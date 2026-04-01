Water Birth Explained: Does Giving Birth In Water Reduce Pain?
This method has gained popularity, especially among celebrities and new-age parents seeking a more natural childbirth experience, finds Sindhu T.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Childbirth is one of the most transformative experiences for a woman. Throughout history, women have sought ways to reduce the pain and anxiety associated with labour. One such method is a Water Birth, where the expectant mother gives birth while immersed in warm water. In this approach, the expectant mother sits or lies in a tub filled with comfortably warm water during labour and sometimes even during delivery.
In recent years, this method has gained popularity, especially among celebrities and new-age parents seeking a more natural childbirth experience. For instance, actor Nakul Jaidev’s wife Shruti delivered both of her children through water birth. Recently, influencer Sara Ganesh Pandi also welcomed her third child using the same method. But an important question remains: Does giving birth in water actually reduce labour pain?
Does Warm Water Reduce Labour Pain?
Research suggests that warm water can bring several physiological benefits during labour. A study published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth indicates that immersion in warm water can trigger relaxation responses in the body. When a woman sits in warm water, the nervous system responsible for relaxation becomes more active. This helps lower levels of stress hormones such as adrenaline. High levels of adrenaline can cause muscles to tighten and may reduce blood flow to the uterus, which can slow down labour. However, when the body is relaxed in warm water, the hormone Oxytocin (which helps stimulate uterine contractions) is released more effectively. This can support smoother and more efficient labour.
Effect Of Water On the Body During Labour
One of the most significant aspects of water birth is buoyancy, or the floating effect created by water. When a pregnant woman sits in water, the pressure on her joints and muscles reduces considerably. This can be particularly beneficial for women experiencing back pain during labour.
Warm water also creates a soothing sensation. During childbirth, the heat of the water helps soften the tissues around the vaginal area and increases their elasticity. Studies suggest that this may reduce the chances of tissue tearing during delivery.
Additionally, warm water helps blood vessels dilate, improving blood circulation. This ensures a steady flow of blood to both the mother and the baby.
According to research published in the Journal of Pioneering Medical Science, when a woman feels safe and relaxed, her muscles are less likely to tense unnecessarily. This relaxation can help labour progress more smoothly and sometimes even more quickly. A research paper titled Waterbirth: Current Knowledge and Medico-Legal Issues published by the National Institutes of Health, the suitability of water birth depends on several factors. These include the mother’s medical condition, pregnancy risks, and the advice of healthcare professionals.
A Celebrity Perspective
Actor Kalki Koechlin, who appeared in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s film Love Panna Uttranum, chose water birth for the delivery of her daughter. Speaking about her experience, Kalki shared: “Water birth is incredibly soothing for the body. I believe it should become a standard practice. A baby already spends months in the womb surrounded by amniotic fluid. When the baby emerges into water again during birth, it does not experience a sudden shock. Many studies support this. For mothers too, recovery after childbirth tends to be smoother and easier.” She also noted that the method is not widely adopted in India due to two main reasons: higher costs and limited awareness. Many people still view it as unusual or associate it with misconceptions.
Every woman experiences childbirth differently. Emotional responses during labour can vary widely. However, the warm water used in water birth can help create a calm and private environment. Since the procedure usually takes place in a quiet and controlled setting, it may reduce anxiety and stress.
References:
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12884-021-03724-6
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35315386
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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