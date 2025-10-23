ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is CyberKnife Surgery, The Safest Treatment For The Brain Condition Which Salman Suffers From?

Imagine a bolt of electricity shooting through your cheek, triggered by something as harmless as brushing your teeth or saying hello. That’s Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN), a neurological disorder so painful that even strong-willed people have been driven to despair.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed his years-long battle with TN on the Kapil Sharma Show. “It feels like someone’s stabbing you in the face,” he said. For millions who suffer from it, that description barely scratches the surface. But there’s good news. Medicine and robotics have teamed up to create something extraordinary: a non-invasive, high-precision treatment called CyberKnife Radiosurgery. It's one of the most promising pain-relief innovations of the 21st century.

What Exactly Is Trigeminal Neuralgia?

“Your trigeminal nerve is basically the wiring system for your face. It carries sensations from your forehead, cheeks, and jaw to your brain. When that wiring gets damaged or compressed (often by a blood vessel pressing against the nerve), you get a glitch in the system,” says Dr. Bhavin Visariya, Consultant – Radiation Oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre at Colaba in Mumbai. The result: searing, electric-shock pain from normal, everyday actions like chewing or smiling.

Traditional treatments like anticonvulsant drugs or surgical decompression (known as Microvascular Decompression or MVD) offer relief to some, but not all. Medications can dull the pain (and your brain) while invasive surgery carries risks of deafness, paralysis, or facial numbness. This is where CyberKnife helps. It’s built around a linear accelerator mounted on a robotic arm, which moves with sub-millimeter precision to deliver high-dose radiation directly to the nerve fibers that cause the agony.