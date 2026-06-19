Father's Day Case Study: When An 18-Year-Old Became His Father's Lifeline
Father's Day celebrations often focus on what fathers give their children. This story turns that familiar picture on its head.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
There are gifts fathers receive over the course of their lives: A handmade Father's Day card, a necktie bought with saved pocket money. And then there are gifts that arrive only once in a lifetime. For 49-year-old Delhi businessman Abid Raza, that gift came in the form of a kidney donated by his 18-year-old son, Ali.
As Father's Day approaches, this story shows us that love within a family does not always flow in one direction. Sometimes, when life demands it, a son becomes a protector. The same child who once held his father's finger becomes the one who helps him stand again.
Abid's health had been steadily declining. A rare autoimmune disease had severely damaged his kidneys, pushing him into rapidly progressive kidney failure. Days became organized around dialysis sessions. Like many fathers, Abid worried less about himself and more about those around him. There were responsibilities to fulfil, and a family that depended on him. The search for a suitable kidney donor brought little hope. No compatible donor could be found within the family. The options were narrowing.
It was then that Ali stepped forward. Fresh from scoring an impressive 92% in his Class 12 exam, Ali was preparing for the next chapter of his life: a BSc degree and a future in research and science. Yet when his father's life hung in the balance, Ali took the decision with clarity: He would donate his kidney. The obstacle that followed would have discouraged many families. Ali's blood group was B+ while his father's was O+. Under normal circumstances, the transplant could not proceed.
But love has a way of refusing simple conclusions. The transplant team at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, devised an advanced ABO-incompatible transplant plan. Through advanced desensitisation protocols, intensive immunological preparation, plasmapheresis procedures and meticulous perioperative care, the team successfully made the life-saving transplant possible.
Said Dr. Ravi Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant, Nephrology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, “The patient had a complex medical history requiring careful planning and close monitoring throughout the transplant journey. The successful outcome demonstrates how modern immunological protocols and multidisciplinary expertise can help overcome significant barriers to transplantation."
For months, Abid had watched his son prepare for adulthood. Now he was witnessing a maturity few parents ever expect to see so early. The operation was successful. The transplanted kidney began functioning immediately. Abid's recovery progressed well, and he was discharged within a week. Ali, too, recovered smoothly and returned home just four days after surgery. Both father and son are doing well.
Dr. Paresh Jain, Senior Director, Urology and Kidney Transplant Surgery, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj said, “What makes this case particularly memorable is the extraordinary commitment shown by such a young donor. Organ donation is a big act of generosity, and Ali's decision reflects remarkable courage and maturity. Equally important for us was ensuring the safety and well-being of both donor and recipient throughout the process.”
This Father's Day on June 21, Abid Raza has many reasons to celebrate. He has regained his health and hope. But above all, he has received a rare gift: the knowledge that the love he spent 18 years giving his son has come back to him, quite literally.
Also read:
- NIMS Successfully Conducts 2,000 Kidney Transplant Surgeries, 90% Of Them Free of Cost
- Mother Not Required To Undergo DNA Test To Donate Kidney to Son, Says Madras HC
- The 'Harmless' Travel Habits That Could Give You Kidney Stones
- AIIMS Delhi Performs Simultaneous Kidney-Pancreas Transplant After 18 Years