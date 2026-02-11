If Organ Donation Is The Gift Of Life, Eye Regeneration Is The Gift Of Sight
Advances in regenerative and cellular medicine are creating opportunities for treating various eye disorders that conventional medicine could not.
Eyes are not just organs that help people see. They help you to connect with the world, communicate emotions, learn, work, and recognize the people we love. For most of us, eyesight is something we take for granted until it begins to fade. Vision loss usually does not happen suddenly. Reading becomes difficult, faces are no longer clear, and everyday activities slowly turn into challenges. When people are told that their loss of vision is “irreversible,” it can feel like losing independence, confidence, dignity, and hope. This is the time to focus on the eyes and keep the vision intact.
Loss of vision does not only mean darkness but also affects livelihood, self-respect, and the ability to live life independently. It can cause depression and anxiety in many. For children, it can limit learning and development. When it comes to adults and the elderly, it can lead to dependence and isolation. They will need assistance while doing the daily chores or even on the professional front.
“Several eye-related conditions, such as retinal degeneration, optic nerve damage, diabetic eye disease, accidental vision loss, and age-related degeneration slowly damage the delicate cells responsible for sight. Traditional treatments focus on slowing the disease or managing symptoms. Once vision is lost, patients are often told that nothing more can be done,” says Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital and Research Centre in Navi Mumbai.
He adds that today, advances in regenerative and cellular medicine are beginning to change this thinking. Cellular therapy focuses on healing at the root level by supporting damaged eye tissues, retinal cells, and optic nerve pathways that carry visual signals from the eye to the brain. Instead of only managing symptoms, this approach aims to restore function wherever possible.
“Eye regeneration should be approached with care, science, and responsibility. Each patient undergoes detailed eye and neurological evaluations, including vision tests and imaging,” says Dr Mahajan. Dry eye and neurotrophic keratopathy diseases can be treated with nerve-growth factors to stimulate the limbal stem-cell proliferation and the corneal nerve regeneration, whereas conjunctival autograft or amniotic membrane are used in subjects with corneal limbus dysfunction, such as limbal stem-cell deficiency or pterygium.
Further, new therapies are available for patients with corneal endothelium diseases to promote the expansion and migration of cells without the need of corneal keratoplasty. Finally, gene therapy is a promising new frontier of regeneration medicine that can modify the gene expression and, potentially, restore the corneal transparency by reducing fibrosis and neovascularization, as well as by stimulating stem-cell proliferation and tissue regeneration.
