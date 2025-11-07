Experts Warn Of Rising Cancer Cases In India: 7 Lakh Expected Annually By 2040
Published : November 7, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Chandigarh: As the country is observing the National Cancer Awareness Day on Friday, experts have warned about the rapid rise in the number of cancer patients, projecting 7 lakh cancer cases annually by 2040.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Rakesh Kapoor, an oncologist at Chandigarh PGI, detailed the reasons for the surge in cancer cases and the early warning signs.
“National Cancer Awareness Day was started in India in 2014 to raise awareness about cancer. People are made aware of the causes of cancer and the types of cancers that can affect them so that they can improve their diet and lifestyle to avoid diseases like cancer,” Dr Kapoor explained.
Common cancers & causes
According to Dr Kapoor, India records around 122-140 cases of cancer per one lakh people, whereas 106 to 135 cases of cancer are being reported per one lakh women.
“In Chandigarh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, breast cancer cases are common among women, while lung cancer cases are common among men. Oral cancer is very common in the Northeast and Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Leh Ladakh, mouth, throat, and oesophagus cancers are common. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer here. Chandigarh and Delhi have the highest number of breast cancer cases. In rural Punjab, cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women. In Himachal, cervical cancer is the number one cancer, while breast cancer is the number two cancer. Breast cancer is common in some areas of Haryana,” he explained.
Dr Kapoor said that eating habits come second, lifestyle comes third in regional areas. “Religious beliefs are among the main reasons cancer is more prevalent in women. In Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh, smoking and pollution are major causes of lung cancer. Breast cancer is mostly seen in developing cities, where career-oriented choices have led to late marriages or not marrying at all. Smoking and alcohol use also contribute, with 25 per cent of cancers caused by tobacco and alcohol alone,” he said.
Seek proper treatment
“If you have cancer, don't go to any local centre that claims to miraculously cure you. Those medicines will suppress the disease and delay it for a while, but won't cure it. By the time you reach PGI or a good cancer centre, your cancer will have reached the fourth stage. Seventy per cent of patients who come to us are in the third or fourth stage of cancer,” Dr Kapoor warned.
He said early detection significantly improves recovery rates. “In the early stages, breast cancer, cervical cancer, lymphoma, and colon cancer have a 90 to 95 per cent cure rate. If these cancers develop in the fourth stage, the chances of recovery drop to 5 per cent,” Dr Kapoor said.
Dr Kapoor recommended a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risk: eat less fat, avoid fried foods and foods with artificial colours, stay away from smoking, alcohol, and red meat, and consume fresh fruits and vegetables. Regular walking and exercise can help prevent not only cancer but also diabetes and hypertension.
