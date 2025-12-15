ETV Bharat / health

Fear Learns The Language Of Pain In People With IBD: Study

Studies of disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome have shown that people affected by long-term pain tend to learn pain-related fear more readily, and once learned, this fear lingers. With it comes avoidance, heightened vigilance, and a growing sense that pain is ever-present, ever-threatening. The pain, in turn, deepens and there is a loop.

Abdominal discomfort often signals danger: damage, dysfunction, the possibility of worse things to come. Over time, the body learns. A certain sensation, a certain moment, even a symbol or setting, becomes associated with pain. The mind responds by becoming watchful, cautious, avoidant. In ordinary circumstances, this is protective. It keeps us from harm. But in chronic pain conditions, this protective reflex can become overzealous.

Dr. Hanna Öhlmann, from the university’s Center of Medical Psychology and Translational Neuroscience, suggests that something subtler may be at work. “The fact that patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) often experience symptoms like abdominal pain even during phases of disease remission suggests that mechanisms other than acute inflammatory processes contribute to the persistence of pain,” she says. One such process is emotional: the way pain is anticipated, feared, and remembered.

Researchers at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany have been listening carefully to this question, and their answer points not to the gut alone, but to the mind that lives with it.

For many women living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), abdominal pain lingers even during periods when the body appears calm, the inflammation subdued, the medical charts reassuringly quiet. This persistence has puzzled doctors for years. If the fire has gone out, why does the warmth remain?

The Bochum researchers wanted to know whether a similar pattern exists in inflammatory bowel disease. To explore this, they brought together 43 participants: 21 individuals diagnosed with ulcerative colitis (a form of IBD affecting the colon) and a group of healthy volunteers. What followed was a carefully designed experiment.

On the first day, participants sat before a screen where symbols appeared, one after another. One symbol was consistently followed by a brief application of painful heat to the lower abdomen. Another symbol was not. Slowly, inevitably, fear took shape. The symbol learned to carry meaning. It warned the body of what was to come. The symbols returned, but the pain did not. Fear began to soften, to loosen its grip. On the second day, the extinction phase was repeated. And then, without warning, pain returned... this time without any symbol to announce it. The question was not whether the pain would be felt, but how it would be felt. The answer was striking.

What They Found

When re-exposed to pain, patients with IBD experienced it as both more intense and more unpleasant than the healthy participants did. More telling still, among the patients, those who had developed stronger pain-related fear on the first day went on to experience the second day’s pain as especially distressing. This link did not appear in the healthy group.

“Interestingly, IBD patients did not acquire more pain-related fear on the first study day than the healthy participants,” notes Öhlmann. “So it wasn’t the learning process itself that differed, but rather how the fear was linked to pain perception,” said researcher Dr. Hanna Öhlmann.

Further analysis revealed something even more precise. Fear did not so much amplify the physical strength of pain as it deepened its emotional weight. The pain felt worse (more threatening, more disturbing) even when its raw intensity was only indirectly affected. In other words, the emotional colouring of pain mattered. Dr. Öhlmann notes an important nuance: patients with IBD did not acquire more fear than healthy individuals. The difference lay not in fear itself, but in its influence. Over time, repeated inflammatory flare-ups may subtly reshape the brain’s internal pathways, altering how fear and pain speak to one another.

The pain becomes heavier, more intrusive, even when fear is not especially strong. This idea finds support in earlier research showing structural and functional changes in the brains of people with IBD (particularly in regions involved in processing pain and fear). Even if the body heals, the brain remembers.

Source:

https://journals.lww.com/pain/fulltext/9900/fear_induced_hyperalgesia_in_quiescent.1072.aspx