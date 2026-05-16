ETV Bharat / health

Researchers Identify First Suite Of Human Antibodies Against Measles Virus

A scientific team funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has isolated and mapped in detail the first comprehensive group of human antibodies targeting the measles virus. The findings reveal previously unknown details about how the human immune system fights measles and identify specific antibodies capable of reducing the virus to undetectable levels in an animal model. The research could serve as the foundation for development of a measles treatment.

Measles cases have recently increased in the United States and worldwide. More than 470,000 measles cases were reported globally in 2024, and at least 72 outbreaks have been recorded in the United States since January 2025. While effective prevention in the form of vaccination is available, no safe and effective therapies have received regulatory approval in the United States. This leaves people who cannot safely receive the vaccine (the immunocompromised, pregnant women, and infants too young to be vaccinated) with a lack of medical options.

“With measles cases increasing, we urgently need effective therapeutics to protect the most vulnerable,” said Jeffrey K. Taubenberger, M.D., Ph.D., acting director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “This research gives us a clear picture for the first time of the most promising targets for antibody-based medicines that could protect or treat people for whom measles vaccination is not an option.”

Previous research into measles immunity had relied largely on mouse antibodies and indirect methods, leaving the human antibody response poorly understood and structurally uncharacterized. This study changes that. The research team, led by Dr. Erica Ollmann Saphire of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, isolated memory B cells—the immune cells that retain long-term “memory” of past infections or vaccinations—from a donor who had been vaccinated for measles three times. From those cells, the team engineered and purified more than 100 individual human monoclonal antibodies, each targeting a specific site on the measles virus.