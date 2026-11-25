ETV Bharat / health

Regaining Weight After Dieting? Here's Why It Happens And How It Can Be Prevented

Weight can begin to increase even when food intake seems similar to what it was before ( Getty Images )

Many people who lose weight through dieting eventually find themselves back where they started. The first few kilos may come off quickly, especially when food intake is sharply reduced. Then progress slows. Hunger becomes harder to manage, exercise routines slip and familiar eating habits return. Within a few months, the weighing scale begins to show the difference. This happens frequently among people who have tried several diets. Each attempt may bring some weight loss, but keeping that weight off proves difficult. Your body compensates after long periods of really low-calorie diets, doing things to hang on to weight. Understanding these responses helps explain why repeated dieting often fails to deliver lasting results.

When a person loses weight, the body requires fewer calories than it did before. A person weighing 90 kg, for instance, will generally use more energy at rest and during movement than the same person weighing 75 kg. Energy requirements fall as body weight decreases. There are further changes.

“When losing weight the body may reduce its energy expenditure more than would be expected based on the change in weight . This response, known as adaptive thermogenesis, is one of the reasons people can find it difficult to maintain a lower weight,” says Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

He adds that appetite hormones change too. Leptin levels tend to fall as fat stores decrease, while ghrelin, which stimulates hunger, may rise. A person who was managing smaller portions during the initial phase of dieting may begin to feel hungry more often. Food cravings can become stronger, and the effort required to control portions may increase. Muscle loss is another concern. When a diet involves very few calories and little protein, the body can lose muscle along with fat. Losing muscle can reduce energy expenditure further. This is why weight reduction should focus on preserving muscle while reducing excess fat.

It is useful to keep track of waist circumference, since abdominal fat is associated with diabetes and other metabolic conditions (Getty Images)

Why Lost Weight Often Returns

A common pattern is to follow a strict diet for a few weeks or months and then stop once the desired weight is reached. The earlier eating pattern gradually returns, but the person's energy requirements are now lower than they were at the starting weight. Weight can begin to increase even when food intake seems similar to what it was before.

Indian eating habits and family routines can make this transition particularly difficult, says the robotic and laparoscopic surgeon. Someone who has avoided rice, roti or meals outside the home during dieting may find it difficult to continue those restrictions indefinitely. Skipping breakfast, eating very little during the day and then having a large dinner can also make appetite difficult to manage.