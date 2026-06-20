ETV Bharat / health

International Yoga Day 2026: Can Eye Yoga Improve Vision? Eye Specialist Responds

“Specifically, eye yoga has been shown to alleviate strain and fatigue associated with extended digital device use, improve subjective comfort by reducing dryness, and function as an effective relaxation technique with stress-modulating effects comparable to general yoga practice,” says Dr. Himanshu Shekhar, Group Chief Strategy and Clinical Officer at ASG Eye Hospital.

Clinical research does provide some support for yoga-based ocular exercises, including techniques such as palming (gently covering the eyes with the palms to block light and induce relaxation) and trataka, or steady-gaze practice. Multiple studies have demonstrated measurable reductions in eye strain and visual fatigue, particularly among individuals with prolonged screen exposure. This represents a genuine, evidence-supported benefit.

Numerous eye yoga and eye exercise videos have gained significant traction on social media, with claims ranging from improved visual acuity and reduced dependence on corrective lenses to the reversal of existing vision impairments.

He adds that eye yoga has no demonstrated effect on refractive power and cannot alter the prescription required in glasses or contact lenses. It is similarly ineffective in correcting refractive errors such as myopia, hypermetropia, or astigmatism, since these conditions arise from the structural curvature of the cornea or axial length of the eyeball, not from extraocular muscle weakness.

“Furthermore, eye yoga has no established therapeutic role in the treatment or management of cataracts, glaucoma, or retinal disorders, all of which require pharmacological or surgical intervention administered under medical supervision. There is no clinical evidence indicating that eye yoga can reverse structural damage or disease-related vision loss,” says the eye specialist.

A significant concern associated with the popularity of these practices is the potential delay in seeking appropriate ophthalmic evaluation, since individuals may mistakenly perceive exercise-based routines as a substitute for clinical treatment, explains Dr Himanshu Shekhar. Such delays can be particularly detrimental in progressive ocular conditions, where early diagnosis and timely intervention are critical determinants of long-term visual outcomes.

Eye yoga can serve as a complementary practice within a broader eye care regimen, offering measurable benefits for strain relief and ocular relaxation. However, it does not constitute a substitute for medical or surgical treatment. Individuals experiencing blurred vision, recurrent headaches, or any noticeable change in visual function are advised to seek consultation with an ophthalmologist prior to relying on exercise-based interventions.