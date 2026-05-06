Expert Tips To Prevent Malaria In The Summer Season
Preventing malaria isn’t rocket science. It’s about being a little more aware, and a lot less casual about mosquitoes.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Summer in India is supposed to be about mangoes, holidays, and ice-cream. It’s also the season when kids invade parks, families plan trips, and everyone becomes outdoorsy. But there’s one uninvited guest who shows up every single year without fail: the mosquito. This one doesn’t just overstay its welcome. It can leave behind something far more serious: Malaria. Before you roll your eyes and say, “Arre, it’s just a mosquito bite,” let’s talk about why that one bite can turn your perfect summer into a hospital story.
The Problem We Keep Ignoring
We treat mosquitoes like background noise. But malaria isn’t some old-school disease. It’s very much here. According to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Kadian, Senior Consultant Intensivist at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli in Mumbai, the symptoms are not always mild. Malaria can start like a typical fever with chills and sweating, headache, body aches, fatigue. Then it adds nausea, vomiting, maybe even diarrhoea.
Just when you think, “Okay, this will pass,” it doesn’t. A constant fever lasting 3-4 days is a big red flag. This is where most people mess up. We convince ourselves it’s “just viral.” Meanwhile, the parasite is doing its job.
When Malaria Gets Serious
Untreated malaria can turn dangerous fast. We’re talking anaemia, breathing problems, organ failure, even coma in severe cases. This is why prevention isn’t optional. It’s basic survival common sense. Think about your typical summer day. Kids playing in parks till sunset. Families going on trips. Evening walks. Open windows. Maybe a balcony dinner because of the “nice weather.” All of this sounds great, except mosquitoes love the exact same settings.
Warm weather + stagnant water + exposed skin = mosquito paradise.
How Do You Prevent Malaria?
Dr. Sandeep Kumar Kadian advises simple things you can do to protect yourself and your family.
1. Stop Thinking Mosquito Repellent Is Optional
Using mosquito repellent is like wearing a helmet. You don’t wait for an accident to start. Apply it, especially when you’re stepping out in the evening. That’s peak mosquito time. At home, sleep under mosquito nets.
2. Dress Like You Care About Your Skin
Full sleeves sound like punishment in summer. But mosquitoes love exposed skin. So at least during evenings, switch to full-sleeved clothes and longer bottoms. Think of it as fashion with survival benefits.
3. Your House Needs Boundaries Too
Open windows at dusk? Congratulations, you just invited mosquitoes for dinner. Keep windows closed or use mesh screens. Small habit. Big difference.
4. Kill the Real Villain: Stagnant Water
If mosquitoes had LinkedIn, their job title would be “Water Enthusiasts.” Any stagnant water in coolers, buckets, plant trays, puddles is basically a breeding ground. Empty it. Clean it. Check it regularly. One unnoticed bucket can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.
5. Don’t Play the Waiting Game With Fever
This is where people go wrong the most. Fever for 3-4 days? Don’t self-diagnose. Go to a doctor. Get tested. Rule out malaria early. Because delay = complications.
Summer should be about kids coming home sweaty and happy, not feverish and weak. It should be about travel memories, not hospital visits. So the next time you hear that annoying buzzing sound, don’t just wave it off. Because in summer, that tiny mosquito is a warning.
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