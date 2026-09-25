ETV Bharat / health

Festive Eating With Diabetes: How To Enjoy Food Without Losing Their Balance

For people with diabetes, festivals can often mean anxiety over sweets, rice, fried foods and other favourite delicacies. But experts say managing diabetes during celebrations does not mean giving up festive foods altogether. The focus should instead be on portion sizes, balance, frequency and individual dietary needs.

Dinesh Bagrecha, a 50-year-old tech engineer from Bengaluru who has been living with Type 1 diabetes for nearly two decades, said he finds festive sweets particularly difficult to resist. Asked whether diabetes has changed the way he celebrates festivals, he said, “One of the things people with diabetes need to understand is that it is not just sweets; any food containing carbohydrates can raise blood sugar. It is important to know which foods have a high glycaemic index."

During festivals, to satisfy his cravings for sweets, he cuts down on other sources of carbohydrates, such as rice and rotis, adjusts his insulin dose accordingly and enjoys the sweets in moderation. "The key is portion control, followed by some extra walking or exercise to help manage the rise in blood sugar. Being insulin-dependent, diabetes has changed the way I celebrate festivals to some extent. I have to plan when and how much insulin to take so that my blood sugar does not drop too low. Apart from that, I continue to enjoy the festivities,” he adds.

Diabetes Does Not Mean Giving Up Favourite Foods

Dr Ameya Joshi, Consultant Endocrinologist, Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic in Mumbai, said, “A diabetes diagnosis can quickly turn the dinner table into a list of allowed and forbidden foods. But eating well does not mean giving up everything you enjoy. What matters is the overall plate: a balance of vegetables, appropriate protein, whole-food carbohydrates and healthy fats. Favourite foods can still have a place, depending on portion size, frequency, what they are paired with, and a person’s overall health and treatment. The goal is not to make food something to fear, but to build a sustainable eating pattern that suits your body, lifestyle and treatment while keeping you healthy.”

Also read: A Dietician's Guide For Diabetics To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Mindfully

Experts say there is no one-size-fits-all diet for people with diabetes, as dietary needs vary with age, weight, medicines, physical activity and other health conditions. Rather than following overly restrictive diets, the focus should be on sustainable eating habits, appropriate portions, and regular monitoring of blood glucose. Medicines may need to be tailored as the condition evolves. Favourite foods can still have a place, provided they are consumed mindfully and in moderation.

A dietary analysis of 18,090 adults from the ICMR-INDIAB survey, published in Nature Medicine, found that carbohydrates contributed 62.3% of daily energy intake, while protein contributed only 12%, indicating a high-carbohydrate and relatively low-protein dietary pattern in India. Dr Joshi further stressed that simply switching from refined cereals to whole wheat or millets may not be enough if the overall carbohydrate intake remains high. Diabetes is a chronic condition, and dietary needs and treatment may change over time.

Moderation, Not Complete Restriction

Experts stressed that people with diabetes do not need to completely give up or restrict festive foods; moderation is key.

Said Dr Mahesh D M, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, “Instead of having large portions of everything, people should choose small portions of their favourites and pair them with vegetables, salads and protein such as dal, paneer or curd. Choosing one or two festive dishes is better than sampling every item. Eating slowly, avoiding sugary drinks and moving away from the dessert table after eating can also help.”