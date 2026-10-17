Eye Cancer: When Common Eye Problems Hide Something Serious
Watch out for an enlarging dark spot on the iris, changes in pupil shape, flashes, floaters, or a loss of part of your vision.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 17, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Eye cancer is rare, and its early signs can sometimes be mistaken for common eye problems. Persistent blurred vision, flashes of light, floaters, or a growing dark spot in the eye also warrant attention, though these symptoms can have other causes.
The priorities in treating eye cancer are to save the patient's life and prevent the cancer from spreading, preserve the eye wherever possible, and protect vision when the first two goals can be achieved,” stated Dr. Roshmi Gupta, Consultant and Head, Orbit, Oculoplasty and Ocular Oncology, Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru.
Dr. Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, noted that the American Cancer Society estimates around 3,200 new eye and orbit cancer cases in the US in 2026. Breast and lung cancers can spread to the eye, so it's important to investigate new vision problems in these patients.
Dr. Rekha, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said that eye cancer is serious, but awareness of its warning signs remains limited. People may overlook changes in their vision or mistake them for common eye problems. Some types of eye cancer cause few noticeable symptoms in the early stages, making regular eye examinations and timely medical advice important.
Early Warning Signs of Eye Cancer
Eye specialist Dr. Chaturvedi explained that people should watch for an enlarging dark spot on the iris, changes in pupil shape, flashes, floaters or a loss of part of their vision. These symptoms may not cause pain and can be mistaken for ageing or screen strain, leading to delays in diagnosis.
Dr. Rekha said warning signs include blurred vision, sudden changes in vision, flashes of light, an increase in floaters or changes in the pupil. These signs do not always indicate cancer, but they should not be ignored. She further said that a delay in diagnosis can allow the tumour to grow, damage the eye and reduce the chances of saving one's vision. Some eye cancers can also spread to other parts of the body. She urged people to seek medical advice for any unusual or persistent changes in their eyes or vision.
Eye Cancer in Children
“A century ago, only about 5% of children with cancers such as retinoblastoma and rhabdomyosarcoma survived, whereas today, survival rates can reach 90–95% with appropriate treatment,” stated Dr. Gupta.
Dr. Chaturvedi said that a photograph may be the first to alert parents to a problem: a white or yellowish reflection in one pupil when the camera flash goes off, while the other eye appears red. This is called leukocoria and needs prompt medical evaluation. A new squint or one eye appearing larger or redder also warrants attention. Citing the case of a toddler, he said a mother sought medical advice after noticing a white reflection in the child’s eye in a birthday photograph. Initially, she dismissed it as a camera issue, but when it appeared in another picture, she decided to get the child examined.
Doctors diagnosed retinoblastoma in one eye. Chemotherapy and focal laser treatment began within days, while the other eye was closely monitored. The affected eye was ultimately saved, and the child is doing well with regular follow-ups. Dr Chaturvedi said the case shows why a white reflection in a child’s eye should be checked by an eye specialist rather than dismissed as a camera issue. He added that children with a family history of retinoblastoma may be at higher risk, and their siblings may also need screening.
When Eye Cancer Mimics Common Eye Conditions
Dr. Chaturvedi said eye infections and tumours can sometimes appear similar initially, making a detailed examination essential. Unlike a stye or conjunctivitis, which generally improves with treatment, a tumour may develop gradually without pain. Specialists examine the eye after dilating the pupil and may use ultrasound or imaging to assess a suspicious growth. A lesion that continues to grow warrants further investigation.
Dr. Gupta noted that many eye cancers can initially resemble harmless eye conditions, making them difficult to recognise. For instance, eyelid cancers may resemble small boils or styes. These growths may be removed as minor lesions but can recur, which should raise suspicion. Similarly, cancer of the conjunctiva may appear as a pinkish growth on the white of the eye, resembling pterygium (a common benign condition in India).
Sebaceous carcinoma can also present with symptoms similar to dry eye disease or blepharitis, a condition characterised by inflammation of the eyelids and dandruff-like flakes around the eyelashes. However, these conditions commonly affect both eyes, whereas sebaceous carcinoma may present in only one eye. Any unexplained growth around the eye, particularly one that recurs after removal, warrants careful examination by an eye specialist.
Silent Eye Cancers
Dr. Gupta said a comprehensive eye examination can detect cancers that may otherwise be mistaken for routine vision problems. In some cases, blurred vision attributed to a change in spectacle power or cataract may actually be caused by an intraocular tumour, such as malignant melanoma. The risk of missing the tumour may be higher in elderly patients who also have cataracts, as a dense cataract can prevent a clear view of the retina. A dilated retinal examination can help detect the tumour, while an ultrasound B-scan may be performed before cataract surgery if the cataract obstructs the view of the retina.
She added that doctors must also consider a patient's medical history. Swelling behind the eye may sometimes indicate that cancer, such as breast cancer treated years earlier, has spread to the orbit. A thorough examination and medical history can therefore help identify cancers that might otherwise go undetected.
Who Is at Higher Risk of Eye Cancer?
Dr. Rekha said that risk factors vary depending on the type of eye cancer. For instance, older age, fair skin, light-coloured eyes and sun exposure are associated with ocular melanoma. However, eye cancer can also develop in people without any known risk factors. Diagnosis involves a detailed eye examination and, if required, additional tests.
Advances in Diagnosis and Treatment
Dr. Rekha said that treatment for eye cancer depends on the type, size and location of the tumour. Dr. Chaturvedi added that saving the eye is important, but doctors must first understand the tumour. Diagnosis may involve a dilated eye examination, ultrasound, photographs, optical coherence tomography (OCT), MRI and, in some cases, a biopsy or genetic test. Small tumours may be treated with laser therapy or a radiation plaque, while larger tumours involving the optic nerve or macula may require removal of the eye to save the patient’s life. Early detection offers more treatment options and improves the chances of preserving vision, he said.
Dr. Gupta noted that some patients delay or refuse enucleation (the surgical removal of the eye) because of psychological or social concerns, even when it is critical. Such delays can allow the tumour to grow, cause pain, spread to other parts of the body and threaten the patient's life. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved the chances of preserving the eye in patients with eye cancer. Treatment now combines chemotherapy, laser therapy and radiation. Besides intravenous chemotherapy, drugs can be delivered directly to the eye through intravitreal injections, into the ophthalmic artery through a catheter (intra-arterial chemotherapy), or as eye drops (topical chemotherapy). These approaches help deliver treatment closer to the tumour while limiting exposure to the rest of the body.
Genetic testing is also helping doctors make treatment decisions. In selected cases, a liquid biopsy can detect tumour DNA in fluid from the vitreous humour. Identifying genetic markers, such as the BRAF gene in certain melanomas, may help doctors choose targetted treatments. A better understanding of tumour development and the body's immune response has led to medicines that target specific cancer pathways and immune mechanisms. Radiation techniques have also become more precise, reducing damage to surrounding tissues. In brachytherapy, a curved, lens-like plaque containing radioactive ruthenium is placed directly on the eye to deliver radiation to the tumour. Indigenous plaques developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) have helped reduce treatment costs, she concluded.
Eye cancer may not cause pain or obvious symptoms in its early stages. Paying attention to unusual changes, seeking timely medical advice and undergoing a comprehensive eye examination can improve the chances of effective treatment and, in some cases, save both vision and life.
Also read:
- Blurred Vision After 50: Ageing Naturally Or Early Cataract Signs?
- Eye Doctor's Tips To Protect Your Retina In The Age Of Digital Overload
- When Your Eyes Burn After Screen Time, Is It Just Eye Strain or Dry Eye Disease? Know the Difference and What to Do
- Can Technology Help Find Eye Disease Before We Notice Them?