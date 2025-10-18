Emergency Medicine Specialist Explains The ‘Festival Surge’ In Burns And Injuries From Crackers
A mix of negligence, overcrowding and lack of safety awareness leads to a “festival surge” of burn cases every year during Diwali.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 8:51 AM IST
As the festive season lights up the sky with fireworks, there is an unexpected surge in emergency rooms across the country that are related to burn and firework-related injuries. What begins as a celebration of light and joy can quickly turn into a painful memory for many.
Why Do Burn Injuries Spike During Festivals?
While most of the injuries are preventable, a mix of negligence, overcrowding and lack of safety awareness often leads to a “festival surge” of burn cases every year.
Dr. Nayantara Das, Head of Department & Consultant - Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospitals Baner, Pune explained that these festival surges are not just due to fireworks, but are also caused by the festive rush and carelessness. “Firecrackers are often handled by children without supervision and synthetic festive wear can easily catch fire. Add to that open lamps, diyas and celebrations in congested areas, and you find more conditions that are also responsible for accidents. It is also important to know that even minor burns can lead to infection and scarring if ignored. Hospitals also see an increase in facial and eye injuries from cracker blasts, especially among young adults trying to light fireworks too closely or too late after ignition.”
Treatment And Safety Measures
Administer first aid at the right time and in the correct manner to prevent permanent and lifelong damage. Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Das recommends these steps in case of a burn or firework-related injury:
- Ensure Scene Safety: Make sure the space around is safe for you and the victim before you jump into action.
- Stop The Burning Process: If your clothes catch fire, “stop, drop and roll” is the protocol to follow to stop the burning process. Fill up buckets with sand or water, or use a heavy blanket to put the fire out.
- Immediate First Aid: The burned area should be immediately cooled by placing it under running water for 15-20 minutes. Do not use toothpaste, butter, ice or any other home remedies over the affected part. Once you have run water over it long enough, cover it with a clean cloth.
- Medical Attention: If the burn swells up, covers a large part of your skin, or affects the eyes, face and private parts, then rush to the doctor.
- Treatment Options: Emergency doctors will assign sterile dressings, burn creams or antibiotics to heal the burn. In extreme cases, they would perform wound debridement and skin grafting to restore the skin's health and bring it to normal.
- Supportive Therapies: Dr. Das recommends physiotherapy, scar management, and psychological counselling to support the recovery process and the person's well-being in cases of severe burns and injuries.
- Prevention Tips: Avoid wearing synthetic fabrics during Diwali. Maintain safe distance from the fireworks to eliminate the possibility of accidents. Moreover, supervise your kids and have a constant supply of water around for emergencies.
Diwali's brightness should not come at the cost of personal safety. Therefore, remember that while the celebrations are lighting up the world and the music is everywhere, the real meaning of the festival is in happiness and not in emergency wards. A minute of caution can ensure that every sparkle remains a source of delight and not of danger.
