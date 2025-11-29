ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Polyphenols Are The Tiny Plant Molecules Making Your Heart Younger, Here's Where To Find Them

If you grew up in an Indian household, chances are your day begins with something hot: chai, coffee, or whatever version of caffeine your family worships. You probably never thought of these beverages as anything more than your daily lifeline. But now, thanks to a new study from King’s College London, they have entered the chat as heart-protecting superheroes.

The research, published in BMC Medicine, followed more than 3,100 adults for over a decade and found that people who regularly eat and drink foods rich in polyphenols had lower long-term risk for heart disease. In fact, the researchers say that sticking to a polyphenol-rich diet could slow down the rise in cardiovascular risk that usually comes with age.

What Did They Find?

The King’s College London team didn’t just ask people what they ate. They took a scientific deep dive: tracking diets, measuring blood pressure, checking cholesterol, and even analysing urine samples for metabolites.

Here’s what they found:

People who ate more polyphenol-rich foods had lower cardiovascular disease risk scores.

They also had better cholesterol profiles, including higher levels of HDL—the “good” cholesterol that acts like your heart’s housekeeping service.

For the first time, researchers identified specific polyphenol metabolites in urine that were strongly linked with better heart health, especially flavonoids and phenolic acids.

To measure all this, the team created a new Polyphenol dietary score (PPS) based on 20 common foods: from tea and coffee to berries, olive oil, nuts, and whole grains. This score, interestingly, predicted heart health better than tracking polyphenol intake alone. Why? Because it reflects overall dietary patterns, not just one magic ingredient.