ETV Bharat / health

When Birthmarks Tell A Bigger Story: Understanding Rare Genetic Disorder NF1

A child with a few light-brown spots on the skin may not appear seriously ill. Yet what looks like harmless birthmarks could be the earliest sign of Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), a lifelong genetic disorder that can affect nearly every organ system in the body. Despite being one of the world's most common rare diseases, awareness of NF1 remains extremely low in India.

While each rare disease affects relatively few people, the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021 estimates that rare diseases collectively affect 70-96 million Indians. NF1 alone affects around one in every 2,500-3,300 births worldwide, according to the US National Library of Medicine, and often requires lifelong medical monitoring.

What Exactly Is NF1?

Also known as von Recklinghausen disease, NF1 is caused by a mutation in the NF1 gene, which produces neurofibromin, a protein that regulates cell growth. When this protein is absent or dysfunctional, uncontrolled cell growth can lead to tumours developing along nerves throughout the body.

According to the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) and the NIH Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), about half of NF1 cases are inherited, while the remainder arise from spontaneous genetic mutations.

More Than A Skin Disorder

Although the tumours associated with NF1 are usually benign, the disease extends far beyond the skin. It can affect the bones, eyes, nervous system and blood vessels. Alongside the characteristic café-au-lait spots, patients may develop cutaneous neurofibromas, optic pathway gliomas that threaten vision, skeletal deformities, high blood pressure and chronic pain.

One of the greatest challenges is the disease's unpredictability. Even members of the same family carrying the identical genetic mutation can experience remarkably different symptoms. The burden extends beyond physical health. Children often struggle with learning disabilities, attention deficits and social isolation, while adults face anxiety, depression and a reduced quality of life. Research published by the National Library of Medicine suggests that more than 50% of adults with NF1 meet the criteria for clinical depression, highlighting the need for psychological support alongside medical care. Experts said poor awareness frequently delays diagnosis and treatment, increasing the risk of preventable complications.

Early Signs Doctors And Parents Often Miss

Dr. Animesh Kar, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Narayana Health, Kolkata, said some of the earliest signs of NF1 are also the easiest to overlook. “Children with six or more café-au-lait spots often have them dismissed as ordinary birthmarks. Freckling in the armpits or groin, which usually appears between the ages of three and five, may also go unnoticed unless specifically looked for,” he said.

Nearly half of children with NF1 experience learning or attention difficulties, but these are frequently treated as unrelated behavioural problems rather than being linked to the skin findings. Some children may also have a slightly larger head size or delayed motor milestones, both of which are often overlooked.

To improve early diagnosis, Dr. Kar said paediatricians should treat multiple café-au-lait spots as a reason for further evaluation rather than a cosmetic concern. Parents should also remain alert when skin changes occur alongside learning or behavioural difficulties. Since NF1 is an inherited disorder, children born to an affected parent should be monitored closely from birth.