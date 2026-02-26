Women's Health Alert: What Are Gynecologic Cancers That Only Affect Women, And Which Ones Are The Most Common?
Gynecologic cancers include a number of different cancers, affecting some part of a woman's reproductive organs.
The term "gynecologic cancer" refers to cancers that start in a woman’s reproductive organs. These include the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vulva, and vagina. Each type is different. They have different warning signs, risk factors, and treatments. Knowing the early red flags helps women seek treatment for them.
“There is nothing embarrassing about talking about reproductive health. Cancer does not always start with severe pain. Sometimes it begins with small changes that are easy to ignore. The earlier you act, the better the outcome,” says Dr Kanika Batra Modi, Head- Gynae Oncology, Max Hospital, Saket in Delhi. She adds, “Women with a strong family history of ovarian or breast cancer may need genetic counseling and closer monitoring.”
Dr Modi explained four common types of gynecologic cancers in simple terms.
1. Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. The main cause of cervical cancer is a virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is very common and spreads through skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity. In many cases, the body clears the virus on its own. But sometimes, certain types of HPV can cause changes in the cells of the cervix. Over time, these changes can turn into cancer.
The good news is that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Regular Pap smears can detect early cell changes before they turn into cancer. An HPV test can also identify high-risk strains of the virus. When caught early, treatment is highly effective.
Early stages often do not cause symptoms. As the disease progresses, warning signs may include:
- Bleeding between periods
- Bleeding after sex
- Bleeding after menopause
- Unusual vaginal discharge
- Pelvic pain
The HPV vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer. It is recommended for girls and boys at a young age, before they become sexually active.
2. Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer begins in the ovaries, which are small organs on either side of the uterus. The ovaries produce eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone. Ovarian cancer is sometimes called a “silent” cancer because its symptoms can be vague. Many women mistake them for normal digestive problems or stress.
- Common symptoms include:
- Bloating
- Pelvic or abdominal pain
- Feeling full quickly
- Changes in appetite
- Frequent need to urinate
These symptoms may seem minor, but if they last for more than two weeks or keep coming back, they should not be ignored. Unlike cervical cancer, there is no simple screening test that works well for ovarian cancer in women at average risk. Because of this, it is often diagnosed at a later stage, when it has already spread.
3. Uterine (Endometrial) Cancer
Uterine cancer most often begins in the lining of the uterus, which is called the endometrium. That is why it is also known as endometrial cancer. This is one of the more common gynecologic cancers, especially in women after menopause. The most important warning sign is abnormal bleeding. This may include:
- Bleeding after menopause
- Very heavy periods
- Bleeding between periods
- Any bleeding after menopause is not normal. It should always be checked by a doctor right away.
Other symptoms may include pelvic pain or unusual discharge, but bleeding is usually the first and most noticeable sign. The good news is that because abnormal bleeding is noticeable, many cases are caught early.
4. Vulvar and Vaginal Cancers
Vulvar and vaginal cancers are less common, but they still need attention. The vulva is the outer part of the female genital area. The vagina is the internal canal that connects the cervix to the outside of the body. Symptoms include:
- Persistent itching
- Pain or tenderness
- A lump or thickened area
- Sores that do not heal
- Unusual bleeding
Because these symptoms can seem minor, women may delay seeking help. But if itching, pain, or sores last for a long time, they should be examined.
Dr Kanika Batra Modi says, “Some of these cancers are also linked to HPV infection. Regular gynecological check-ups can help detect early changes.”
Tips For Women
Gynecologic cancers affect thousands of women every year. But many cases can be treated successfully if caught early. Here are some simple steps every woman can take:
- Go for regular gynecological check-ups.
- Get Pap smears and HPV testing as recommended.
- Take the HPV vaccine if eligible.
- Pay attention to your body.
- Report unusual bleeding, pain, bloating, or discharge promptly.
- Know your family history.
