ETV Bharat / health

Eye Cancer: When Common Eye Problems Hide Something Serious

Cancer of the conjunctiva may appear as a pinkish growth on the white of the eye ( Getty Images )

Eye cancer is rare, and its early signs can sometimes be mistaken for common eye problems. Persistent blurred vision, flashes of light, floaters, or a growing dark spot in the eye also warrant attention, though these symptoms can have other causes.

The priorities in treating eye cancer are to save the patient's life and prevent the cancer from spreading, preserve the eye wherever possible, and protect vision when the first two goals can be achieved,” stated Dr. Roshmi Gupta, Consultant and Head, Orbit, Oculoplasty and Ocular Oncology, Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru.

Dr. Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, noted that the American Cancer Society estimates around 3,200 new eye and orbit cancer cases in the US in 2026. Breast and lung cancers can spread to the eye, so it's important to investigate new vision problems in these patients.

Dr. Rekha, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said that eye cancer is serious, but awareness of its warning signs remains limited. People may overlook changes in their vision or mistake them for common eye problems. Some types of eye cancer cause few noticeable symptoms in the early stages, making regular eye examinations and timely medical advice important.

Early Warning Signs of Eye Cancer

Eye specialist Dr. Chaturvedi explained that people should watch for an enlarging dark spot on the iris, changes in pupil shape, flashes, floaters or a loss of part of their vision. These symptoms may not cause pain and can be mistaken for ageing or screen strain, leading to delays in diagnosis.

Any unexplained growth around the eye warrants careful examination by an eye specialist (Getty Images)

Dr. Rekha said warning signs include blurred vision, sudden changes in vision, flashes of light, an increase in floaters or changes in the pupil. These signs do not always indicate cancer, but they should not be ignored. She further said that a delay in diagnosis can allow the tumour to grow, damage the eye and reduce the chances of saving one's vision. Some eye cancers can also spread to other parts of the body. She urged people to seek medical advice for any unusual or persistent changes in their eyes or vision.

Eye Cancer in Children

“A century ago, only about 5% of children with cancers such as retinoblastoma and rhabdomyosarcoma survived, whereas today, survival rates can reach 90–95% with appropriate treatment,” stated Dr. Gupta.

Dr. Chaturvedi said that a photograph may be the first to alert parents to a problem: a white or yellowish reflection in one pupil when the camera flash goes off, while the other eye appears red. This is called leukocoria and needs prompt medical evaluation. A new squint or one eye appearing larger or redder also warrants attention. Citing the case of a toddler, he said a mother sought medical advice after noticing a white reflection in the child’s eye in a birthday photograph. Initially, she dismissed it as a camera issue, but when it appeared in another picture, she decided to get the child examined.

Doctors diagnosed retinoblastoma in one eye. Chemotherapy and focal laser treatment began within days, while the other eye was closely monitored. The affected eye was ultimately saved, and the child is doing well with regular follow-ups. Dr Chaturvedi said the case shows why a white reflection in a child’s eye should be checked by an eye specialist rather than dismissed as a camera issue. He added that children with a family history of retinoblastoma may be at higher risk, and their siblings may also need screening.

A white reflection in a child's eye should be checked by an eye specialist rather than being dismissed as a camera issue (Getty Images)

Also read: Inclusive Efforts To Combat Childhood Blindness

When Eye Cancer Mimics Common Eye Conditions

Dr. Chaturvedi said eye infections and tumours can sometimes appear similar initially, making a detailed examination essential. Unlike a stye or conjunctivitis, which generally improves with treatment, a tumour may develop gradually without pain. Specialists examine the eye after dilating the pupil and may use ultrasound or imaging to assess a suspicious growth. A lesion that continues to grow warrants further investigation.