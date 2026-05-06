ETV Bharat / health

Expert Tips To Prevent Malaria In The Summer Season

Summer in India is supposed to be about mangoes, holidays, and ice-cream. It’s also the season when kids invade parks, families plan trips, and everyone becomes outdoorsy. But there’s one uninvited guest who shows up every single year without fail: the mosquito. This one doesn’t just overstay its welcome. It can leave behind something far more serious: Malaria. Before you roll your eyes and say, “Arre, it’s just a mosquito bite,” let’s talk about why that one bite can turn your perfect summer into a hospital story.

The Problem We Keep Ignoring

We treat mosquitoes like background noise. But malaria isn’t some old-school disease. It’s very much here. According to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Kadian, Senior Consultant Intensivist at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli in Mumbai, the symptoms are not always mild. Malaria can start like a typical fever with chills and sweating, headache, body aches, fatigue. Then it adds nausea, vomiting, maybe even diarrhoea.

Just when you think, “Okay, this will pass,” it doesn’t. A constant fever lasting 3-4 days is a big red flag. This is where most people mess up. We convince ourselves it’s “just viral.” Meanwhile, the parasite is doing its job.

Mosquito repellants are your friends in summer (Getty Images)

When Malaria Gets Serious

Untreated malaria can turn dangerous fast. We’re talking anaemia, breathing problems, organ failure, even coma in severe cases. This is why prevention isn’t optional. It’s basic survival common sense. Think about your typical summer day. Kids playing in parks till sunset. Families going on trips. Evening walks. Open windows. Maybe a balcony dinner because of the “nice weather.” All of this sounds great, except mosquitoes love the exact same settings.

Warm weather + stagnant water + exposed skin = mosquito paradise.

How Do You Prevent Malaria?

Dr. Sandeep Kumar Kadian advises simple things you can do to protect yourself and your family.