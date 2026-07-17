ETV Bharat / health

US Cyclospora Outbreak: All About The Foodborne Parasite That Attacks Most In Rainy Weather

You wash your salad, squeeze some lemon over it, congratulate yourself on making a healthy food choice... and then spend the next three weeks wondering why your stomach has declared war on you. That's exactly the kind of illness American health officials are investigating after a sharp rise in Cyclospora infections across the United States. Since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed more than 1,600 locally acquired cases and is investigating thousands more. Officials expect the numbers to continue rising through August.

The outbreak hasn't been linked to a single food yet, but investigators suspect contaminated fresh produce could be responsible. The CDC reports that the cases have been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico that was served in salads at fast food chains. While the current outbreak is in the US, the story carries an important lesson for India too, especially in monsoon, when food- and water-borne infections are already on the rise.

Investigators have linked infected cases to shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at fast food chains (ETV Bharat)

What Exactly Is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora isn't a virus or a bacterium. It's a microscopic parasite that infects the small intestine and causes an illness called cyclosporiasis. Once it enters your body, it can trigger diarrhoea that doesn't simply disappear after a day or two. In many people, the illness can drag on for weeks if left untreated.

The good news is that Cyclospora doesn't spread easily from one person to another. Unlike norovirus or some stomach bugs that pass quickly through families, this parasite needs time outside the human body before it becomes infectious again.

Also read: Inside Cyclospora: The Tiny Parasite Behind Saba Azad’s Gut Infection That Landed Her In The Hospital

How Do People Get Infected?

The parasite usually enters the body through contaminated food or drinking water. Fresh fruits, leafy vegetables and herbs are the biggest culprits because they are often eaten raw. If irrigation water or washing water is contaminated with human waste, the parasite can cling to the produce before it reaches your kitchen.

Past outbreaks have been linked to foods such as:

Lettuce

Salad mixes

Coriander (cilantro)

Basil

Raspberries

Snap peas

Fresh fruit salads

Vegetable platters

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently tracing fresh produce through farms, suppliers and distributors to identify the source of the present outbreak.

What Are The Symptoms?