ETV Bharat / health

'Eye Tattoos A Dangerous Trend': Doctors Warn Of Permanent Vision Loss

Hyderabad: Getting tattoos on the body has become a fashion statement these days for countless youths. From legs, arms, stomach, chest, neck, youngsters are experimenting with different designs on different body parts. However, doctors have raised alarm over tattooing the eyeball, saying that the same can cause severe infections and blindness.

Medical experts in Hyderabad warned that some types of cosmetic tattoos are dangerous.

Ophthalmologists said tattoos on the white part of the eye (eyeball), in the name of permanent makeup, has become a dangerous trend and there is a risk of losing sight. Doctors explained that while injuries on the body can be treated, damage to the eyes can have lifelong consequences. They, therefore, urged youths to think carefully, reminding them that losing eyesight would mean living in darkness.

Possible Consequences

Experts said eyeball tattoos can lead to infections like endophthalmitis and conjunctivitis. The ink used in tattoos can enter the retina and vitreous, causing serious vision problems.

Further, eye tattoos can cause eye problems like corneal edema (swelling), glaucoma, retinal detachment, granuloma, and allergies, they said.