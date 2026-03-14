ETV Bharat / health

Calisthenics Explained: How To Start Bodyweight Training Without Touching A Dumbbell Or Going To The Gym

Calisthenics is gaining popularity in India for those looking for a more natural way to work out ( Getty Images )

Across India, calisthenics has been gaining popularity among people who want a more natural way to train. According to Shubham Mishra, Founder & CEO, Indian School of Calisthenics (ISC), the appeal lies in its simplicity. “Calisthenics focuses on mastering basic movements using your own body weight,” he explains. “Instead of relying heavily on machines, it helps people develop strength, mobility and control through natural movements.”

Calisthenics is a form of strength training that relies almost entirely on your own body weight instead of external weights or gym machines. The exercises are simple in theory (push-ups, pull-ups, squats, dips and handstands) but mastering them can take surprising amounts of strength, control and patience.

There is something ironic about the modern gym. You walk in and immediately see dozens of complicated machines that look like they were designed by someone who once built a spacecraft. There are cables, weights, pulleys, adjustable benches and instructions that sometimes read like IKEA manuals. Yet, the human body managed to get strong long before any of those machines existed.

In other words, your body becomes both the gym and the equipment. ISC is dedicated to transforming lives by combining traditional calisthenics workout with modern fitness science.

Beginner's Guide To Calisthenics

Shubham says beginners should focus on mastering the basics first. “Every exercise has progressions that make it easier or harder depending on a person’s strength level.” Take pull-ups, for example. Pull-ups are famous for being brutally difficult for beginners. But there are many ways to build toward them gradually. Someone starting out might begin with resistance-band pull-ups, Australian pull-ups, rows, or even simple floor pulls. Push-ups also come with their own ladder of difficulty. The goal is to slowly build strength. As Shubham puts it, “You first learn how to move properly and build strength before progressing to harder variations.”

Pullup variation (Getty Images)

One of the things that makes calisthenics different from traditional gym workouts is its emphasis on skills. Beginners can start experimenting with skills like wall-supported handstands, headstands, frog stands, and L-sits. These exercises may look simple, but they build a strong and stable core. Over time, these foundational skills prepare the body for more advanced movements like muscle-ups and free-standing handstands.

Focus On Form, Not Repetitions

People often think the goal is to do as many push-ups or squats as possible. But according to Shubham, the real goal is quality movement. “Doing slow, controlled repetitions is far more effective for building strength and muscle control,” he says.

Human flag is an advanced calisthenics exercise (Getty Images)

If exercise builds strength, recovery protects it. Sleep, nutrition and rest are crucial parts of any training program. So while training might happen three or four times a week, rest days are just as important. “By focusing on fundamentals, maintaining proper form and following a regular routine, beginners can gradually develop strength and body control,” he says.

The best thing about calisthenics is that you don’t need expensive machines, a fancy gym membership or complicated equipment. All you really need is a bit of floor space, a pull-up bar, and the patience to keep showing up.