You’ve Had A Baby. Why Is Your BP Suddenly High? Understanding Postpartum Hypertension And The Red Flags At Home
Ahead of World Hypertension Day 2026, Ob-Gyn Dr Ronak Khandelwal explains why some women develop high blood pressure after giving birth
Published : May 15, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
You know what happens after a baby is born in an Indian family? Everybody becomes an expert. One aunt says drink ajwain water. Another says don’t drink cold water. Somebody insists on ghee-laden laddoos because “strength aa jayegi.” Meanwhile, the new mother who has just gone through one of the most physically exhausting experiences of her life is expected to smile, and breastfeed the baby every two hours. While everyone is busy focusing on the baby, the mother’s health often moves to the background. Many treat delivery as the finish line. Actually, it’s halftime. The mother's body is still healing.
However, one thing many people don’t realise is that high blood pressure doesn’t always end after childbirth. Sometimes, it starts after delivery. You can have a perfectly normal pregnancy, deliver a healthy baby, come home, and then suddenly find your blood pressure shooting up days or weeks later. Doctors call this postpartum hypertension.
According to Dr. Ronak Khandelwal, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals in Greater Noida, women and their families often assume pregnancy-related blood pressure problems disappear once the baby arrives. Unfortunately, that assumption can become risky. “Some women might develop postpartum hypertension, where blood pressure rises after delivery, sometimes even in women who had normal readings during pregnancy,” he says.
Just because the delivery is done does not mean the danger is over.
Why Would BP Increase After Delivery?
Think of pregnancy like a nine-month marathon for the body. Hormones change, blood volume increases, the heart works harder. After delivery, the body suddenly has to reset everything. That reset does not always go smoothly.
“Fluid shifts, hormonal changes, stress, lack of sleep, recovery from surgery or childbirth trauma, and even pre-existing risk factors can all play a role in making blood pressure spike. Sometimes it happens within a few days after childbirth or even a few weeks later,” says Ob-Gyn Dr. Khandelwal.
Many women ignore the symptoms because they assume they are simply “part of recovery.” You’re tired? Obviously, you had a baby. You have headaches? Must be sleep deprivation. Feeling weak? Probably because you haven’t eaten properly. This is where the problem begins. Postpartum hypertension can sometimes progress into something more serious called postpartum preeclampsia, a dangerous condition that can affect the brain, heart, kidneys, and lungs if ignored.
Red Flags At Home You Should Never Ignore
If you’re a new mother, or someone in your family recently had a baby, there are certain warning signs that should not be brushed aside.
1. A Headache That Refuses to Leave: We all get headaches. But postpartum hypertension headaches are different. If a headache refuses to improve despite medication prescribed by the doctor, or feels unusually severe, don’t shrug it off. That stubborn headache could actually be your body waving a red flag.
2. Blurred Vision or Strange Visual Changes: Blood pressure changes can affect blood vessels and brain function, which is why visual symptoms matter. If Netflix subtitles suddenly feel harder to read, don’t assume you’re just tired.
3. Swelling That Seems “Too Much”: Yes, swelling after pregnancy can happen. But if the face, hands, or body suddenly swell, or there is rapid weight gain, it deserves attention. Your body may be retaining fluid in ways it shouldn’t. This is not simply “pregnancy water weight taking time to leave.”
4. Chest Pain or Breathing Trouble: If there is chest pain, tightness, difficulty breathing, or unusual breathlessness, stop waiting. Get medical help immediately. These symptoms can point toward serious complications linked to blood pressure.
5. Severe Pain in the Upper Abdomen: Many women dismiss this as gas. But severe upper abdominal pain (especially under the ribs) can sometimes be linked to postpartum preeclampsia.
6. High BP Readings at Home: Home BP monitors are not just for grandparents anymore. If blood pressure readings are consistently high after delivery, don’t play guessing games. Call your doctor.
Dr. Khandelwal stresses that family members should also watch for warning signs because exhaustion and emotional overload may stop mothers from recognising that something is seriously wrong. Recovery after childbirth should never be a solo mission.
What New Mothers Can Do To Stay Safe
Postpartum hypertension can be managed, especially if caught early. Doctors recommend a few non-negotiables:
- Monitor blood pressure regularly, either at home or during follow-ups.
- Take medicines exactly as prescribed if your doctor recommends treatment.
- Stay hydrated, because dehydration can worsen recovery.
- Avoid excessive salt, especially processed salty foods.
- Eat balanced meals, even when caring for a newborn feels chaotic.
- Rest whenever possible.
- Don’t skip postnatal check-ups.
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