Explained: What Are Autoimmune Diseases That 1 In 10 People In The World Suffer From, But Doctors Can't Fully Cure?

Our immune systems evolved in a very different world, and now they are trying to adapt to a fast, urban, screen-heavy life. The result is an immune system that sometimes becomes overactive and confused. What’s worrying doctors today is that autoimmune diseases are becoming more common, especially among younger people and women. A population-based study of 22 million people published in Lancet shows that autoimmune disorders affect about one in 10 individuals.

What Are Autoimmune Diseases?

They sound complicated, but the idea is actually quite simple. Normally, your immune system is like the security guard of your body. Its job is to fight viruses, bacteria, and anything that shouldn’t be there. But in autoimmune diseases, the security guard gets confused. Instead of attacking outsiders, it starts attacking the body itself. That means healthy cells, tissues, and organs suddenly become targets. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, and type 1 diabetes fall into this category.