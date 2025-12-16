ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Why Does Joint Pain Worsen In Winter? There Are 5 Reasons, According To A Joint Replacement Surgeon

If you’ve had a knee or hip replacement, winter can feel like an unwanted sequel. You did the surgery. You did the rehab. You followed the doctor's instructions. And yet, the moment the temperature drops, your joints seem to send you passive-aggressive reminders.

According to Dr. Vishal Lapshia, Consultant Orthopedician & Joint Replacement Surgeon at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, “This seasonal discomfort is not your imagination—and it’s not a sign that your surgery failed either. Winter simply plays tricks on the body, especially on joints that have already been through trauma and repair.”

Cold Doesn’t Damage Artificial Joints

This is the most important thing to understand, especially if you’ve woken up one winter morning convinced that something inside your knee has “frozen.” Artificial joints (metal, ceramic, high-grade plastic) do not crack, rust, or shrink because of cold weather. So why does it hurt?

Dr. Lapshia explains that the problem is not the implant. It’s everything around it. Winter affects the human body in subtle but irritating ways, and joint replacement patients tend to feel these changes more clearly.

1. Muscles and Ligaments Tighten

Cold temperatures make the surrounding muscles, ligaments, and soft tissues tighter. Even after successful surgery, these tissues may remain sensitive. When they tighten, movement becomes harder and pain sneaks in, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

2. Blood Flow Slows Down

Low temperatures slow down circulation. Reduced blood flow means less oxygen and nutrients reaching muscles and joints, making them feel heavy, sore, and stiff. This is why many patients say, “Once I start moving, it feels a bit better.” They’re not imagining it; movement warms the area and improves circulation.

3. You Move Less in Winter

Winter encourages a very specific lifestyle: