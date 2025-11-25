5 Fibroid Myths That Are Holding Women Back From Treatment
The real problem with fibroids is the thick fog of myths and half-truths that surround them.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Imagine a woman in her early 30s, call her Asha. She’s ambitious, constantly negotiating deadlines, and the kind of person who has a favourite seat on the metro. But for the past few years, she has also been negotiating something else: heavy periods that leave her exhausted, a dull pelvic ache that arrives every month, and a secret fear she has never said aloud: that something inside her may be terribly wrong. Asha, like millions of women around the world, has uterine fibroids. Yet, like millions of women around the world, she does not know she has them.
This is the strange paradox of fibroids. "They are among the most common medical conditions affecting women in their reproductive years, and still, they hide in plain sight. They can range from the size of a seed to the size of a watermelon, sit silently without symptoms, or create chaos in the form of heavy bleeding, frequent urination, anaemia, or pain," says Dr. Swatee Gaggare, Consultant Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Baner Pune.
But the real problem isn’t only their size or behaviour. It is the thick fog of myths and half-truths that surround them... myths that delay diagnosis, restrict treatment options, and make far too many women feel afraid of their own bodies. Let’s take a closer look at five of these myths, and how they silently shape the choices of countless women.
Myth 1: Fibroids always turn into cancer.
This is the myth that grips the imagination the strongest, because it feels like the beginning of a tragic story. The idea that a benign growth inside your uterus might suddenly mutate into something deadly is enough to send anyone spiralling. But the truth is far less dramatic. "Fibroids are benign. They almost never turn cancerous. The possibility exists but at a rate so tiny that many specialists compare it to being hit by lightning. The specific cancer people worry about (leiomyosarcoma) is extraordinarily rare," informs gynaecologist Dr. Gaggare. And yet this myth persists, creating unnecessary fear, shame, and hesitation.
Myth 2: Surgery is the only answer.
Say the word fibroid to a group of women and watch how quickly the conversation turns to surgery. “My aunt had one,” someone says, “and they immediately removed her uterus.” Surgery becomes the villain in the story. But modern medicine has rewritten this narrative completely. Today, treatment depends on size, symptoms, and the woman’s fertility goals. There are:
- Medications that reduce bleeding and sometimes shrink fibroids
- Minimally invasive options like laparoscopic and hysteroscopic myomectomy
- Uterine artery embolization, a technique that cuts off the fibroid’s blood supply without removing the uterus.
Truth is, many fibroids do not need intervention at all. The only thing more harmful than a fibroid is the fear of an outdated treatment model.
Myth 3: Fibroids always cause infertility.
This myth sits at the intersection of fear and biology. For women who want to conceive someday (now or later) fibroids feel like a time bomb. But the truth is far gentler.
"Most women with fibroids will get pregnant naturally, and go on to have healthy pregnancies. The effect of fibroids on fertility depends on size, number, and location," says Dr. Gaggare. A tiny fibroid sitting on the outer wall of the uterus behaves very differently from one crowding the inner cavity. Some interfere with implantation; others don’t bother the reproductive system at all.
A simple ultrasound or MRI can reveal whether a fibroid requires action or just patient monitoring.
Myth 4: A hysterectomy is inevitable.
This myth is the most structural of all. It comes from decades of medical practice where the removal of the uterus was seen as the cleanest, simplest, most definitive solution. For generations of women, a hysterectomy was not just a medical procedure but also a rite of passage. But we now live in a different era. Minimally invasive and uterus-sparing surgeries have grown exponentially. Myomectomies, targeted procedures, and innovative approaches allow women to keep their uterus even when fibroids are large or symptomatic. A uterus is not removed because it exists. It is removed when it is the best choice for that specific woman, at that specific moment.
Myth 5: No pain means no treatment.
Here lies one of the most deceptive myths because it sounds almost reasonable. Pain is not the only symptom of fibroids:
- Heavy menstrual bleeding.
- Anemia.
- Feeling bloated.
- A constant urge to urinate.
- The expansion of a fibroid that slowly changes the shape of the uterus.
These can all happen without obvious pain. And when symptoms don’t hurt, women often ignore them. But left unchecked, fibroids can grow. They can complicate future pregnancies. They can affect energy levels, mental health, and overall quality of life. A yearly check-up, a quick ultrasound prevent future crises.
Advances in minimally invasive treatment, fertility-preserving procedures, and diagnostic imaging have given women more options than ever. The real opportunity now lies in awareness. When women have accurate information, they no longer delay care. They no longer assume the worst. Effective management begins with knowledge. Timely evaluation frees women from months or years of discomfort. The myths surrounding fibroids may be old, but the stories women write about their health do not have to be.
Read more: