Women's Health Alert: What Are Gynecologic Cancers That Only Affect Women, And Which Ones Are The Most Common?

Pelvic or abdominal pain is one of the telltale signs of gynecologic cancer ( Getty Images )

The term "gynecologic cancer" refers to cancers that start in a woman’s reproductive organs. These include the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vulva, and vagina. Each type is different. They have different warning signs, risk factors, and treatments. Knowing the early red flags helps women seek treatment for them.

“There is nothing embarrassing about talking about reproductive health. Cancer does not always start with severe pain. Sometimes it begins with small changes that are easy to ignore. The earlier you act, the better the outcome,” says Dr Kanika Batra Modi, Head- Gynae Oncology, Max Hospital, Saket in Delhi. She adds, “Women with a strong family history of ovarian or breast cancer may need genetic counseling and closer monitoring.”

Dr Modi explained four common types of gynecologic cancers in simple terms.

1. Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. The main cause of cervical cancer is a virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is very common and spreads through skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity. In many cases, the body clears the virus on its own. But sometimes, certain types of HPV can cause changes in the cells of the cervix. Over time, these changes can turn into cancer.

The good news is that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Regular Pap smears can detect early cell changes before they turn into cancer. An HPV test can also identify high-risk strains of the virus. When caught early, treatment is highly effective.

Early stages often do not cause symptoms. As the disease progresses, warning signs may include:

Bleeding between periods

Bleeding after sex

Bleeding after menopause

Unusual vaginal discharge

Pelvic pain

The HPV vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer. It is recommended for girls and boys at a young age, before they become sexually active.

2. Ovarian Cancer