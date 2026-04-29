ETV Bharat / health

EXPLAINER | Heatstroke Can Turn Fatal Within Minutes: Doctor's Guide To Prevent, Symptoms And Emergency Response

Chennai: With summer temperatures climbing sharply across Tamil Nadu, health experts are warning that heatstroke is no longer a distant risk but an immediate and potentially fatal threat. Dr B Kanchanamala, Head of the Emergency Department at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, has urged the public to take the danger seriously, stressing that timely prevention and response can save lives.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about the prevailing conditions, Dr Kanchanamala noted that stepping outdoors has become increasingly difficult even during the morning hours. "By noon, the intensity of the sun becomes unbearable. Between 11 AM and 3 PM, exposure should be avoided as much as possible. This is the period when the body is most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses," she explained.

She emphasised that hydration is the first line of defence. "People must not wait to feel thirsty. By the time thirst sets in, dehydration has already begun. Always keep water, buttermilk, or fresh fluids within reach. Even if you are indoors or in an air-conditioned environment, fluid intake should not be reduced," she said.

Life-Saving Steps

Avoid going outdoors between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM

Drink water frequently - even if not thirsty

Carry fluids like fruit juice, buttermilk, or tender coconut water

Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes

Avoid direct sunlight exposure as much as possible

What Is Heatstroke?

Explaining the science behind heatstroke, the doctor said the human body typically maintains a temperature of around 98.4°F. However, when external temperatures rise beyond 104–106°F, leading to organ failure and even death if not treated immediately.

"If the heat continues to build up, the body’s cooling mechanisms fail. Cells begin to shut down, vital organs are affected, and in extreme cases, this can lead to death," she warned.

Symptoms To Watch For

Extreme fatigue and weakness

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Sudden collapse or fainting

Seizures in severe cases

Hot, dry skin and high body temperature

According to her, one of the biggest mistakes people make is delaying first aid. "If a person collapses due to heat, do not rush them to the hospital immediately without first cooling the body. Pour water over them, place them in a shaded area, and if possible, use ice. Only after bringing down the body temperature should they be moved. Even in hospitals, the first step we take is cooling," she clarified.

She added that if the body temperature crosses 106°F, survival chances drop drastically. "In such cases, even with treatment, the mortality rate can be as high as 60%. That is why prevention is absolutely critical," she said.

Why Heatstroke Is Dangerous