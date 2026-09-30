Code Blue To Code Stroke, How Hospital Emergency Codes Trigger A Life-Saving Response
From Code Blue for cardiac arrest and Code Stroke to alerts for fire or other disasters, each code sets a specific response in motion.
By Anubha Jain
Published : September 30, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
When an emergency strikes inside a hospital, there is little time to stop and decide what to do. An alert brings the required doctors, nurses and support teams together, with defined roles and protocols. Codes can vary across hospitals based on their internal protocols. In a medical emergency, every minute matters. The team must identify the emergency, alert the right specialists and begin treatment without unnecessary delay.
Experts say an effective emergency response depends on regular training, mock drills, clear communication, and knowing exactly who does what. Healthcare professionals from hospitals in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad explain what happens behind these emergency codes and how teams prepare to respond quickly and in coordination.
What Happens When An Emergency Code Is Activated?
Dr Viju Wilben V, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead, Emergency Medicine, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, said that when an emergency code is activated, the priority is to recognise the situation and get the right team into action immediately. He said the outcome depends on the team and the professional bond built through structured training and multidisciplinary teamwork. Clear roles, closed-loop communication and smooth transitions from resuscitation to definitive treatment help avoid delays and confusion.
“Protocols set the path, but disciplined team dynamics save lives,” he said, adding that every team member shares responsibility for the patient’s outcome. In a Code Blue, the team follows the Chain of Survival, recognising the emergency, activating the response, starting CPR, defibrillation and stabilisation. A Code Stroke quickly brings in neurology and radiology teams, while a Code MI activates the heart-attack pathway to open the blocked artery as early as possible. “The process and responsibilities are defined beforehand so that when an emergency happens, the team can focus on treating the patient rather than deciding what needs to be done next,” he said.
Vinil Kumar CC, Deputy General Manager, Emergency & Critical Care Services, said the hospital has 14 emergency codes covering clinical and non-clinical situations. “These include Code Blue for cardiac arrest, Code Stroke, Code MI for heart attack, Code Trauma, Code Omega for massive blood transfusion and Code PERT for pulmonary embolism. Other codes cover fire, external disasters, infectious disease outbreaks, violence and internal disasters. Each code has a predefined response, alerting the relevant teams and bringing the required personnel, equipment and support systems into action,” he elaborated.
Gautham CB, Facility Director - Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, said the hospital has defined protocols for various medical and non-medical emergencies with dedicated teams for critical situations. A Code Blue, for instance, activates the required clinical team for immediate assessment and resuscitation to manage the emergency. The hospital has also dedicated emergency and trauma teams and structured triage processes to help prioritise patients based on the severity. Dr Malarvizhi Sanjeevi, Head of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, added that Fortis also has structured, code-driven ER pathways for time-sensitive heart attack, stroke, sepsis and trauma cases to strengthen multidisciplinary coordination.
The First 60-120 Seconds Can Change The Outcome
In cardiac arrest and stroke, every minute matters. Dr Wilben said that predefined pathways allow teams to move rapidly from recognition and activation to CPR, defibrillation and stabilisation. A Code Stroke brings neurology and radiology teams into action, while the Code MI pathway aims to open the blocked artery within 90 minutes of first contact. Staff use two identifiers before administering medicines or conducting investigations, ensuring that speed does not compromise basic safety. Regular training and mock drills ensure staff understand their roles before a crisis occurs. Mock drills also help identify gaps in communication, coordination and preparedness. Post-drill reviews allow teams to assess what worked and what needs improvement.
The Right Person At The Right Time
Dr Binit Jhaveri, MD (Internal Medicine), HCG Hospital, Ahmedabad, said effective emergency response depends not on who arrives first, but on clearly defined roles and a command structure that prevents confusion. One designated person functions as the team leader, making major clinical decisions, while other members have clearly defined responsibilities. The emergency physician or designated team leader typically coordinates the initial resuscitation, assesses airway, breathing and circulation, stabilises the patient and establishes the initial working diagnosis.
Nursing staff manage monitoring, IV access, emergency medications, airway support, documentation and equipment. The ICU team becomes involved when advanced ventilation, invasive monitoring, organ support or intensive care is required. Specialists such as cardiologists, neurologists and trauma surgeons are called in for definitive care in emergencies such as STEMI, acute stroke or major trauma.
Dr Malarvizhi said clinical judgement remains important as a patient's condition evolves. Protocols guide the initial response, but doctors continuously reassess the patient and adapt treatment based on the condition, medical history and response.
Where Emergency Responses Can Slow Down
When an emergency code is activated, Vinil said the emergency pathway must remain clear so that the clinical team can work without interruption. Staff also manage visitors and movement around the area, while families are informed sensitively when the patient is unconscious or unable to communicate.
Dr Jhaveri noted that even well-equipped hospitals can face delays because of late recognition of deterioration, unclear responsibilities, difficulty accessing specialists, delays in investigations or blood products, incomplete handovers and delayed escalation. He said, “The weakest link in an emergency is often not the equipment; it is the gap between recognition, communication and action.”
Common And Correctable Gaps
- Pre-hospital communication: Poor ambulance-to-Emergency Department communication can waste time. A structured handover helps the hospital team prepare in advance.
- Cognitive bias and fixation: Teams may focus on an obvious injury or diagnosis and miss another life-threatening problem. Regular re-evaluation and a structured secondary survey can reduce this risk.
- Human factors: Multiple instructions or poor communication can confuse. Protocols, checklists, simulation training and mock drills improve coordination under pressure.
Where Delays Commonly Occur
- Diagnostic bottlenecks: Delays in critical imaging or blood testing can postpone treatment.
- Communication and handover: Incomplete information during transitions can lead to missed details and delayed decisions.
- Consent-related delays: Locating family members and discussing high-risk procedures can sometimes delay treatment.
Examples of Escalation Triggers
- Acute ischaemic stroke: Imaging and clinical assessment determine eligibility for urgent stroke intervention.
- STEMI/heart attack: ST-segment elevation on ECG can trigger Cath Lab activation for urgent coronary intervention.
- Polytrauma/internal bleeding: Persistent haemodynamic instability despite resuscitation may require urgent surgical or trauma-team intervention.
- Sepsis/multi-organ failure: Refractory shock or organ dysfunction requiring vasopressors or organ support may warrant ICU care.
Effective emergency care comes down to preparedness, clear roles, trained teams and quick communication, recognising deterioration early, mobilising the right team and starting treatment without avoidable delay.
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