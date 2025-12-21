Explained: Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly? Symptoms, Risks, And Treatment Insights From Experts On One Of The Most Aggressive Cancers Known To Medicine
Glioblastoma is deadly not because medicine is indifferent but because the tumour is extraordinarily clever.
The untimely demise of novelist Sophie Kinsella at 55 years (the beloved author behind Confessions of a Shopaholic series of books) has pushed an unfamiliar medical term into everyday conversation: glioblastoma. Sophie Kinsella spent her career making millions laugh, often writing about life’s small anxieties with empathy and humour. Glioblastoma is the opposite of small; it is overwhelming, aggressive, and unforgiving. Yet her story has created an opening for awareness.
Understanding glioblastoma (its warning signs, its risks, and why treatment remains so challenging) can help people recognise symptoms earlier and appreciate why doctors speak of this disease with such gravity.
What Is Glioblastoma?
Glioblastoma remains one of medicine’s greatest challenges. Survival rates are still low, and the disease often progresses despite best efforts. Glioblastoma, also called glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is the most common primary malignant brain tumour in adults. It is also among the most aggressive cancers known to medicine.
“Glioblastoma represents the most frequent primary brain malignancy among adults and is one of the most clinic-aggressive and deadliest forms of cancer,” explains Dr Riddhijyoti Talukdar, Consultant – Radiation Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali (Mumbai).
Unlike many cancers that form a defined lump, glioblastoma behaves differently. It does not politely stay in one place.
Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly?
1. Doesn’t grow like a normal tumour
Most people imagine a tumour as a round mass that surgeons can cut out cleanly. Glioblastoma does not work that way.
“What sets glioblastoma apart is how it grows,” says Dr Khursheed Ansari, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. “Instead of forming a neat, removable lump, its cells infiltrate like roots through normal brain tissue.”
Oncologist Dr Talukdar describes this invasiveness vividly. Glioblastoma spreads through micro-tendrils, tiny extensions that snake into surrounding brain tissue. Even when scans suggest the tumour has been removed, invisible cancer cells are often left behind. This makes complete surgical removal almost impossible because cutting too much risks damaging vital brain functions like speech, movement, memory, or vision.
2. Grows frighteningly fast
Speed is another reason glioblastoma is so dangerous. “Studies of glioblastoma cell lines show that some cancer cells can double in size within just two days,” says Dr Talukdar. This explosive growth rate means the disease can worsen dramatically in a short span of time. This is why symptoms may appear mild at first and then escalate suddenly... and why even after treatment, the tumour often returns quickly.
3. Built to come back
Even after surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, glioblastoma has a high chance of recurrence. Why? “One single glioblastoma tumour contains many genetically different cell populations,” says neurosurgeon Dr Ansari. Among them are glioma stem cells: a particularly stubborn group of cells that can survive radiation and chemotherapy. “These cells are capable of restarting tumour growth,” he says. “In essence, glioblastoma is engineered for recurrence.” Cancer treatments may kill large portions of the tumour, but if even a small number of these stem-like cells survive, they can rebuild the cancer.
4. The brain protects the tumour
The brain has its own security system called the blood-brain barrier. Its job is to protect the brain from toxins and infections. Unfortunately, it also blocks many cancer drugs from reaching tumour cells effectively. Dr Talukdar notes that this barrier restricts the effectiveness of medications, limiting how much chemotherapy can actually reach the cancer. To make matters worse, glioblastoma cells mutate rapidly, changing their genetic makeup and becoming resistant to treatments that once worked.
What Are The Symptoms Of Glioblastoma?
One of the tragedies of glioblastoma is that early symptoms are easy to dismiss. “The symptoms might begin with minor conditions and should never be overlooked,” warns Dr Talukdar.
Common early signs include:
- Persistent headaches, especially if they change in pattern or intensity
- Seizures in adults who have never had seizures before
- Weakness or numbness on one side of the body
- Difficulty speaking or understanding words
- Memory problems or personality changes
- Trouble with balance or coordination
- Blurred or double vision
Dr Ansari emphasises that these symptoms often masquerade as everyday stress or ageing. “Subtle personality shifts, difficulty finding words, memory lapses, or unexplained weakness may be brushed aside as fatigue,” he says. “New-onset seizures in adults are particularly important red flags.” The danger lies in delay. When symptoms are ignored, valuable time is lost; and in a cancer that grows this fast, time matters enormously.
Who Is At Risk?
Glioblastoma can affect anyone, but certain patterns are known:
- It is more common in adults over 45, though it can occur earlier
- Slightly more common in men than women
- Most cases occur without a known cause
Unlike lung cancer or cervical cancer, glioblastoma has no clear lifestyle trigger. It is not caused by diet, stress, or phone use. This randomness makes it especially cruel and especially hard to prevent.
How Is Glioblastoma Treated?
There has been progress, but no miracle cure.
- Surgery: The first step is maximal safe surgery, removing as much of the tumour as possible without harming critical brain functions. Surgeons remove what they can see, but microscopic cells almost always remain.
- Radiotherapy and chemotherapy: After surgery, patients usually undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy, most often with a drug called Temozolomide. This combination slows tumour regrowth and extends survival, but it rarely eliminates the disease completely.
- Tumour Treating Fields (TTF): In the past decade, a new approach has offered modest hope. Tumour Treating Fields are wearable devices that deliver low-intensity electric fields to the brain. These fields disrupt cancer cell division and have been shown to prolong survival in some patients. However, Dr Ansari points out, glioblastoma’s ability to hide and protect itself inside the brain still limits how effective any single treatment can be.
Researchers are exploring immune-based therapies once thought impossible for brain cancers:
- CAR-T cell therapy, where immune cells are engineered to attack tumour antigens
- Patient-specific cancer vaccines, designed from a person’s own tumour mutations
- Oncolytic viruses, which infect and kill cancer cells while sparing healthy ones
“Some patients have had dramatic responses,” says Dr Ansari, particularly in this notoriously difficult disease. “GBMs are no longer a black box in terms of their biology,” Dr Ansari says. “Science is slowly understanding how this tumour thinks, and that is the first step toward defeating it.”
