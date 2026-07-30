Farmer Treated For Brain Aneurysm Without Open Surgery At Anantapur Hospital
The doctors said brain aneurysms have traditionally been treated through open brain surgery.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Anantapur: Doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur have successfully treated a farmer suffering from a brain aneurysm without performing open brain surgery. The doctors used an advanced minimally invasive endovascular coiling procedure.
Consultant Neurologist Dr Karthik Reddy and Interventional Radiologist Dr Pritviraj said the patient, Rameshwar Reddy from Tadipatri, was admitted with complaints of severe headache, vomiting and dizziness. Diagnostic tests, including a CT scan and CT angiogram, revealed a brain aneurysm, a balloon-like swelling in a blood vessel of the brain.
The doctors said brain aneurysms have traditionally been treated through open brain surgery. However, in this case, the medical team opted for endovascular coiling, a minimally invasive procedure that eliminates the need for a large incision or opening of the skull.
During the procedure, doctors made a tiny puncture in a blood vessel in the patient's groin and guided a thin catheter to the aneurysm in the brain. Special platinum micro-coils were then placed inside the aneurysm, which blocked blood flow to the swollen area and reduced the risk of rupture.
According to the medical team, the technique has several advantages over conventional surgery, including less pain, no major surgical scars, quicker recovery, and an earlier return to normal daily activities.
The doctors also revealed that the patient had a history of hypertension but had not been taking medication regularly. They said that uncontrolled high blood pressure can weaken blood vessel walls, which increases the risk of aneurysm formation. If an aneurysm ruptures, it can lead to severe brain haemorrhage, a potentially life-threatening condition.
The doctors said that advanced neuro-interventional procedures such as endovascular coiling were previously available mainly in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. With the facility now available at KIMS Saveera Hospital, patients across the Rayalaseema region can now access specialised treatment closer to home without travelling long distances.
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