5 Fibroid Myths That Are Holding Women Back From Treatment

Imagine a woman in her early 30s, call her Asha. She’s ambitious, constantly negotiating deadlines, and the kind of person who has a favourite seat on the metro. But for the past few years, she has also been negotiating something else: heavy periods that leave her exhausted, a dull pelvic ache that arrives every month, and a secret fear she has never said aloud: that something inside her may be terribly wrong. Asha, like millions of women around the world, has uterine fibroids. Yet, like millions of women around the world, she does not know she has them.

This is the strange paradox of fibroids. "They are among the most common medical conditions affecting women in their reproductive years, and still, they hide in plain sight. They can range from the size of a seed to the size of a watermelon, sit silently without symptoms, or create chaos in the form of heavy bleeding, frequent urination, anaemia, or pain," says Dr. Swatee Gaggare, Consultant Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Baner Pune.

But the real problem isn’t only their size or behaviour. It is the thick fog of myths and half-truths that surround them... myths that delay diagnosis, restrict treatment options, and make far too many women feel afraid of their own bodies. Let’s take a closer look at five of these myths, and how they silently shape the choices of countless women.

Myth 1: Fibroids always turn into cancer.

This is the myth that grips the imagination the strongest, because it feels like the beginning of a tragic story. The idea that a benign growth inside your uterus might suddenly mutate into something deadly is enough to send anyone spiralling. But the truth is far less dramatic. "Fibroids are benign. They almost never turn cancerous. The possibility exists but at a rate so tiny that many specialists compare it to being hit by lightning. The specific cancer people worry about (leiomyosarcoma) is extraordinarily rare," informs gynaecologist Dr. Gaggare. And yet this myth persists, creating unnecessary fear, shame, and hesitation.

Myth 2: Surgery is the only answer.

Say the word fibroid to a group of women and watch how quickly the conversation turns to surgery. “My aunt had one,” someone says, “and they immediately removed her uterus.” Surgery becomes the villain in the story. But modern medicine has rewritten this narrative completely. Today, treatment depends on size, symptoms, and the woman’s fertility goals. There are: