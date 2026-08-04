When Birthmarks Tell A Bigger Story: Understanding Rare Genetic Disorder NF1
Despite being one of the world's most common rare diseases, awareness of Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) remains extremely low in India.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
A child with a few light-brown spots on the skin may not appear seriously ill. Yet what looks like harmless birthmarks could be the earliest sign of Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), a lifelong genetic disorder that can affect nearly every organ system in the body. Despite being one of the world's most common rare diseases, awareness of NF1 remains extremely low in India.
While each rare disease affects relatively few people, the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021 estimates that rare diseases collectively affect 70-96 million Indians. NF1 alone affects around one in every 2,500-3,300 births worldwide, according to the US National Library of Medicine, and often requires lifelong medical monitoring.
What Exactly Is NF1?
Also known as von Recklinghausen disease, NF1 is caused by a mutation in the NF1 gene, which produces neurofibromin, a protein that regulates cell growth. When this protein is absent or dysfunctional, uncontrolled cell growth can lead to tumours developing along nerves throughout the body.
According to the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) and the NIH Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), about half of NF1 cases are inherited, while the remainder arise from spontaneous genetic mutations.
More Than A Skin Disorder
Although the tumours associated with NF1 are usually benign, the disease extends far beyond the skin. It can affect the bones, eyes, nervous system and blood vessels. Alongside the characteristic café-au-lait spots, patients may develop cutaneous neurofibromas, optic pathway gliomas that threaten vision, skeletal deformities, high blood pressure and chronic pain.
One of the greatest challenges is the disease's unpredictability. Even members of the same family carrying the identical genetic mutation can experience remarkably different symptoms. The burden extends beyond physical health. Children often struggle with learning disabilities, attention deficits and social isolation, while adults face anxiety, depression and a reduced quality of life. Research published by the National Library of Medicine suggests that more than 50% of adults with NF1 meet the criteria for clinical depression, highlighting the need for psychological support alongside medical care. Experts said poor awareness frequently delays diagnosis and treatment, increasing the risk of preventable complications.
Early Signs Doctors And Parents Often Miss
Dr. Animesh Kar, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Narayana Health, Kolkata, said some of the earliest signs of NF1 are also the easiest to overlook. “Children with six or more café-au-lait spots often have them dismissed as ordinary birthmarks. Freckling in the armpits or groin, which usually appears between the ages of three and five, may also go unnoticed unless specifically looked for,” he said.
Nearly half of children with NF1 experience learning or attention difficulties, but these are frequently treated as unrelated behavioural problems rather than being linked to the skin findings. Some children may also have a slightly larger head size or delayed motor milestones, both of which are often overlooked.
To improve early diagnosis, Dr. Kar said paediatricians should treat multiple café-au-lait spots as a reason for further evaluation rather than a cosmetic concern. Parents should also remain alert when skin changes occur alongside learning or behavioural difficulties. Since NF1 is an inherited disorder, children born to an affected parent should be monitored closely from birth.
When A Benign Tumour Becomes Dangerous
Dr. Niti Raizada, Principal Director – Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, explained that although most neurofibromas are benign, a small proportion can develop into aggressive cancers known as malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumours (MPNSTs). Warning signs include a tumour that suddenly enlarges, becomes painful, feels hard or fixed, causes weakness, numbness or tingling, or is accompanied by unexplained weight loss or persistent fatigue. Any sudden change in a previously stable tumour should prompt immediate medical evaluation.
According to Dr. Raizada, imaging studies and biopsy are essential for confirming the diagnosis. When necessary, early surgery can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the risk of the cancer spreading.
Lifelong Monitoring Is Essential
NF1 is a progressive disorder, with new complications potentially developing throughout life. Experts therefore stress that lifelong monitoring remains the cornerstone of treatment. Dr. Raizada said even patients with relatively mild symptoms require regular follow-up because NF1 can affect multiple organs over time. Long-term care often involves a multidisciplinary team comprising neurologists, geneticists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, orthopaedic surgeons, oncologists and rehabilitation specialists, depending on the patient's needs.
Routine assessments include skin examinations, neurological evaluations, blood pressure monitoring, eye examinations, growth and developmental assessments in children, and screening for skeletal abnormalities. MRI scans are recommended when patients develop concerning neurological symptoms, persistent pain, enlarging tumours or signs suggestive of malignant transformation. Regular surveillance allows doctors to detect complications such as optic pathway gliomas, scoliosis, vascular abnormalities, learning disabilities and cancerous changes at an earlier stage, when treatment is likely to be more effective.
New Treatments Offer Hope
Targeted therapies, particularly MEK inhibitors, have begun transforming NF1 treatment by shrinking symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas and improving function and quality of life in selected patients. However, Dr. Raizada said access to these therapies remains limited in India because of their high cost, restricted availability at specialised centres, low awareness among healthcare providers and patients, the need for specialised monitoring during treatment, and delays in diagnosis and referral.
“Improving outcomes,” she said, “will require wider access to multidisciplinary NF1 clinics, stronger genetic counselling services, greater awareness and efforts to make newer therapies more affordable.”
India Still Faces A Policy Gap
Dr. Sandeep Arora, Medical Director – Biopharmaceuticals (BBU) & Rare Disease Business Units (RDBU), AstraZeneca India, and Dr. Sankar V. H., Professor, Department of Medical Genetics, SAT Hospital, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, noted that NF1 is currently not included among the conditions eligible for financial assistance under India's rare disease programme. Including NF1 could significantly reduce the burden on affected families while helping bridge the gap between policy and clinical practice.
They also stressed the need to strengthen rare disease education within undergraduate and postgraduate medical training so that doctors recognise conditions such as NF1 earlier. Developing long-term, disease-specific registries would also provide valuable insights into how NF1 progresses in Indian patients and help improve future treatment strategies.
Dr. Kar believes India also needs a stronger research ecosystem for rare diseases. He called for a national rare disease registry that brings together patient data from hospitals across the country, giving researchers access to a larger pool of patients for meaningful studies.
Experts say NF1 is only one of several rare diseases that deserve greater recognition in India. Dr. Kar highlighted conditions such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Mitochondrial Disorders, Tuberous Sclerosis and Genetic Epilepsies, all of which continue to face delayed diagnosis and limited access to specialised care. Many of these disorders share similar challenges. Genetic testing has yet to become a routine first-line diagnostic tool, specialist services remain concentrated in a handful of metropolitan cities, and long-term support often declines once patients leave tertiary hospitals, precisely when families need it most.
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