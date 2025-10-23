Explained: What Is CyberKnife Surgery, The Safest Treatment For The Brain Condition Which Salman Suffers From?
CyberKnife radiosurgery is a less invasive and safer treatment for trigeminal neuralgia, according to a radiation oncologist.
Imagine a bolt of electricity shooting through your cheek, triggered by something as harmless as brushing your teeth or saying hello. That’s Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN), a neurological disorder so painful that even strong-willed people have been driven to despair.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed his years-long battle with TN on the Kapil Sharma Show. “It feels like someone’s stabbing you in the face,” he said. For millions who suffer from it, that description barely scratches the surface. But there’s good news. Medicine and robotics have teamed up to create something extraordinary: a non-invasive, high-precision treatment called CyberKnife Radiosurgery. It's one of the most promising pain-relief innovations of the 21st century.
What Exactly Is Trigeminal Neuralgia?
“Your trigeminal nerve is basically the wiring system for your face. It carries sensations from your forehead, cheeks, and jaw to your brain. When that wiring gets damaged or compressed (often by a blood vessel pressing against the nerve), you get a glitch in the system,” says Dr. Bhavin Visariya, Consultant – Radiation Oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre at Colaba in Mumbai. The result: searing, electric-shock pain from normal, everyday actions like chewing or smiling.
Traditional treatments like anticonvulsant drugs or surgical decompression (known as Microvascular Decompression or MVD) offer relief to some, but not all. Medications can dull the pain (and your brain) while invasive surgery carries risks of deafness, paralysis, or facial numbness. This is where CyberKnife helps. It’s built around a linear accelerator mounted on a robotic arm, which moves with sub-millimeter precision to deliver high-dose radiation directly to the nerve fibers that cause the agony.
According to radiation oncologist Dr. Visariya, “CyberKnife radiosurgery is a less invasive treatment for trigeminal neuralgia. It focuses high-dose radiation at the nerve fibers causing pain, without any cuts, anesthesia, or hospital stay.” For older patients or those with other health issues, it’s a game-changer. No incisions. No general anesthesia. No long recovery time. You walk in, get treated, and often go home the same day.
Why CyberKnife Radiosurgery Works
CyberKnife’s biggest strength is its accuracy... we’re talking sub-millimeter targeting. The radiation hits only the malfunctioning nerve fibers, leaving surrounding tissues untouched. And it’s fast. Most treatments are completed in a single session lasting one to two hours. You’re back to your normal routine within 24 hours, minus the crippling pain.
Pain-Free Living, Reimagined
Clinical studies show that 80-90% of patients report major pain reduction after CyberKnife treatment. One study in the Journal of Neurosurgery even noted that mild facial numbness, a common side effect, was linked to better long-term pain control. By selectively disabling the misfiring part of the nerve, CyberKnife disrupts the pain signals before they reach your brain.
For someone with TN, pain dictates life: when to eat, speak, or even smile. CyberKnife changes that equation. As Dr. Visariya notes, “Trigeminal neuralgia patients experience not just physical pain but emotional and psychological distress. CyberKnife radiosurgery offers a safer, more effective, and more patient-friendly option.”
