How Much Fibre Do You Really Need To Consume To Lower Cholesterol?
Soluble fibre lowers cholesterol by trapping fats in the gut, binding to bile acids, and flushing them out as waste
Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Let's play a quick game. Think of someone with high cholesterol. Most of us imagine a middle-aged man with a noticeable belly and a lifelong friendship with the sofa. That image is wrong, however. Nearly nine out of ten Indian adults have unhealthy lipid levels, according to ICMR-INDIAB data. What's more surprising is that many of them look perfectly healthy. Their blood pressure is normal. Their blood sugar is under control. Yet their cholesterol profile tells a very different story.
That's what makes dyslipidemia so dangerous. So, where does fibre come into this story? You've probably heard someone say, “Eat more fibre”. It's one of those health tips that gets repeated so often it almost loses its meaning.
But not all fibre works the same way. According to Dr. Avinash Phadke, Founder of Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs and President & Mentor at Agilus Diagnostics, “While fibre is important for digestion, only soluble, gel-forming fibre has a meaningful impact on lowering LDL or 'bad' cholesterol.”
Daily Requirement Of Fibre
The recommended daily intake is 25 to 40 grams of total dietary fibre, with 5 to 10 grams of that coming from soluble fibre. The rest of your fibre intake should be insoluble fibre, which helps with digestion, gut health and keeps you feeling fuller. Think of soluble fibre as a tiny sponge inside your digestive system. Foods like oats, barley, jowar, chickpeas, kidney beans and even okra (bhindi) contain this special type of fibre. Inside your gut, it forms a gel that binds to bile acids. Since bile acids are made from cholesterol, your liver has to pull more LDL cholesterol from your bloodstream to produce fresh bile. Over time, this helps reduce bad cholesterol levels naturally.
Soluble Vs Insoluble Fibre
In simple words, soluble fibre doesn't just pass through your body. It takes some cholesterol with it. The challenge is that the modern Indian diet often works against us. We're eating plenty of carbohydrates, but not necessarily the right ones. Refined rice, maida, sugary snacks and desserts are everywhere. According to Dr. Phadke, this dietary pattern contributes to what experts call the Asian Indian phenotype: high triglycerides and low HDL ('good' cholesterol), even among young and lean adults. Excess refined carbohydrates are converted by the liver into triglycerides, increasing heart disease risk. That's why replacing refined grains with whole grains such as oats, barley or millets isn't just another wellness fad but a practical strategy for improving heart health.
The same principle applies to fruit. Many people believe fruit juice is a healthier choice than eating fruit itself. Unfortunately, that's not always true. Divya Achrekar, Deputy Manager, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, points out that even 100% fruit juice lacks fibre. “Once the fibre is removed, the natural sugars are absorbed much more quickly into the bloodstream. A single glass of fruit juice can contain as much sugar as several pieces of fruit, but without the fullness or digestive benefits that whole fruit provides,” says the nutritionist.
An apple or an orange does something juice simply can't. It makes you chew. It fills you up, and it delivers fibre that helps regulate blood sugar while supporting digestive health. The same misunderstanding exists with breakfast. Achrekar says, “Many packaged breakfast cereals appear healthy because of colourful packaging and clever advertising. But traditional Indian breakfasts such as poha, upma or oats porridge often provide more fibre and sustained energy, while many ready-to-eat cereals contain added sugar and comparatively less fibre.”
Of course, fibre alone isn't enough. Dr. Phadke recommends combining dietary improvements with at least 150 minutes of moderate cardio every week, replacing refined cooking fats with cold-pressed mustard or groundnut oil, and reducing ultra-processed foods.
Most importantly, don't rely on guesswork. Get your cholesterol checked regularly. Beyond the standard lipid profile, ask your doctor whether tests such as Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) and non-HDL cholesterol are appropriate for your risk profile. These markers provide a clearer picture of the particles responsible for heart disease. Then, make the changes. Wait 8-12 weeks and test your cholesterol levels again.
References:
- https://www.lipidjournal.com/article/S1933-2874(26)00440-X/abstract
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8624670/
Also read:
- Confused Between Carbs, Fibre And Fat? Follow This Simple Guide To Healthy Food Components
- Fibre Is The Simple Secret To Better Health In Our Fast-Paced Lives
- Quick Guide To Foods That Are Good For Gut Health
- Do You Throw Food Away After The 'Best Before' Date On The Label Has Passed? Experts Say That's A Waste, Literally!