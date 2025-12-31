ETV Bharat / health

Reclaiming Feminine Wellness Through Cell-Based Therapy

Cosmetic gynecology is about restoring how you feel, not about changing who you are ( Getty Images )

Ever experienced how your body changes post childbirth, with age, or during menopause, bringing along dryness, uneasiness, and lack of confidence? These changes are private but left silent in most women. Modern science provides safe, regenerative methods that help women regain their inner confidence while healing the body. Regenerative methods also offer a modern, compassionate, and science-backed approach to feminine wellness.

Aesthetics is only one aspect of cosmetic gynecology. Explains Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital and Research Centre, “Cosmetic gynaecology focuses on restoring tissue function, strength, and sensitivity for women with vaginal laxity, lack of libido, vaginal infections, dryness, urine incontinence, post-partum changes, and menopause-related discomfort.” Specialized operations like hymenoplasty, labiaplasty, vaginoplasty, clitoral hood reduction, G-spot augmentation, and the P-shot are all intended to safely and naturally improve appearance, enhance sensation, and rejuvenate tissues.

Such treatments target the underlying cause of degeneration thanks to Autologous stem cells, exosomes, PRP, growth factors, and biological scaffolding are used to heal tissues at the molecular level, enhancing blood flow, elasticity, and collagen synthesis. Additionally, endometriosis, PCOS, fibroids, infertility, early ovarian failure, decreased ovarian reserve, menopause reversal, and post-surgical scarring are all being revolutionized by the regenerative approach. Says Dr. Mahajan, “By restoring hormonal balance, enhancing cellular vitality, and reviving reproductive organs, women are finding fresh hope for conception, painless menstruation, and regulated hormonal cycles; all without the need for heavy medication and frequent surgery.”