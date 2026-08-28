AI Has Entered The Operating Room: A Brain Surgery That Also Saved The Patient’s Sight
Inside the world’s first live AI-assisted surgery to remove a brain tumour while protecting the patient’s vision.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
A brain tumour is frightening enough. A brain tumour sitting next to the nerves responsible for your vision is the sort of medical problem that makes the phrase “close call” feel inadequate. In this part of the brain, a millimetre can be the difference between a successful operation and a devastating complication.
Now, neurosurgeons in London have added an unusual member to the operating team: artificial intelligence. In what has been described as the world’s first live AI-assisted surgery to remove a brain tumour while protecting the patient’s vision, doctors at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (NHNN), part of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, used an AI system developed at UCL to analyse the surgical video as the operation was happening. The patient, 48-year-old Rhys Hibbert from Bedfordshire, became the first person to undergo pituitary tumour surgery using the technology.
This wasn't AI looking at an old scan and giving surgeons advice from the sidelines. It was analysing the actual surgical view in real time, helping the team identify important structures as they worked.
Tumour Found Almost By Accident
Hibbert's story did not begin with a routine cancer screening or a planned brain scan. In December 2024, he collapsed while out walking and suffered a seizure. Further investigations revealed a tumour on his pituitary gland. Initially, doctors managed the condition without surgery. But over time, his symptoms became more serious, including severe hormonal imbalance and problems with his vision. Surgery eventually became necessary.
Hibbert then made another decision. He volunteered to become the first patient to undergo the procedure with live AI technology. For someone whose tumour was already threatening his eyesight, volunteering for an experimental AI-assisted procedure might sound like a particularly bold decision. But Hibbert was motivated by his belief in patient involvement and his own experience of being connected to the healthcare system. He described the experience as both “humbling” and “fitting” given the hospital's long history of medical innovation.
Also read: Rare Tumour Surgery Performed Using AR/MR Technology At AIG Hospital In Hyderabad
Today, he is recovering at home, gradually increasing the length of his daily walks and rebuilding his strength. Most importantly, the operation removed the tumour while protecting his vision.
Why This Part Of The Brain Is So Difficult to Operate On
The pituitary gland is tiny; roughly the size of a marble. Unfortunately, it has extremely important neighbours. Blood vessels, nerves responsible for vision and other critical structures are packed tightly around it. Surgeons therefore have to navigate an extraordinarily small and unforgiving space.
The problem is finding the tumour while avoiding everything that must remain untouched. According to the research team, being off by even a millimetre can have serious consequences, including blindness, stroke or death. This is where the AI system could become useful.
AI Watches The Surgery While It Happens
The system developed at UCL analyses the live video feed from the surgical procedure. It highlights critical structures at the base of the brain, helping surgeons distinguish areas that require particular caution while they remove as much of the tumour as safely possible. The surgeon isn't looking at a photograph. They are working with constantly changing images, instruments and tissue. The AI can potentially track surgical instruments and the interaction between those instruments and tissue as well. In the future, researchers hope this could provide additional feedback during complex procedures.
AI Had to Learn What Surgeons See
The system was developed at the UCL Hawkes Institute, a multidisciplinary research group focused on healthcare technologies. Researchers trained and evaluated the technology using a large collection of previously recorded and annotated endoscopic pituitary surgery videos. This wasn't AI simply being told, “Here is a brain tumour. Good luck.” The system had to learn to recognise the relevant structures and understand the visual information appearing during surgery. The technology had already been evaluated and used as a training tool for surgeons performing pituitary procedures before being used in this live clinical setting.
During Hibbert's operation, Professor Hani Marcus, consultant neurosurgeon at the NHNN and a researcher at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, performed the surgery alongside Danyal Khan, a UCL PhD candidate and UCL/UCLH neurosurgical resident leading the work. The system runs on an NVIDIA Clara IGX platform designed for real-time AI applications in medical device settings.
The journey of this technology is particularly interesting because it didn't jump straight from laboratory to patient. It was first developed and evaluated using previous surgical footage and was used as a training tool. Now it has taken the next step: assisting during an actual operation. That progression offers a glimpse of how AI in medicine may develop more broadly.
Also read:
- Can Regenerative Medicine Enhance Recovery After Brain Tumour Treatment?
- AIIMS Patna Develops Pathbreaking Neuro-Surgical Device 'Saraj Retractor' For Brain Tumour Surgeries
- How Modern Neurosurgery Is Making Brain Tumour Treatment Safer Than Ever
- Brain Tumour Removed Through Eye Socket: Rare Surgery At Hyderabad Hospital Gives Telangana Woman A New Lease Of Life