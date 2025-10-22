ETV Bharat / health

How To Help Your Baby Sleep Well During The Festive Madness, According To A Pediatrician

Festivals mean lights twinkling like tiny disco balls. Laddoos multiplying on your dining table. Aunties competing for who can talk the loudest, and in the middle of all this joyous chaos: your baby, who has now decided that the perfect time to cry is exactly when you’re halfway through a plate of biryani.

You thought you’d finally cracked it... the elusive baby sleep schedule. You were smug, you had your routines, you even managed to drink a full cup of chai while it was still hot. But then Diwali happened. And suddenly, your child’s circadian rhythm is doing bhangra at 2 am. Festivals are a baby’s worst sleep nightmare: bright lights, loud crackers, relatives who think “let’s wake the baby for a photo” is a cute idea. But don’t worry.

Dr. Vinaya Padmanabha, Consultant - Pediatrics & Neonatology, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital Koramangala in Bengaluru has advice to get your little one back on track.

Pretend The Party Isn’t Happening

Pediatrician Dr. Padmanabha says the trick is simple: “No matter how chaotic things get, don’t skip your baby’s sleep routine. I repeat, do not mess with the routine.”

It’s like skipping your morning coffee... things will go downhill fast. If bedtime usually means dim lights, lullabies, and you whispering sweet nothings, keep doing that. Even if there’s a DJ downstairs or a cousin shouting “selfie time!” for the 10th time, find a quiet, low-lit spot away from the action.

If you’re visiting relatives, bring the comforts of home. A familiar blanket, toy, or even your baby’s own bedsheet can make all the difference. Think of it as emotional Wi-Fi: portable comfort wherever you go. Babies love familiarity; it helps them feel safe and secure when everything else smells like incense and samosas.