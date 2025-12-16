Explained: Why Does Joint Pain Worsen In Winter? There Are 5 Reasons, According To A Joint Replacement Surgeon
Winter plays tricks on the body, especially for hip and knee replacement patients whose joints have already been through trauma and repair.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
If you’ve had a knee or hip replacement, winter can feel like an unwanted sequel. You did the surgery. You did the rehab. You followed the doctor's instructions. And yet, the moment the temperature drops, your joints seem to send you passive-aggressive reminders.
According to Dr. Vishal Lapshia, Consultant Orthopedician & Joint Replacement Surgeon at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, “This seasonal discomfort is not your imagination—and it’s not a sign that your surgery failed either. Winter simply plays tricks on the body, especially on joints that have already been through trauma and repair.”
Cold Doesn’t Damage Artificial Joints
This is the most important thing to understand, especially if you’ve woken up one winter morning convinced that something inside your knee has “frozen.” Artificial joints (metal, ceramic, high-grade plastic) do not crack, rust, or shrink because of cold weather. So why does it hurt?
Dr. Lapshia explains that the problem is not the implant. It’s everything around it. Winter affects the human body in subtle but irritating ways, and joint replacement patients tend to feel these changes more clearly.
1. Muscles and Ligaments Tighten
Cold temperatures make the surrounding muscles, ligaments, and soft tissues tighter. Even after successful surgery, these tissues may remain sensitive. When they tighten, movement becomes harder and pain sneaks in, especially during early mornings and late evenings.
2. Blood Flow Slows Down
Low temperatures slow down circulation. Reduced blood flow means less oxygen and nutrients reaching muscles and joints, making them feel heavy, sore, and stiff. This is why many patients say, “Once I start moving, it feels a bit better.” They’re not imagining it; movement warms the area and improves circulation.
3. You Move Less in Winter
Winter encourages a very specific lifestyle:
- More sitting
- More blankets
- More excuses
People tend to stay indoors, exercise less, and avoid walking; especially early mornings. For joint replacement patients, this reduced activity can quickly lead to stiffness and weakness, increasing pain instead of reducing it. Ironically, resting too much makes joints complain louder.
4. Changes in Air Pressure Can Trigger Discomfort
Ever noticed how your knee predicts the weather better than the news app? A drop in air pressure before winter storms can cause tissues around the joint to expand slightly. This creates a feeling of pressure, tightness, or dull pain; particularly in joints that have undergone surgery.
5. Inflammation Doesn’t Take A Winter Break
Even months after replacement surgery, nearby tissues may still react to cold. Winter can increase inflammation, making daily activities (walking, climbing stairs, getting out of bed) feel more difficult than they did in warmer months.
Put all this together, and winter becomes a perfect storm. Suddenly, simple tasks feel like challenges. Getting up from a chair takes longer. Walking feels hesitant. You start avoiding movement. This is where many patients unknowingly make things worse.
Don’t Stop Moving
Dr. Lapshia is clear about this: movement is medicine, even in winter. Of course, this doesn’t mean running marathons or doing aggressive workouts. It means gentle, consistent activity with your doctor’s permission.
Safe winter movement includes:
- Walking inside the house
- Light stretching
- Physiotherapy-approved exercises
The goal is to keep joints flexible and muscles active, without overloading them.
