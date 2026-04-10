ETV Bharat / health

Covid Cicada Variant Explained: What We Know About BA.3.2 Which Has Spread In 25 States In The US

A new variant of the virus responsible for COVID-19 has begun appearing in surveillance data across the United States. Scientists have nicknamed it the Cicada variant, officially designated BA.3.2. The nickname evokes something periodic and mysterious: like the insects that emerge after long cycles underground. The analogy fits: BA.3.2 didn’t arrive with a sudden wave of illness. Instead, it appeared in genomic data, gradually surfacing in samples collected from around the world.

As of February 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) and the World Health Organization noted it had appeared in at least 23 countries and accounted for up to 30% of cases in some Eastern European locales. The United States may be following suit, according to new data. Information gathered by WasteWaterSCAN, a Stanford University-led tool for tracking the spread of disease, found that it is now picking up speed in the US.

Says Dr. Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, “The ongoing development of COVID-19 results in the appearance of new subvariants which include BA.3.2 that belongs to the Omicron lineage. The variant exhibits high transmissibility which enables it to spread between people with ease. The virus typically causes mild to moderate illness in most people especially vaccinated individuals who experience upper respiratory tract symptoms instead of lung symptoms.”

First Spotted in South Africa

The story of BA.3.2 begins in South Africa, where it was first detected in November 2024. From there, the variant slowly began appearing in international surveillance systems that track changes in the coronavirus genome. By February, scientists had identified BA.3.2 in samples from 23 different countries, suggesting that it had traveled across borders along the same global routes that have spread many variants before it.

In the United States, the variant first appeared in June 2025, when it was detected in a traveller arriving from the Netherlands. That discovery came through the virus-monitoring network run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose genomic surveillance program continuously sequences virus samples to track emerging mutations. But the traveller was just the beginning. Soon afterward, scientists found evidence of the variant in nasal swabs from several other travellers, a handful of patient samples, and in airplane wastewater samples.

Wastewater surveillance has become one of the most powerful tools for detecting emerging variants. Viral fragments shed in human waste accumulate in sewage systems, giving scientists a kind of community-wide snapshot of infection patterns. In the case of BA.3.2, researchers identified the variant in 132 wastewater samples across 25 U.S. states. These signals don’t necessarily mean large outbreaks are underway. But they do provide an early warning system, allowing scientists to detect variants long before they dominate case counts.