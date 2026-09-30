ETV Bharat / health

Code Blue To Code Stroke, How Hospital Emergency Codes Trigger A Life-Saving Response

When an emergency strikes inside a hospital, there is little time to stop and decide what to do. An alert brings the required doctors, nurses and support teams together, with defined roles and protocols. Codes can vary across hospitals based on their internal protocols. In a medical emergency, every minute matters. The team must identify the emergency, alert the right specialists and begin treatment without unnecessary delay.

Experts say an effective emergency response depends on regular training, mock drills, clear communication, and knowing exactly who does what. Healthcare professionals from hospitals in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad explain what happens behind these emergency codes and how teams prepare to respond quickly and in coordination.

What Happens When An Emergency Code Is Activated?

Dr Viju Wilben V, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead, Emergency Medicine, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, said that when an emergency code is activated, the priority is to recognise the situation and get the right team into action immediately. He said the outcome depends on the team and the professional bond built through structured training and multidisciplinary teamwork. Clear roles, closed-loop communication and smooth transitions from resuscitation to definitive treatment help avoid delays and confusion.

An effective emergency response depends on clearly defined roles and a command structure (Getty Images)

“Protocols set the path, but disciplined team dynamics save lives,” he said, adding that every team member shares responsibility for the patient’s outcome. In a Code Blue, the team follows the Chain of Survival, recognising the emergency, activating the response, starting CPR, defibrillation and stabilisation. A Code Stroke quickly brings in neurology and radiology teams, while a Code MI activates the heart-attack pathway to open the blocked artery as early as possible. “The process and responsibilities are defined beforehand so that when an emergency happens, the team can focus on treating the patient rather than deciding what needs to be done next,” he said.

Vinil Kumar CC, Deputy General Manager, Emergency & Critical Care Services, said the hospital has 14 emergency codes covering clinical and non-clinical situations. “These include Code Blue for cardiac arrest, Code Stroke, Code MI for heart attack, Code Trauma, Code Omega for massive blood transfusion and Code PERT for pulmonary embolism. Other codes cover fire, external disasters, infectious disease outbreaks, violence and internal disasters. Each code has a predefined response, alerting the relevant teams and bringing the required personnel, equipment and support systems into action,” he elaborated.

Gautham CB, Facility Director - Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, said the hospital has defined protocols for various medical and non-medical emergencies with dedicated teams for critical situations. A Code Blue, for instance, activates the required clinical team for immediate assessment and resuscitation to manage the emergency. The hospital has also dedicated emergency and trauma teams and structured triage processes to help prioritise patients based on the severity. Dr Malarvizhi Sanjeevi, Head of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, added that Fortis also has structured, code-driven ER pathways for time-sensitive heart attack, stroke, sepsis and trauma cases to strengthen multidisciplinary coordination.

A Code Stroke brings neurology and radiology teams into action (Getty Images)

The First 60-120 Seconds Can Change The Outcome