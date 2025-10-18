ETV Bharat / health

Emergency Medicine Specialist Explains The ‘Festival Surge’ In Burns And Injuries From Crackers

As the festive season lights up the sky with fireworks, there is an unexpected surge in emergency rooms across the country that are related to burn and firework-related injuries. What begins as a celebration of light and joy can quickly turn into a painful memory for many.

Why Do Burn Injuries Spike During Festivals?

While most of the injuries are preventable, a mix of negligence, overcrowding and lack of safety awareness often leads to a “festival surge” of burn cases every year.