ETV Bharat / health

Mobile Neck Syndrome Explained By A Neurosurgeon, What Is This Modern-Day Ailment About?

At some point in the last decade, humans collectively decided to walk around with their heads bowed... not in reverence or humility, but because WhatsApp was buzzing. If an alien civilisation were to land on Earth today, it might reasonably assume we are a species ashamed of our surroundings, unwilling to make eye contact with trees, traffic lights, or each other. In reality, we are simply reading messages.

This seemingly harmless habit has given rise to a distinctly modern ailment: Mobile Neck Syndrome (also known as text neck or tech neck). It sounds like something that might be cured by putting your phone down for five minutes and stretching. Unfortunately, your cervical spine would like a word!

What Does It Mean?

The human head weighs about 4.5 to 5 kilograms (roughly the same as a bowling ball, except less aerodynamic). When it sits upright, balanced neatly over the spine as nature intended, everything works rather well. But tilt that head forward (say, to scroll through a reel of a cat knocking things off a table) and physics enters the conversation.

According to neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, “When the head bends forward, the effective load on the cervical spine increases several-fold. At a 15-degree tilt, the neck bears significantly more weight.” At 45 degrees (the classic smartphone posture) it’s as if your neck is carrying a small child who refuses to get down.

He adds, “This extra load strains the neck muscles, ligaments, intervertebral discs, and facet joints. Over time, this strain stops being theoretical and starts becoming painfully personal, showing up as neck pain, muscle spasms, headaches, shoulder stiffness, and upper-back discomfort.”