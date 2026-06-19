ETV Bharat / health

Father's Day Case Study: When An 18-Year-Old Became His Father's Lifeline

There are gifts fathers receive over the course of their lives: A handmade Father's Day card, a necktie bought with saved pocket money. And then there are gifts that arrive only once in a lifetime. For 49-year-old Delhi businessman Abid Raza, that gift came in the form of a kidney donated by his 18-year-old son, Ali.

As Father's Day approaches, this story shows us that love within a family does not always flow in one direction. Sometimes, when life demands it, a son becomes a protector. The same child who once held his father's finger becomes the one who helps him stand again.

Abid's health had been steadily declining. A rare autoimmune disease had severely damaged his kidneys, pushing him into rapidly progressive kidney failure. Days became organized around dialysis sessions. Like many fathers, Abid worried less about himself and more about those around him. There were responsibilities to fulfil, and a family that depended on him. The search for a suitable kidney donor brought little hope. No compatible donor could be found within the family. The options were narrowing.

It was then that Ali stepped forward. Fresh from scoring an impressive 92% in his Class 12 exam, Ali was preparing for the next chapter of his life: a BSc degree and a future in research and science. Yet when his father's life hung in the balance, Ali took the decision with clarity: He would donate his kidney. The obstacle that followed would have discouraged many families. Ali's blood group was B+ while his father's was O+. Under normal circumstances, the transplant could not proceed.