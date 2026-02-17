'Eye Tattoos A Dangerous Trend': Doctors Warn Of Permanent Vision Loss
Experts have warned youths against getting tattoos on the eyeballs, saying it could cause serious infections and may even result in permanent vision loss.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Getting tattoos on the body has become a fashion statement these days for countless youths. From legs, arms, stomach, chest, neck, youngsters are experimenting with different designs on different body parts. However, doctors have raised alarm over tattooing the eyeball, saying that the same can cause severe infections and blindness.
Medical experts in Hyderabad warned that some types of cosmetic tattoos are dangerous.
Ophthalmologists said tattoos on the white part of the eye (eyeball), in the name of permanent makeup, has become a dangerous trend and there is a risk of losing sight. Doctors explained that while injuries on the body can be treated, damage to the eyes can have lifelong consequences. They, therefore, urged youths to think carefully, reminding them that losing eyesight would mean living in darkness.
Possible Consequences
Experts said eyeball tattoos can lead to infections like endophthalmitis and conjunctivitis. The ink used in tattoos can enter the retina and vitreous, causing serious vision problems.
Further, eye tattoos can cause eye problems like corneal edema (swelling), glaucoma, retinal detachment, granuloma, and allergies, they said.
At the same time, removing eye tattoos is also a very complicated procedure, doctors said, adding that general dermatologists cannot do it.
Dr Rajalingam, a Government Ophthalmologist, said only specialists in cornea, retina and ophthalmology can attempt such procedures, and that too in major hospitals. The treatment can cost lakhs of rupees and complete removal is also not guaranteed, he stated.
'Do Not Try It Under Any Circumstances'
The doctor warned that even getting tattoos on the body without taking adequate precautions can be risky. "If precautions are not taken, it can cause various skin diseases. Using unsterilised needles can spread diseases like hepatitis and HIV," he said.
Further, he said, getting tattoos on the eyeball is far more dangerous. "It is not safe to get a tattoo on the eye, even for few days. The inks used in this can gradually damage eyesight. Do not get tattoos inside the eye under any circumstances," the doctor warned.
