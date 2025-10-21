ETV Bharat / health

Two Gulab Jamuns Too Many: How Festive Sweets Can Damage Your Liver

There’s a point in every Indian festival when you look at the tray of sweets and think, “It’s just one more piece.” Maybe it’s a gulab jamun swimming in syrup, maybe it’s that kaju katli that looks too innocent to hurt anyone. After all, festivals are meant for indulgence, not calorie counting, right? But your liver doesn’t care that it’s Diwali, Christmas, Eid, or New Year. It’s working overtime, silently breaking down all that sugar you just said yes to and unlike your relatives, it doesn’t take holidays.

The Liver Is Your Body’s Unpaid Sugar Accountant

Says Dr. Surakshith TK, Senior Consultant – Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Fortis Escorts, “The liver plays a significant role in breaking down sugars, particularly fructose. Excessive intake of added sugars (principally in the guise of high-fructose corn syrup and pure sugar) will lead to fat buildup in liver cells. Over time, this will evolve into non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), lately so common a condition due to our diets.”

In short, the liver is like that employee in every office who does all the hard work but gets blamed when things go wrong. You overload it with sweets, it doesn’t complain right away but slowly, it starts storing fat instead of processing it efficiently. Eventually, this turns into a condition known as fatty liver disease, which is now showing up even in people who never drink alcohol.

Your liver does not care if it's Diwali or Dussehra (Getty Images)

The Sugar Math Nobody Wants to Do

Here’s a quick reality check. According to the American Heart Association, the daily sugar limit should be:

25 gm (6 teaspoons) for women

36 gm (9 teaspoons) for men

Now, let’s translate that into real-life festival terms: