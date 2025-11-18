Bengaluru Doctors Identify India’s First Case of Ultra-Rare Pseudo-TORCH Syndrome Linked to USP18 Gene
The discovery places India on the global map of a condition so uncommon that most clinicians will never encounter it in their careers.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
In what researchers are calling a milestone moment for Indian paediatrics, doctors at Bengaluru’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) have identified the country’s first known case of Pseudo-TORCH syndrome associated with the USP18 gene (an ultra-rare genetic disorder with only 11 documented cases worldwide before this one).
The discovery, published in a Wolters Kluwer peer-reviewed journal, places India on the global map of a condition so uncommon that most clinicians will never encounter it in their careers. With this new case, the worldwide tally rises to 12.
What Is Pseudo-TORCH Syndrome?
Pseudo-TORCH syndrome type 2 is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by biallelic mutations in the USP18 gene, a key regulator of the body’s antiviral response. The peculiarity of the disorder is that when this gene malfunctions, even if you don't have a viral infection, the immune system acts as if you do. As a result, the patient shows symptoms that mimic congenital TORCH infections such as toxoplasmosis, rubella, CMV, herpes, syphilis. Doctors describe it as a “clinical mirage” that can easily mislead even experienced specialists.
“This discovery pushes us to rethink how we diagnose children who look like they have congenital infections but repeatedly test negative,” said clinicians involved in the case.
Case That Changed The Equation
The patient, an 11-year-old girl born to consanguineous parents, had a history that puzzled doctors for years:
- Recurrent febrile encephalopathy
- Microcephaly
- Persistent developmental delays
- Seizures
- Abnormal muscle tone
- Hepatosplenomegaly
- Thrombocytopenia
- Intracranial calcifications (ICCs)—a key diagnostic clue
She also had distinctive facial features: arched eyebrows, a broad nasal bridge, a bulbous nasal tip, and a prominent chin. Despite being able to walk, feed, and dress independently, she struggled with reading and basic arithmetic. Schooling ended after Class 3. Crucially, an older sibling had died after showing an almost identical pattern of symptoms. This familial history strengthened the suspicion of a genetic disorder, one that genetic sequencing would later confirm as Pseudo-TORCH syndrome type 2 caused by a USP18 variant.
Hidden In Plain Sight
Until now, Pseudo-TORCH type 2 has been so rare and so easily confused with congenital infections that diagnosing it required both clinical instinct and access to advanced genomic tools. Globally, its estimated prevalence is roughly 1 in 1,000,000. Many cases are missed or misclassified, especially in countries without routine genetic testing in paediatric neurology.
The Bengaluru case highlights 3 big issues in the field:
- Genetic interferonopathies are underdiagnosed. USP18 mutations lead to uncontrolled Type I interferon activity: an inflammatory overreaction that damages the developing brain.
- Symptoms overlap almost perfectly with genuine TORCH infections. This makes Pseudo-TORCH difficult to flag unless clinicians think beyond the infection model.
- NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) can change outcomes. Without it, this case would likely have remained unexplained, as many such cases historically have.
Possible Treatment Pathways
While there is no cure yet, researchers are increasingly optimistic about Baricitinib, a JAK inhibitor used in autoimmune diseases and COVID-19. Since both Pseudo-TORCH and Aicardi-Goutières syndrome (AGS) involve interferon overactivation, Baricitinib’s ability to dampen interferon signalling makes it a promising therapeutic candidate.
It is not a definitive solution, but it opens a window of hope in a field long defined by diagnostic mystery and limited interventions.
The Bengaluru case expands global understanding of a condition first described in the 1980s, when Baraister et al. documented two siblings with spasticity, seizures, microcephaly, and intracranial calcifications. Back then, the syndrome did not have a name. Today, it has a genetic signature.
Sources:
- https://journals.lww.com/clindysmorphol/abstract/9900/usp18_gene_mutation_associated_with_recurrent.108.aspx
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364640154_A_Case_Report_and_Literature_Review_of_Pseudo-TORCH_Syndrome_Type_2_PTORCH2
- https://www.jri.ir/article/120154
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364640154_A_Case_Report_and_Literature_Review_of_Pseudo-TORCH_Syndrome_Type_2_PTORCH2
Read more:
- What The Heart Attack Spike In Hassan Tells Us, And How India’s Genetic Blueprint Makes Heart Disease Hit Earlier And Harder
- 'A Rupee Can Save My Son’s Life': Hyderabad Parents Appeal For ₹26 Crore for 3-Year-Old’s Rare Genetic Disorder
- IIT Madras Discovers Hidden Genetic Pathways, Reveal Metabolic Trade-Offs Driven By Gene Variants