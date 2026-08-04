ETV Bharat / health

How Much Fibre Do You Really Need To Consume To Lower Cholesterol?

Let's play a quick game. Think of someone with high cholesterol. Most of us imagine a middle-aged man with a noticeable belly and a lifelong friendship with the sofa. That image is wrong, however. Nearly nine out of ten Indian adults have unhealthy lipid levels, according to ICMR-INDIAB data. What's more surprising is that many of them look perfectly healthy. Their blood pressure is normal. Their blood sugar is under control. Yet their cholesterol profile tells a very different story.

That's what makes dyslipidemia so dangerous. So, where does fibre come into this story? You've probably heard someone say, “Eat more fibre”. It's one of those health tips that gets repeated so often it almost loses its meaning.

But not all fibre works the same way. According to Dr. Avinash Phadke, Founder of Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs and President & Mentor at Agilus Diagnostics, “While fibre is important for digestion, only soluble, gel-forming fibre has a meaningful impact on lowering LDL or 'bad' cholesterol.”

Daily Requirement Of Fibre

The recommended daily intake is 25 to 40 grams of total dietary fibre, with 5 to 10 grams of that coming from soluble fibre. The rest of your fibre intake should be insoluble fibre, which helps with digestion, gut health and keeps you feeling fuller. Think of soluble fibre as a tiny sponge inside your digestive system. Foods like oats, barley, jowar, chickpeas, kidney beans and even okra (bhindi) contain this special type of fibre. Inside your gut, it forms a gel that binds to bile acids. Since bile acids are made from cholesterol, your liver has to pull more LDL cholesterol from your bloodstream to produce fresh bile. Over time, this helps reduce bad cholesterol levels naturally.