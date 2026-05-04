ETV Bharat / health

Can A Man's Smoking Habit Trigger Type 2 Diabetes Early In His Children? Science Says Yes

For a long time, societies have placed the burden of a child’s health almost entirely on the mother. If conception does not occur, if complications arise during pregnancy, or if the child later develops health problems, the blame often turns toward the woman. Yet this perspective, comforting in its simplicity, obscures a more complex truth: the health of a child begins not merely in the mother’s womb, but well before conception (and crucially) within the father.

A father’s everyday habits (particularly those he considers personal or inconsequential) can shape the biological destiny of his child. Something as routine as smoking a cigarette or using tobacco carries consequences that extend beyond the individual. The latest research published by the Journal of the Endocrine Society reveal that a father’s lifestyle can influence his child’s blood sugar regulation for life.

Dr. Praveen Kumar from SRM Prime Hospital in Chennai, says, “Smoking induces epigenetic changes in sperm. These are not changes in the DNA sequence itself, but in how genes are expressed. Tobacco introduces toxic chemicals into the body, which alter the regulatory systems within sperm DNA. These changes do not remain confined to the father; they are transmitted directly to the child. Even the histone proteins (structures that help organize and stabilize DNA) are affected. When these are altered, the very architecture of genetic expression is disrupted. The body’s internal instructions (what to activate, what to suppress) become unreliable.”

Men should stop smoking 3-6 months before they start family planning (Getty Images)

So, before a child even takes their first breath, a silent miscommunication may already exist within their cells. The consequences extend beyond physical health into the realms of cognition and neurological development. Nicotine exposure can impair learning ability and memory in the child, suggesting that the father’s habits may echo not only in the child’s body, but also in their mind.

May Cause Diabetes In The Child

Consider the body’s regulation of insulin: a hormone essential for maintaining blood sugar levels. A father’s smoking habit can disrupt the programming of insulin secretion in his child. It is as though an error is written into the very blueprint of the child’s metabolism. As the child grows, their pancreas may produce insufficient insulin, or their body may resist its effects. The result is a heightened risk of metabolic disorders, including Type 2 diabetes, often manifesting at an early age.