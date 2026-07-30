ETV Bharat / health

Farmer Treated For Brain Aneurysm Without Open Surgery At Anantapur Hospital

Anantapur: Doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur have successfully treated a farmer suffering from a brain aneurysm without performing open brain surgery. The doctors used an advanced minimally invasive endovascular coiling procedure.

Consultant Neurologist Dr Karthik Reddy and Interventional Radiologist Dr Pritviraj said the patient, Rameshwar Reddy from Tadipatri, was admitted with complaints of severe headache, vomiting and dizziness. Diagnostic tests, including a CT scan and CT angiogram, revealed a brain aneurysm, a balloon-like swelling in a blood vessel of the brain.

The doctors said brain aneurysms have traditionally been treated through open brain surgery. However, in this case, the medical team opted for endovascular coiling, a minimally invasive procedure that eliminates the need for a large incision or opening of the skull.

During the procedure, doctors made a tiny puncture in a blood vessel in the patient's groin and guided a thin catheter to the aneurysm in the brain. Special platinum micro-coils were then placed inside the aneurysm, which blocked blood flow to the swollen area and reduced the risk of rupture.