressure. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, "Fit Hoga Bharat" will help you maintain a peaceful life and protect your health. Join the 30-day challenge now to improve yourself by making changes to your daily diet and habits from the comfort of your home.

High blood pressure has become a major health problem in India. Previously more common among urban populations, high blood pressure is now rapidly increasing in rural areas as well. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), approximately one in three people suffer from hypertension. While this increase is higher in urban areas, it is estimated that 311 million people in the total population of the country are suffering from high blood pressure.

According to NFHS-5 (2019-2020), 34% of the urban population, 28% of the rural population, 21% of men, and 28% of women suffer from high blood pressure. The heart, about the size of a fist, is located between the two lungs in the chest. Whether the heart beats too fast or too slow, it can lead to life-threatening conditions such as high blood pressure and other heart diseases.

Blood is supplied to all parts of the body. Deoxygenated blood reaches the heart, gets purified, and then returns to the organs. This process requires blood circulation to be in sync with the heart's rhythm. However, in some people, increase in bad cholesterol causes the blood vessels to harden, leading to high blood pressure. This is medically known as Hypertension. If the blood pressure is lower than it should be, it is called Hypotension or low blood pressure. Blood pressure indirectly indicates the functioning of the heart. Doctors say that blood pressure is not a disease, but only a symptom of a disease, yet it is a silent killer.