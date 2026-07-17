US Cyclospora Outbreak: All About The Foodborne Parasite That Attacks Most In Rainy Weather
With the United States population facing a major cyclospora outbreak, understand more about the disease that has you running to the bathroom for weeks.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
You wash your salad, squeeze some lemon over it, congratulate yourself on making a healthy food choice... and then spend the next three weeks wondering why your stomach has declared war on you. That's exactly the kind of illness American health officials are investigating after a sharp rise in Cyclospora infections across the United States. Since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed more than 1,600 locally acquired cases and is investigating thousands more. Officials expect the numbers to continue rising through August.
The outbreak hasn't been linked to a single food yet, but investigators suspect contaminated fresh produce could be responsible. The CDC reports that the cases have been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico that was served in salads at fast food chains. While the current outbreak is in the US, the story carries an important lesson for India too, especially in monsoon, when food- and water-borne infections are already on the rise.
What Exactly Is Cyclospora?
Cyclospora isn't a virus or a bacterium. It's a microscopic parasite that infects the small intestine and causes an illness called cyclosporiasis. Once it enters your body, it can trigger diarrhoea that doesn't simply disappear after a day or two. In many people, the illness can drag on for weeks if left untreated.
The good news is that Cyclospora doesn't spread easily from one person to another. Unlike norovirus or some stomach bugs that pass quickly through families, this parasite needs time outside the human body before it becomes infectious again.
Also read: Inside Cyclospora: The Tiny Parasite Behind Saba Azad’s Gut Infection That Landed Her In The Hospital
How Do People Get Infected?
The parasite usually enters the body through contaminated food or drinking water. Fresh fruits, leafy vegetables and herbs are the biggest culprits because they are often eaten raw. If irrigation water or washing water is contaminated with human waste, the parasite can cling to the produce before it reaches your kitchen.
Past outbreaks have been linked to foods such as:
- Lettuce
- Salad mixes
- Coriander (cilantro)
- Basil
- Raspberries
- Snap peas
- Fresh fruit salads
- Vegetable platters
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently tracing fresh produce through farms, suppliers and distributors to identify the source of the present outbreak.
What Are The Symptoms?
Cyclospora doesn't usually strike immediately. Symptoms generally appear about a week after eating contaminated food, although they can start anywhere between two days and two weeks later. The most common symptom is frequent watery diarrhoea. Other symptoms include:
- Stomach cramps
- Bloating
- Excess gas
- Nausea
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Extreme tiredness
- Vomiting
- Mild fever
- Headache
- Body aches
One frustrating feature of this infection is that symptoms may improve for a few days and then suddenly return.
Are Indians At Risk Of Cyclospora?
India reports many cases of food- and water-borne illnesses every year, particularly during the rainy season. Cyclospora infections have been reported in tropical and subtropical countries, including India. Although they don't receive as much attention as typhoid, cholera or food poisoning caused by bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli, they can cause prolonged illness, especially in children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. The current US outbreak shows that even healthy foods like salads and fresh fruits need to be handled safely.
Washing fruits and vegetables can prevent it partly. Experts recommend that fresh fruits and vegetables be washed well under running water before eating, even if the packet says “pre-washed.” Firm produce can be gently scrubbed with a clean produce brush.
Kitchen Hygiene Tips
- Wash your hands before preparing food.
- Use clean knives and cutting boards.
- Refrigerate cut fruits and vegetables within 2 hours.
- Drink clean safe water.
Washing may not remove all Cyclospora parasites, which is why clean farming and food handling practices are also important.
How Is It diagnosed?
Cyclosporiasis can not be diagnosed by symptoms alone since it is similar to many other infections of the stomach. Doctors generally request a stool test to detect the parasite. Sometimes one sample isn't enough, as the parasite may not be present in large numbers every day. Patients may be requested to submit multiple stool samples collected over several days.
In some labs, sophisticated molecular tests, such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction) are also employed to detect the parasite’s genetic material.
Is It curable?
Cyclospora is usually treated with the antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) for 7 to 10 days. People with reduced immunity may take longer to treat. Even without antibiotics, many healthy people eventually recover. However, the illness can last several weeks and symptoms may keep returning, making treatment worthwhile in many cases. Because prolonged diarrhoea can cause dehydration, patients should drink plenty of water, oral rehydration solutions, soups or electrolyte drinks. Alcohol and excessive caffeine are best avoided until recovery.
This rainy season, protect yourself with a few simple steps: wash fresh produce thoroughly, drink safe water, maintain good hand hygiene, and don't ignore diarrhoea that lasts more than a few days. Sometimes, what looks like a simple stomach upset may actually need medical attention.
References:
- https://www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis/about/index.html
- https://www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis/outbreaks/07-26/index.html
- https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0051
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