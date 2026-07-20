ETV Bharat / health

Why Eye Flu Spreads So Quickly In The Rainy Season, And What You Must Do If You Have A Pink Eye

A report by the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) confirmed that conjunctivitis cases double during the monsoon months in major cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The 2023 monsoon season made this even more apparent, when a surge in cases across North and Eastern India was formally classified as an epidemic, driven almost entirely by adenovirus, the most common viral culprit behind epidemic keratoconjunctivitis , known colloquially as “Madras eye.”

Agrees Dr. Anusha Venkataraman, Senior Consultant & Surgeon - Vitreo Retina and Ocular Oncology, ASG Vasan Eye Care in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. “Every monsoon, ophthalmology clinics across India see a dramatic surge in one complaint: red, watery, intensely irritated eyes. Most patients call it eye flu. Medically, it is viral conjunctivitis and during the rainy season, there is a spike in cases of viral conjunctivitis,” she says.

A few days prior to the trailer release of upcoming epic film Ramayana in Delhi on July 24, actor Ranbir Kapoor is said to have had eye flu. Reports state that the actor contracted the ailment after it initially afflicted his daughter Raha. Ranbir is likely to attend the eagerly awaited “Pratham Sankalp” function at Bharat Mandapam despite the pink eye. He is well-known for upholding his professional obligations, so it's possible that he will wear black spectacles as a precaution. Kapoor's diagnosis demonstrates the ease with which conjunctivitis may spread inside households, particularly among close-knit family members.

Viral conjunctivitis spreads through direct contact. An infected person touches their eye, then touches a surface and the next person to touch that surface and then their own eye is now exposed. In normal conditions, this chain requires proximity. Monsoon removes every barrier to that proximity.

Dr. Venkataraman explains, “High humidity keeps viral particles viable on surfaces for longer. Waterlogged streets and contaminated rainwater increase eye exposure to pathogens. People crowd into buses, offices, classrooms and shared spaces, exactly the environments where adenovirus transmits most efficiently.”

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Ophthalmology and Research found that in the 2023 North India outbreak, 75% of patients had definitive exposure to an infected person within their family or workplace. This is not coincidence but it is the monsoon environment at work.

What Makes It So Contagious?

Adenovirus is the primary cause of viral conjunctivitis outbreaks in India. Dr. Venkataraman says it has a very short incubation period and survives on surfaces long enough to spread widely before most people even realise they are infected. There is no specific antiviral treatment because the infection is self-limiting, typically resolving in one to two weeks. But in that window, an infected person can pass it on to others, particularly if they continue going to school or work, share towels or eye drops or rub their eyes without washing their hands.

What You Should Do

If your eyes are red, watery and irritated, especially after contact with someone with similar symptoms, see an ophthalmologist promptly. Do not self-medicate with leftover antibiotic or steroid eye drops. Viral conjunctivitis does not respond to antibiotics and steroids can make things significantly worse. Lubricating drops and cold compresses are safe for symptomatic relief. Dr. Venkataraman recommends staying home if infected, not sharing any personal items, and washing your hands frequently. Children with conjunctivitis should not attend school until symptoms resolve. This monsoon, treat a pink eye seriously for your sake and for everyone around you.

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