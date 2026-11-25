Regaining Weight After Dieting? Here's Why It Happens And How It Can Be Prevented
Returning to regular eating and activity afterwards is a more practical approach than trying to compensate through extreme restrictions, says Dr Ashish Gautam from Delhi.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Many people who lose weight through dieting eventually find themselves back where they started. The first few kilos may come off quickly, especially when food intake is sharply reduced. Then progress slows. Hunger becomes harder to manage, exercise routines slip and familiar eating habits return. Within a few months, the weighing scale begins to show the difference. This happens frequently among people who have tried several diets. Each attempt may bring some weight loss, but keeping that weight off proves difficult. Your body compensates after long periods of really low-calorie diets, doing things to hang on to weight. Understanding these responses helps explain why repeated dieting often fails to deliver lasting results.
Body's Response To Weight Loss
When a person loses weight, the body requires fewer calories than it did before. A person weighing 90 kg, for instance, will generally use more energy at rest and during movement than the same person weighing 75 kg. Energy requirements fall as body weight decreases. There are further changes.
“When losing weight the body may reduce its energy expenditure more than would be expected based on the change in weight . This response, known as adaptive thermogenesis, is one of the reasons people can find it difficult to maintain a lower weight,” says Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.
He adds that appetite hormones change too. Leptin levels tend to fall as fat stores decrease, while ghrelin, which stimulates hunger, may rise. A person who was managing smaller portions during the initial phase of dieting may begin to feel hungry more often. Food cravings can become stronger, and the effort required to control portions may increase. Muscle loss is another concern. When a diet involves very few calories and little protein, the body can lose muscle along with fat. Losing muscle can reduce energy expenditure further. This is why weight reduction should focus on preserving muscle while reducing excess fat.
Why Lost Weight Often Returns
A common pattern is to follow a strict diet for a few weeks or months and then stop once the desired weight is reached. The earlier eating pattern gradually returns, but the person's energy requirements are now lower than they were at the starting weight. Weight can begin to increase even when food intake seems similar to what it was before.
Also read: No Weight-loss Surgery Or Devices: WHO Issues First Global Guidelines On Child And Adolescent Obesity
Indian eating habits and family routines can make this transition particularly difficult, says the robotic and laparoscopic surgeon. Someone who has avoided rice, roti or meals outside the home during dieting may find it difficult to continue those restrictions indefinitely. Skipping breakfast, eating very little during the day and then having a large dinner can also make appetite difficult to manage.
Sleep and stress deserve attention during weight management. “Not sleeping or sleeping poorly can affect appetite and food choices. Long working hours, emotional stress and irregular meal timings can make it harder to stick to planned exercise and home-cooked food. In some patients, hypothyroidism, PCOS and certain medications may also contribute to weight gain. These factors need medical evaluation, especially when weight returns despite consistent efforts,” says Dr Ashish Gautam.
Also read: Intermittent Fasting Is Better Than Counting Calories For Those Who Struggle To Lose Weight And Keep It Off: Study
Tips To Prevent Weight Regain
- The eating plan used during weight loss should be close to the one a person can follow after reaching the target. A diet built around familiar foods is easier to maintain than one that depends on special products or strict exclusions.
- Dal, vegetables, curd, eggs, fish, lean meat, fruit and whole grains can all have a place in a balanced meal.
- Protein intake needs particular attention because it supports muscle preservation and helps with fullness.
- Exercise should also continue after weight loss. Walking is an aerobic exercise that promotes weight control and heart health.
- According to your condition and fitness level, strength training two to three days a week will tone your muscles. This is especially critical in the case of calorie restriction where muscle loss can accompany fat loss.
- Patients should keep track of their weight even after reaching their target. A weekly measurement under similar conditions can help identify a gradual increase.
- Waist circumference is useful too, since abdominal fat is associated with diabetes and other metabolic conditions.
- A small, sustained increase gives the person an opportunity to review eating habits, activity levels, sleep and medication before weight gain becomes substantial.
- There is also little value in responding to a few days of overeating with fasting or punishing exercise. People will have meals outside their usual routine, travel and attend family celebrations.
- Returning to regular eating and activity afterwards is a more practical approach than trying to compensate through extreme restrictions.
When Dieting Is Not Enough
Repeated weight regain calls for a review of the treatment approach. Patients with obesity may need support from a physician, dietician and fitness expert. Depending on their BMI, metabolic health and medical history, weight-loss medication may also be considered.
“Metabolic or bariatric surgery is another treatment option for eligible patients, particularly those with severe obesity or related health conditions. For South and Southeast Asian populations, surgery may be considered at a BMI of 29 or above in the presence of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea, osteoarthritis or fatty liver disease. Patients with a BMI of 35 or above may also be considered even without these conditions. Sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass can produce substantial weight loss and improve metabolic health in appropriately selected patients” says Dr Ashish Gautam. Both require regular medical follow-up, nutritional monitoring and long-term changes in eating habits.
A history of repeated dieting and weight regain should be taken seriously. This roller coaster can be frustrating and leads to delayed treatment of diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver. The treatment is to treat obesity as a chronic condition rather than quick weight loss because this is dependent on the patient's body composition, previous medical history, diet, and previous treatment. Maintaining weight loss becomes more achievable when the plan is designed for everyday life and supported by appropriate medical care.
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