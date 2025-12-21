ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly? Symptoms, Risks, And Treatment Insights From Experts On One Of The Most Aggressive Cancers Known To Medicine

The untimely demise of novelist Sophie Kinsella at 55 years (the beloved author behind Confessions of a Shopaholic series of books) has pushed an unfamiliar medical term into everyday conversation: glioblastoma. Sophie Kinsella spent her career making millions laugh, often writing about life’s small anxieties with empathy and humour. Glioblastoma is the opposite of small; it is overwhelming, aggressive, and unforgiving. Yet her story has created an opening for awareness.

Understanding glioblastoma (its warning signs, its risks, and why treatment remains so challenging) can help people recognise symptoms earlier and appreciate why doctors speak of this disease with such gravity.

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma remains one of medicine’s greatest challenges. Survival rates are still low, and the disease often progresses despite best efforts. Glioblastoma, also called glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is the most common primary malignant brain tumour in adults. It is also among the most aggressive cancers known to medicine.

“Glioblastoma represents the most frequent primary brain malignancy among adults and is one of the most clinic-aggressive and deadliest forms of cancer,” explains Dr Riddhijyoti Talukdar, Consultant – Radiation Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali (Mumbai).

Unlike many cancers that form a defined lump, glioblastoma behaves differently. It does not politely stay in one place.

Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly?

1. Doesn’t grow like a normal tumour

Most people imagine a tumour as a round mass that surgeons can cut out cleanly. Glioblastoma does not work that way.

“What sets glioblastoma apart is how it grows,” says Dr Khursheed Ansari, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. “Instead of forming a neat, removable lump, its cells infiltrate like roots through normal brain tissue.”

Oncologist Dr Talukdar describes this invasiveness vividly. Glioblastoma spreads through micro-tendrils, tiny extensions that snake into surrounding brain tissue. Even when scans suggest the tumour has been removed, invisible cancer cells are often left behind. This makes complete surgical removal almost impossible because cutting too much risks damaging vital brain functions like speech, movement, memory, or vision.

2. Grows frighteningly fast