ETV Bharat / health

AI Has Entered The Operating Room: A Brain Surgery That Also Saved The Patient’s Sight

Rhys Hibbert (right) from Bedfordshire became the first person to undergo pituitary tumour surgery using AI technology. Professor Hani Marcus (left) conducted the procedure, he is Consultant Neurosurgeon at the NHNN ( Image courtesy UCL )

A brain tumour is frightening enough. A brain tumour sitting next to the nerves responsible for your vision is the sort of medical problem that makes the phrase “close call” feel inadequate. In this part of the brain, a millimetre can be the difference between a successful operation and a devastating complication.

Now, neurosurgeons in London have added an unusual member to the operating team: artificial intelligence. In what has been described as the world’s first live AI-assisted surgery to remove a brain tumour while protecting the patient’s vision, doctors at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (NHNN), part of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, used an AI system developed at UCL to analyse the surgical video as the operation was happening. The patient, 48-year-old Rhys Hibbert from Bedfordshire, became the first person to undergo pituitary tumour surgery using the technology.

This wasn't AI looking at an old scan and giving surgeons advice from the sidelines. It was analysing the actual surgical view in real time, helping the team identify important structures as they worked.

Tumour Found Almost By Accident

Hibbert's story did not begin with a routine cancer screening or a planned brain scan. In December 2024, he collapsed while out walking and suffered a seizure. Further investigations revealed a tumour on his pituitary gland. Initially, doctors managed the condition without surgery. But over time, his symptoms became more serious, including severe hormonal imbalance and problems with his vision. Surgery eventually became necessary.

Hibbert then made another decision. He volunteered to become the first patient to undergo the procedure with live AI technology. For someone whose tumour was already threatening his eyesight, volunteering for an experimental AI-assisted procedure might sound like a particularly bold decision. But Hibbert was motivated by his belief in patient involvement and his own experience of being connected to the healthcare system. He described the experience as both “humbling” and “fitting” given the hospital's long history of medical innovation.

Today, he is recovering at home, gradually increasing the length of his daily walks and rebuilding his strength. Most importantly, the operation removed the tumour while protecting his vision.