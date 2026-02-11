ETV Bharat / health

If Organ Donation Is The Gift Of Life, Eye Regeneration Is The Gift Of Sight

Eyes are not just organs that help people see. They help you to connect with the world, communicate emotions, learn, work, and recognize the people we love. For most of us, eyesight is something we take for granted until it begins to fade. Vision loss usually does not happen suddenly. Reading becomes difficult, faces are no longer clear, and everyday activities slowly turn into challenges. When people are told that their loss of vision is “irreversible,” it can feel like losing independence, confidence, dignity, and hope. This is the time to focus on the eyes and keep the vision intact.

Loss of vision does not only mean darkness but also affects livelihood, self-respect, and the ability to live life independently. It can cause depression and anxiety in many. For children, it can limit learning and development. When it comes to adults and the elderly, it can lead to dependence and isolation. They will need assistance while doing the daily chores or even on the professional front.