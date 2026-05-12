ETV Bharat / health

After the Cruise Ship Scare, Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID? An Expert Answers Burning Questions About The Infection

As news of the hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship circulates, many people are now hearing about hantavirus and wondering: Should I be worried? Is it like COVID? Can it spread between people?

ETV Bharat talked to Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad. In an exclusive interview, Dr. Boorugu answered the most frequently asked questions about the virus.

What Exactly Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus belongs to a category called zoonotic infections. It spreads from animals to humans, more specifically: rodents. Rats and mice are the primary carriers. Hantavirus itself is not new. In fact, it has existed for decades and has been identified in countries across the world.

“We often do not diagnose it because we do not routinely test for it,” explains Dr. Boorugu. Many viral infections look similar (with symptoms of fever, body pain, weakness) and often patients simply recover with supportive treatment. In other words, hantavirus may have been around longer than most people realise.

How Does Hantavirus Spread?

Unlike COVID or influenza, hantavirus does not spread easily between humans. You generally do not catch it from somebody sneezing near you in an elevator or standing suspiciously close in an airport queue. Instead, infection usually happens through exposure to infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. Let’s say rats have occupied an old storeroom, basement, warehouse, abandoned room, or poorly maintained area. Their secretions dry up. Then dust gets disturbed. Tiny contaminated particles become airborne. You inhale them. That is one of the main ways infection occurs.

Dr. Boorugu explains that when dried secretions from rat urine or faeces become airborne and humans inhale those particles, hantavirus infection can happen. This is why outbreaks sometimes emerge in enclosed settings where rodent exposure exists.