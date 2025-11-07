ETV Bharat / health

Experts Warn Of Rising Cancer Cases In India: 7 Lakh Expected Annually By 2040

Chandigarh: As the country is observing the National Cancer Awareness Day on Friday, experts have warned about the rapid rise in the number of cancer patients, projecting 7 lakh cancer cases annually by 2040.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Rakesh Kapoor, an oncologist at Chandigarh PGI, detailed the reasons for the surge in cancer cases and the early warning signs.

“National Cancer Awareness Day was started in India in 2014 to raise awareness about cancer. People are made aware of the causes of cancer and the types of cancers that can affect them so that they can improve their diet and lifestyle to avoid diseases like cancer,” Dr Kapoor explained.

Common cancers & causes

According to Dr Kapoor, India records around 122-140 cases of cancer per one lakh people, whereas 106 to 135 cases of cancer are being reported per one lakh women.

“In Chandigarh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, breast cancer cases are common among women, while lung cancer cases are common among men. Oral cancer is very common in the Northeast and Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Leh Ladakh, mouth, throat, and oesophagus cancers are common. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer here. Chandigarh and Delhi have the highest number of breast cancer cases. In rural Punjab, cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women. In Himachal, cervical cancer is the number one cancer, while breast cancer is the number two cancer. Breast cancer is common in some areas of Haryana,” he explained.