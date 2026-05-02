ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Causes Of The Rising Infertility Rates In Urban Indian Couples, According To Specialists

Urban India is witnessing a sharp shift in fertility patterns, as delayed parenthood, lifestyle changes, and health risks collide with biological reality. While awareness has improved, a critical gap between knowledge and timely action continues to impact outcomes. Under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART Regulation) Act, 2021, women are permitted to undergo assisted reproductive procedures such as IVF between the ages of 21 and 50. However, while the law defines an upper age limit, advancing maternal age is associated with increased risks, including pregnancy complications and lower success rates. Experts say that fertility decisions should be guided by health status, ovarian reserve, and overall clinical assessment, rather than age alone.

Lifestyle and Environmental Pressures

The shift in fertility patterns has become increasingly evident, driven largely by lifestyle changes. Dr. Vidya V. Bhat, Medical Director of Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital, Bengaluru noted, “Postponing pregnancy, often into the 30s when ovarian reserve is already declining, is a major factor. In urban India, lifestyle and environmental factors are increasingly impacting reproductive health for both men and women.”

She explains that a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, chronic stress, smoking, alcohol use, and screen exposure are contributing to hormonal imbalances, ovulatory disorders like PCOS, and declining sperm quality; including lower counts, reduced motility, and abnormal morphology. Environmental exposures such as heat, pollution, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals further compound these effects. “In clinical practice, there is a marked increase in irregular cycles, anovulation, and unexplained infertility: issues that are now seen almost daily rather than occasionally,” she added.

Action Gap in Urban Couples

An embryologist and an IVF mother, Rishina Bansal, Clinical Embryologist and Co-founder of Archish Fertility emphasized that the focus must shift from crisis-driven decisions to timely action and awareness to informed, early-action planning. She told ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain, “Clinically, a large proportion of patients present only after years of trying, by which time biological factors have already shifted unfavourably. Fertility continues to be treated as an issue to address only when problems arise, rather than something to plan for proactively; an approach that ultimately limits success rates. Workplaces, too, have a critical role to play. Through fertility benefits, knowledge, and by fostering an environment where such conversations are free from stigma.”

With demanding careers becoming the norm, Bansal addressed how urban couples can balance professional ambitions with biological timelines and highlighted the biggest misconception surrounding delayed parenthood. She added that despite being informed, women often overestimate how much control they have over biological timelines. Ovarian reserve and egg quality decline silently, often narrowing the fertility window before visible signs appear. Balancing career and parenthood is entirely possible, but it requires early planning like assessing ovarian reserve in the early 30s and considering options like egg or embryo freezing, if pregnancy is likely to be delayed. A major misconception is the belief that conception can happen whenever one is ready, influenced by global narratives, or that reproductive timelines remain flexible indefinitely due to IVF.

Early Screening and Preconception Care Matter

With rising infertility, speaking on the importance of early screening and preventive care in identifying risks, Dr. Vidya V. Bhat said, “Timely evaluation is crucial yet often overlooked. Conditions such as hormonal imbalances and endometriosis may not show obvious symptoms initially, leading many women to ignore subtle signs like irregular periods, painful cycles, or persistent fatigue.” Timely detection allows for more effective intervention and can even prevent disease progression. Early management of PCOS can help restore ovulation and significantly improve fertility outcomes, while early diagnosis of endometriosis can protect reproductive health before it affects the ovaries or fallopian tubes. Preventive care and fertility discussions should begin in the late 20s or early 30s, especially for those delaying pregnancy.

On whether fertility testing and egg freezing should be discussed earlier, Dr. Bhat said, “While many women are well-informed about general health, understanding of fertility, especially concepts like ovarian reserve, remains limited and some still struggle to fully grasp these ideas. A common misconception is that regular periods equate good fertility, which is not always true. Ovarian reserve can decline silently without noticeable symptoms.”