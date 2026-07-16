ETV Bharat / health

The First 10 Minutes After A Heart Attack Could Save A Life, Here's Exactly What A Cardiologist Wants You To Do

A heart attack doesn't usually announce itself with dramatic background music or someone clutching their chest before collapsing in slow motion. More often, it looks ordinary. A colleague complains of chest discomfort after lunch. A parent says they feel unusually breathless while climbing the stairs. Someone at a wedding suddenly starts sweating despite the air conditioning.

According to cardiologists, the first 10 minutes after a suspected heart attack are among the most important. What happens during those few minutes can determine how much of the heart muscle survives. Cardiologists have a phrase they repeat often: “Time is muscle.” Every minute that blood flow remains blocked, more heart muscle is deprived of oxygen. The longer the delay, the greater the permanent damage.

Don't assume it's just gas or muscle pain without medical evaluation (Getty Images)

Step 1: Believe What You're Seeing

One of the biggest reasons patients arrive late is denial.

According to Dr. Mitesh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, this hesitation is one of the biggest mistakes people make. “If you suspect a heart attack, act immediately,” he says. “Don't wait for the symptoms to settle or assume it's just acidity or gas.”

Heart attacks don't always present the same way. While crushing chest pain is common, symptoms can also include pressure or tightness in the chest, pain spreading to the shoulder, arm, neck, jaw or back, sudden breathlessness, nausea, dizziness, cold sweats, or unusual fatigue. Women, older adults and people with diabetes may experience less typical symptoms, making it even easier to dismiss them. The safest assumption is, if there's doubt, get medical help.

Step 2: Call for Emergency Medical Help

Many people make another costly mistake. They decide to drive the patient to the hospital themselves. It sounds practical but it isn't always the safest choice, according to cardiologist Dr. Kumar. Emergency medical teams can begin treatment on the way, monitor heart rhythm, administer life-saving medications if needed, and alert the hospital before arrival. If the patient's condition suddenly worsens during transport, trained professionals are already there. Every minute saved before reaching the hospital increases the chances of preserving heart muscle.

Step 3: Keep the Person Calm

Once help has been called, your next job isn't to become a doctor but to become a calming presence. Help the person sit in a comfortable semi-reclined position rather than lying completely flat. Loosen tight clothing around the neck or chest, reassure them that help is on the way, and encourage them to stay as still as possible. An anxious heart works harder. A frightened person breathes faster. Keeping movement to a minimum reduces the heart's workload until medical help arrives.