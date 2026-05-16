ETV Bharat / health

Pictorial Explainer: Good Bacteria vs Bad Bacteria Inside Your Body, Understand Their Roles And Differences

Imagine your body as a crowded, noisy Indian city. A little chaotic, full of invisible workers keeping things functioning while you complain about traffic and digestion. Somewhere in this city, billions of microscopic residents are negotiating territory, sharing resources, and occasionally staging tiny rebellions. These are bacteria, and contrary to what hand sanitiser advertisements would have you believe, not all of them are plotting your downfall.

Good Bacteria

Let us begin with the good bacteria, the overachievers of the microbial world. Found mainly in your gut, skin, mouth, and even nose, they help your body do things you’d rather not think too hard about: digest food, absorb nutrients, strengthen immunity, and keep dangerous invaders in check. The gut, especially, is home to trillions of bacteria collectively called the gut microbiome. Certain species help break down fibre into useful compounds, manufacture vitamins such as B12 and K, and even influence mood through the gut-brain connection. Which means that somewhere between your stomach and your emotions lies a microbial committee influencing whether you feel cheerful or oddly annoyed by everything.

Foods like curd, buttermilk, fermented dosa batter, idli, kimchi, kefir, bananas, garlic, onions, and fibre-rich vegetables help nourish these good bacteria. In return, they reward you with smoother digestion and a somewhat less dramatic digestive system.

Bad Bacteria