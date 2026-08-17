ETV Bharat / health

Can The Mother Get Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Or Breastfeeding?

Says Dr. Akhila Bomma Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, “Although it is uncommon, some women can get diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy. Detecting it can be challenging because normal pregnancy-related breast changes may hide early warning signs, and the woman can suffer in silence. This is why any new breast lump, or unusual change should never be ignored and should be reported to the doctor.”

Pregnancy and breastfeeding bring many natural changes to a woman's body, even when it comes to breasts. They often become larger, tender, and sometimes lumpy as they prepare to produce milk. Because these changes are common, many women may feel that lumps in the breasts are harmless and ignore them. However, in rare cases, they can be cancerous, and breast cancer can develop during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. This is known as pregnancy-associated breast cancer and demands timely attention.

The exact cause behind breast cancer during pregnancy is unclear. It does not occur because a woman is pregnant or breastfeeding. Instead, pregnancy may make an existing cancer easier to notice as the breasts undergo rapid changes. Dr. Reddy says that women with a family history of breast cancer, certain inherited genetic mutations, increasing maternal age, or previous breast conditions should be cautious, since they can have higher chances of breast cancer.

The signs seen can be a lump that does not go away, swelling in one part of the breast, skin dimpling, redness, nipple discharge that is not breast milk, an inverted nipple, or a lump under the arm. So, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and tend to notice these symptoms, then consult the doctor for timely intervention, advises surgical oncologist Dr. Reddy.

Many women can safely undergo surgery during pregnancy, while other treatments such as chemotherapy may be considered later as per the doctor’s advice. The treatment plan is carefully designed to protect both the mother and the baby. Adds Dr. Reddy, “The baby can be breastfed unless the mother is receiving treatments that are not safe during lactation. Don’t ignore persistent breast changes during pregnancy or breastfeeding. And don’t panic, thinking that it is cancer till the doctor confirms the diagnosis.”

Regular self-awareness, prompt medical consultation, and routine follow-ups are essential for every expectant and new mother. Knowing the warning signs and seeking timely help can lead to better treatment outcomes for both mother and baby.