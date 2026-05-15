ETV Bharat / health

You’ve Had A Baby. Why Is Your BP Suddenly High? Understanding Postpartum Hypertension And The Red Flags At Home

You know what happens after a baby is born in an Indian family? Everybody becomes an expert. One aunt says drink ajwain water. Another says don’t drink cold water. Somebody insists on ghee-laden laddoos because “strength aa jayegi.” Meanwhile, the new mother who has just gone through one of the most physically exhausting experiences of her life is expected to smile, and breastfeed the baby every two hours. While everyone is busy focusing on the baby, the mother’s health often moves to the background. Many treat delivery as the finish line. Actually, it’s halftime. The mother's body is still healing.

However, one thing many people don’t realise is that high blood pressure doesn’t always end after childbirth. Sometimes, it starts after delivery. You can have a perfectly normal pregnancy, deliver a healthy baby, come home, and then suddenly find your blood pressure shooting up days or weeks later. Doctors call this postpartum hypertension.

According to Dr. Ronak Khandelwal, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals in Greater Noida, women and their families often assume pregnancy-related blood pressure problems disappear once the baby arrives. Unfortunately, that assumption can become risky. “Some women might develop postpartum hypertension, where blood pressure rises after delivery, sometimes even in women who had normal readings during pregnancy,” he says.

Just because the delivery is done does not mean the danger is over.

Why Would BP Increase After Delivery?

Think of pregnancy like a nine-month marathon for the body. Hormones change, blood volume increases, the heart works harder. After delivery, the body suddenly has to reset everything. That reset does not always go smoothly.

“Fluid shifts, hormonal changes, stress, lack of sleep, recovery from surgery or childbirth trauma, and even pre-existing risk factors can all play a role in making blood pressure spike. Sometimes it happens within a few days after childbirth or even a few weeks later,” says Ob-Gyn Dr. Khandelwal.

Many women ignore the symptoms because they assume they are simply “part of recovery.” You’re tired? Obviously, you had a baby. You have headaches? Must be sleep deprivation. Feeling weak? Probably because you haven’t eaten properly. This is where the problem begins. Postpartum hypertension can sometimes progress into something more serious called postpartum preeclampsia, a dangerous condition that can affect the brain, heart, kidneys, and lungs if ignored.

Red Flags At Home You Should Never Ignore