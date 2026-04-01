ETV Bharat / health

Water Birth Explained: Does Giving Birth In Water Reduce Pain?

Childbirth is one of the most transformative experiences for a woman. Throughout history, women have sought ways to reduce the pain and anxiety associated with labour. One such method is a Water Birth, where the expectant mother gives birth while immersed in warm water. In this approach, the expectant mother sits or lies in a tub filled with comfortably warm water during labour and sometimes even during delivery.

In recent years, this method has gained popularity, especially among celebrities and new-age parents seeking a more natural childbirth experience. For instance, actor Nakul Jaidev’s wife Shruti delivered both of her children through water birth. Recently, influencer Sara Ganesh Pandi also welcomed her third child using the same method. But an important question remains: Does giving birth in water actually reduce labour pain?

Does Warm Water Reduce Labour Pain?

Research suggests that warm water can bring several physiological benefits during labour. A study published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth indicates that immersion in warm water can trigger relaxation responses in the body. When a woman sits in warm water, the nervous system responsible for relaxation becomes more active. This helps lower levels of stress hormones such as adrenaline. High levels of adrenaline can cause muscles to tighten and may reduce blood flow to the uterus, which can slow down labour. However, when the body is relaxed in warm water, the hormone Oxytocin (which helps stimulate uterine contractions) is released more effectively. This can support smoother and more efficient labour.

Effect Of Water On the Body During Labour

One of the most significant aspects of water birth is buoyancy, or the floating effect created by water. When a pregnant woman sits in water, the pressure on her joints and muscles reduces considerably. This can be particularly beneficial for women experiencing back pain during labour.