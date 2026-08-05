ETV Bharat / health

Rashmika Mandanna's Hip Injury Explained: What Happens When A Tendon Tears?

Actors make tough dancing maneuvers appear effortless. We see the perfect swing, the dazzling choreography, and the smile. What we don't witness often enough is the tremendous strain those actions put on the body. That truth hit close to home when actress Rashmika Mandanna sustained a serious hip tendon injury while shooting a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa. The 'freak accident' has brought her shooting to a halt and doctors have told her to take six weeks complete rest, then go into structured rehabilitation.

Her injury has also shone a light on a disease most people have never heard of: hip tendon damage. Imagine your muscles as engines. They create power. But that electricity has to go to the bones to make your body move. That’s where tendons come in. Tendons are tough cords of connective tissue that attach muscles to bone. Every step you take, every stair you climb, every dance move you make depends on them functioning correctly. If one of them is strained, partly ripped or entirely disconnected, movement suddenly becomes uncomfortable.

What Is A Hip Tendon Injury?

It is an injury to the tendons around the hip joint. This might be as minor as a microscopic tear, or as dangerous as a full rupture where the tendon tears away from the bone.

The most frequent causes of these injuries are:

Abrupt turn or uncomfortable motion Sports or dancing over-stretching Strong contraction of muscle Direct drop or impact

The hip takes significant strain during activities like sprinting, jumping and dancing, which is why sportsmen and artists are particularly vulnerable.

Which Tendons Are Most Commonly Injured?

Doctors usually notice damage in three large groups of tendons around the hip. Hip abductors (gluteus medius and gluteus minimus) help stabilize the pelvis when walking. Hip flexors (iliopsoas and rectus femoris) enable you to raise your leg, climb stairs and kick. The proximal hamstrings join the muscles at the rear of the thigh to the pelvis and are used intensively during sprinting and explosive motions.