Rashmika Mandanna's Hip Injury Explained: What Happens When A Tendon Tears?
Rashmika's injury has also shone a light on an ailment most people have never heard of: hip tendon damage.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Actors make tough dancing maneuvers appear effortless. We see the perfect swing, the dazzling choreography, and the smile. What we don't witness often enough is the tremendous strain those actions put on the body. That truth hit close to home when actress Rashmika Mandanna sustained a serious hip tendon injury while shooting a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa. The 'freak accident' has brought her shooting to a halt and doctors have told her to take six weeks complete rest, then go into structured rehabilitation.
Her injury has also shone a light on a disease most people have never heard of: hip tendon damage. Imagine your muscles as engines. They create power. But that electricity has to go to the bones to make your body move. That’s where tendons come in. Tendons are tough cords of connective tissue that attach muscles to bone. Every step you take, every stair you climb, every dance move you make depends on them functioning correctly. If one of them is strained, partly ripped or entirely disconnected, movement suddenly becomes uncomfortable.
What Is A Hip Tendon Injury?
It is an injury to the tendons around the hip joint. This might be as minor as a microscopic tear, or as dangerous as a full rupture where the tendon tears away from the bone.
The most frequent causes of these injuries are:
- Abrupt turn or uncomfortable motion
- Sports or dancing over-stretching
- Strong contraction of muscle
- Direct drop or impact
The hip takes significant strain during activities like sprinting, jumping and dancing, which is why sportsmen and artists are particularly vulnerable.
Which Tendons Are Most Commonly Injured?
Doctors usually notice damage in three large groups of tendons around the hip. Hip abductors (gluteus medius and gluteus minimus) help stabilize the pelvis when walking. Hip flexors (iliopsoas and rectus femoris) enable you to raise your leg, climb stairs and kick. The proximal hamstrings join the muscles at the rear of the thigh to the pelvis and are used intensively during sprinting and explosive motions.
- Unlike the ordinary muscle discomfort after exercise, a tendon injury tends to get in the way of everyday mobility. The symptoms are:
- Hip/groin pain
- Inflammation and pain
- Stiffness, especially after rest
- Weakness attempting to raise the leg
- Difficulty in walking or climbing stairs.
- Pain worse while running, twisting or exercising
- Discomfort when sitting or standing for long periods of time
- Pain that spreads to the groin, thigh or buttock
- In serious injuries, it can be impossible to even walk.
Tears Explained Grade-Wise
Three grades of tendon injury are recognized.
Grade 1: Overstretching of the tendon without rupture. The pain is usually minimal and recovery is rather swift.
Grade 2: Some of the tendon is torn, leading to swelling, pain and temporary weakness.
Grade 3: The tendon is fully ripped or pulled off the bone. This is the most significant damage and usually produces considerable pain, bruising, instability and difficulties bearing weight.
If the tendon is totally detached, the muscle can usually not transfer force to the bone and regular movement is difficult.
Why Does It Take Long To Recover?
Most individuals believe that soft tissue injuries will recover in a few days of rest. Tendons don’t operate like that. They have less blood flow than muscles therefore they heal slower naturally. The severity of the damage plays a big role on recovery:
- Mild Strain: 1-3 weeks
- Moderate: 4-6 weeks
- Severe cut: A few months back
Returning to activity prematurely can impede healing and result in persistent discomfort. Doctors normally recommend rest, cold therapy, medication if needed, mild stretching and physiotherapy before a slow return to normal activity.
Is Surgery The Only Option?
No. Many moderate strains and partial tears respond to medicine, physiotherapy and an organized rehabilitation program.
Surgery might be necessary if:
- The tendon pulls completely away from the bone
- Pain remains after months of treatment
- The hip is not stable
- Daily activities are challenging
Today, hip procedures are generally done arthroscopically, with tiny incisions, which means faster recovery than traditional open surgery. But surgery is just part of the story. Rehabilitation following surgery is necessary to regain strength, flexibility and motion. Even the fittest of performers are not immune from unforeseen incidents. Dance routines feature explosive movements, fast spins and repetitive jumps and these exert a significant strain on the muscles and tendons around the hip. Tendons are tough stuff, but they require time to fix themselves before they can get us going again.
References:
- https://www.researchgate.net/figure/MHIP-Grading-Scale-for-Assessing-Severity-of-Gluteal-Tendinopathy-on-MRI_tbl1_351063518
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9422879/
Also read: