EXPLAINER | Heatstroke Can Turn Fatal Within Minutes: Doctor's Guide To Prevent, Symptoms And Emergency Response
Dr B Kanchanamala, emergency specialist of Government Kilpauk MCH, Chennai, has issued crucial guidelines to help the public stay safe. Reports S Ravichandran
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Chennai: With summer temperatures climbing sharply across Tamil Nadu, health experts are warning that heatstroke is no longer a distant risk but an immediate and potentially fatal threat. Dr B Kanchanamala, Head of the Emergency Department at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, has urged the public to take the danger seriously, stressing that timely prevention and response can save lives.
Speaking to ETV Bharat about the prevailing conditions, Dr Kanchanamala noted that stepping outdoors has become increasingly difficult even during the morning hours. "By noon, the intensity of the sun becomes unbearable. Between 11 AM and 3 PM, exposure should be avoided as much as possible. This is the period when the body is most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses," she explained.
She emphasised that hydration is the first line of defence. "People must not wait to feel thirsty. By the time thirst sets in, dehydration has already begun. Always keep water, buttermilk, or fresh fluids within reach. Even if you are indoors or in an air-conditioned environment, fluid intake should not be reduced," she said.
Life-Saving Steps
- Avoid going outdoors between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM
- Drink water frequently - even if not thirsty
- Carry fluids like fruit juice, buttermilk, or tender coconut water
- Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes
- Avoid direct sunlight exposure as much as possible
What Is Heatstroke?
Explaining the science behind heatstroke, the doctor said the human body typically maintains a temperature of around 98.4°F. However, when external temperatures rise beyond 104–106°F, leading to organ failure and even death if not treated immediately.
"If the heat continues to build up, the body’s cooling mechanisms fail. Cells begin to shut down, vital organs are affected, and in extreme cases, this can lead to death," she warned.
Symptoms To Watch For
- Extreme fatigue and weakness
- Dizziness or lightheadedness
- Sudden collapse or fainting
- Seizures in severe cases
- Hot, dry skin and high body temperature
According to her, one of the biggest mistakes people make is delaying first aid. "If a person collapses due to heat, do not rush them to the hospital immediately without first cooling the body. Pour water over them, place them in a shaded area, and if possible, use ice. Only after bringing down the body temperature should they be moved. Even in hospitals, the first step we take is cooling," she clarified.
She added that if the body temperature crosses 106°F, survival chances drop drastically. "In such cases, even with treatment, the mortality rate can be as high as 60%. That is why prevention is absolutely critical," she said.
Why Heatstroke Is Dangerous
When the body overheats:
- Cells begin to fail
- Waste elimination stops
- Energy production halts
- Vital organs shut down
Dr Kanchanamala also highlighted the importance of appropriate clothing. "Loose, light-colored cotton garments allow the body to breathe and help in heat dissipation. Tight or synthetic clothing traps heat and worsens the condition," she added.
On hydration choices, she advised against relying on packaged drinks. "Sugary beverages do not help in real hydration. Traditional options like buttermilk with a pinch of salt, tender coconut water, and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) are far more effective. ORS must always be mixed properly in water—it cannot be consumed directly," she said.
What to Drink
- Buttermilk with a pinch of salt
- Tender coconut water
- Palm nectar, porridge, or fresh fruit juices
- Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) mixed properly in water
Packaged sugary drinks are not effective in preventing dehydration.
The doctor also drew attention to vulnerable groups. "Children often play outdoors without realising the risk. Parents must monitor them closely. Similarly, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying illnesses are at higher risk and need extra care," she added.
High-Risk Groups
- Children (especially those playing outdoors)
- Elderly individuals
- Pregnant women
First Aid Measures
- Move the person to a shaded or cool place
- Pour water over the body to reduce temperature
- Use ice (if available) to accelerate cooling
- Only after cooling, shift the patient to a hospital
Important: Cooling the body before hospital transport can significantly improve survival chances.
Describing early warning signs, she said, "Fatigue, dizziness, unusual weakness, or the need to lie down repeatedly should not be ignored. These are the body's signals that it is struggling to cope with heat."
With hospitals already preparing for a possible rise in cases, including stocking ORS and emergency care facilities, Dr Kanchanamala reiterated a simple but urgent message: ''Heatstroke is not something that happens suddenly without warning. The body gives signals. If we listen and act early - by staying hydrated, avoiding peak sun, and cooling the body quickly - we can prevent most tragedies."
As the heat intensifies in the coming weeks, her advice serves as a timely reminder that awareness and caution remain the strongest safeguards against a silent but deadly summer threat.
Government Preparedness
The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has ensured:
- ORS availability in all hospitals
- Emergency care facilities ready for heatstroke cases
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