What Is NIMHANS, And Why Is The Government Setting Up NIMHANS 2 In North India?
The Bengaluru-based institute has become the centre of gravity for how India treats, studies, and talks about mental illness and brain health.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
n Budget 2026, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to set up NIMHANS 2 in North India, it was an acknowledgement of something many in the system already knew: one NIMHANS is no longer enough. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences is an institution based in Bengaluru, which has become the centre of gravity for how India treats, studies, and talks about mental illness and brain health.
What Exactly Is NIMHANS?
Most hospitals treat patients. NIMHANS functions simultaneously as:
- A tertiary care hospital for complex psychiatric and neurological cases
- A training ground for psychiatrists, psychologists, neurologists, nurses, and social workers
- A research institution that shapes national thinking on mental health
Because of this combination, NIMHANS does not just respond to mental-health problems but defines how the country understands them. Over the years, NIMHANS developed a reputation for handling cases that other hospitals could not. Severe depression, addiction, suicide risk, childhood developmental disorders, epilepsy, dementia, and neuropsychiatric conditions all found their way to Bengaluru. When disasters struck—natural calamities, public health emergencies, social crises—state governments have turned to NIMHANS for guidance. Slowly, NIMHANS became the place where India sent its hardest mental-health questions.
The Geography Problem
Despite its national role, NIMHANS exists in only one location. For patients in North and Central India, this means long-distance travel for diagnosis and treatment, long waiting periods and missed follow-ups and treatment delays.
The decision to establish NIMHANS 2 in North India was driven by a shortage of dedicated mental-health facilities in the region. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman acknowledged this directly. “There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north India,” she said. The government will also upgrade National Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as Regional Apex Institutions.
India’s Mental-Health Burden
The push for NIMHANS 2 did not emerge in isolation. The Economic Survey 2026, tabled on January 29, framed mental health as one of India’s most urgent public-health challenges. A major focus of the survey was young people aged 15 to 24. Drawing from several studies, it linked excessive social-media use to rising anxiety and depression, lower self-worth, and stress from cyberbullying. The survey suggested that mental distress is no longer limited to clinical settings but is becoming part of everyday life for a large section of India’s youth.
While the Budget did not announce a location or timeline, NIMHANS 2 is expected to:
- Bring advanced mental-health care closer to large populations in North India
- Expand training capacity for mental-health professionals
- Serve as a regional referral and research hub.
