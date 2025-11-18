ETV Bharat / health

Bengaluru Doctors Identify India’s First Case of Ultra-Rare Pseudo-TORCH Syndrome Linked to USP18 Gene

In what researchers are calling a milestone moment for Indian paediatrics, doctors at Bengaluru’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) have identified the country’s first known case of Pseudo-TORCH syndrome associated with the USP18 gene (an ultra-rare genetic disorder with only 11 documented cases worldwide before this one).

The discovery, published in a Wolters Kluwer peer-reviewed journal, places India on the global map of a condition so uncommon that most clinicians will never encounter it in their careers. With this new case, the worldwide tally rises to 12.

What Is Pseudo-TORCH Syndrome?

Pseudo-TORCH syndrome type 2 is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by biallelic mutations in the USP18 gene, a key regulator of the body’s antiviral response. The peculiarity of the disorder is that when this gene malfunctions, even if you don't have a viral infection, the immune system acts as if you do. As a result, the patient shows symptoms that mimic congenital TORCH infections such as toxoplasmosis, rubella, CMV, herpes, syphilis. Doctors describe it as a “clinical mirage” that can easily mislead even experienced specialists.

“This discovery pushes us to rethink how we diagnose children who look like they have congenital infections but repeatedly test negative,” said clinicians involved in the case.

Case That Changed The Equation