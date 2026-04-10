Covid Cicada Variant Explained: What We Know About BA.3.2 Which Has Spread In 25 States In The US
The Cicada variant remains rare but its genetic profile has caught the attention of researchers who track viral evolution.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
A new variant of the virus responsible for COVID-19 has begun appearing in surveillance data across the United States. Scientists have nicknamed it the Cicada variant, officially designated BA.3.2. The nickname evokes something periodic and mysterious: like the insects that emerge after long cycles underground. The analogy fits: BA.3.2 didn’t arrive with a sudden wave of illness. Instead, it appeared in genomic data, gradually surfacing in samples collected from around the world.
As of February 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) and the World Health Organization noted it had appeared in at least 23 countries and accounted for up to 30% of cases in some Eastern European locales. The United States may be following suit, according to new data. Information gathered by WasteWaterSCAN, a Stanford University-led tool for tracking the spread of disease, found that it is now picking up speed in the US.
Says Dr. Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, “The ongoing development of COVID-19 results in the appearance of new subvariants which include BA.3.2 that belongs to the Omicron lineage. The variant exhibits high transmissibility which enables it to spread between people with ease. The virus typically causes mild to moderate illness in most people especially vaccinated individuals who experience upper respiratory tract symptoms instead of lung symptoms.”
First Spotted in South Africa
The story of BA.3.2 begins in South Africa, where it was first detected in November 2024. From there, the variant slowly began appearing in international surveillance systems that track changes in the coronavirus genome. By February, scientists had identified BA.3.2 in samples from 23 different countries, suggesting that it had traveled across borders along the same global routes that have spread many variants before it.
In the United States, the variant first appeared in June 2025, when it was detected in a traveller arriving from the Netherlands. That discovery came through the virus-monitoring network run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose genomic surveillance program continuously sequences virus samples to track emerging mutations. But the traveller was just the beginning. Soon afterward, scientists found evidence of the variant in nasal swabs from several other travellers, a handful of patient samples, and in airplane wastewater samples.
Wastewater surveillance has become one of the most powerful tools for detecting emerging variants. Viral fragments shed in human waste accumulate in sewage systems, giving scientists a kind of community-wide snapshot of infection patterns. In the case of BA.3.2, researchers identified the variant in 132 wastewater samples across 25 U.S. states. These signals don’t necessarily mean large outbreaks are underway. But they do provide an early warning system, allowing scientists to detect variants long before they dominate case counts.
What Are The Symptoms?
According to Dr. Aravinda S N, “The BA.3.2 variant presents with common symptoms that include fever sore throat cough nasal congestion fatigue body aches and headaches. Some may also experience a temporary loss of taste or smell although this is less frequent than in earlier waves. The illness typically lasts for a short duration but its intensity depends on the patient's age and health condition. Preventive measures continue to hold critical importance.”
Vaccinated individuals, in particular, tend to experience symptoms limited to the upper respiratory tract rather than severe lung involvement.
Highly Mutated Spike Protein
What makes the Cicada variant particularly interesting is its genetic makeup. Compared with the variants used in last year’s vaccines, BA.3.2 carries an unusually large number of mutations. Specifically, scientists have identified around 70 to 75 mutations in the spike protein, the molecular structure the virus uses to attach to human cells.
For virologists, the spike protein is essentially the virus’s key to entering the body. It is also the primary target of vaccines and antibodies. When that key changes shape through mutations, it can potentially alter how the virus spreads... or how well immune defences recognize it. Laboratory studies cited in the CDC report suggest that BA.3.2 can partially evade certain antibodies, meaning it may bypass some of the immune protection built through prior infection or vaccination.
Despite its extensive mutations, the Cicada variant is not currently causing large outbreaks. According to data collected between December 2025 and February 2026, BA.3.2 accounted for less than 0.2% of COVID sequences in the United States. Dr. Aravinda notes that a combination of vaccination, mask usage in crowded spaces, good hand hygiene, and staying home when symptoms appear continues to reduce transmission.
References:
- https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/mm7510a1.htm
- https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/epp/tracking-sars-cov-2/05122025_ba.3.2_ire.pdf
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