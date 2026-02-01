ETV Bharat / health

What Is NIMHANS, And Why Is The Government Setting Up NIMHANS 2 In North India?

n Budget 2026, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to set up NIMHANS 2 in North India, it was an acknowledgement of something many in the system already knew: one NIMHANS is no longer enough. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences is an institution based in Bengaluru, which has become the centre of gravity for how India treats, studies, and talks about mental illness and brain health.

What Exactly Is NIMHANS?

Most hospitals treat patients. NIMHANS functions simultaneously as:

A tertiary care hospital for complex psychiatric and neurological cases A training ground for psychiatrists, psychologists, neurologists, nurses, and social workers A research institution that shapes national thinking on mental health

Because of this combination, NIMHANS does not just respond to mental-health problems but defines how the country understands them. Over the years, NIMHANS developed a reputation for handling cases that other hospitals could not. Severe depression, addiction, suicide risk, childhood developmental disorders, epilepsy, dementia, and neuropsychiatric conditions all found their way to Bengaluru. When disasters struck—natural calamities, public health emergencies, social crises—state governments have turned to NIMHANS for guidance. Slowly, NIMHANS became the place where India sent its hardest mental-health questions.