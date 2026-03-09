ETV Bharat / health

Docs Are Calling For Exercise To Be Included In Psychiatric Treatment, Could Help Those With Mental Disorders Live Longer

A large international review published in JAMA Psychiatry argues that physical activity should become a core part of psychiatric care. This is not a friendly suggestion but something closer to standard treatment. This might sound obvious. Everyone knows exercise is “good for you.” The phrase has been printed on everything from cereal boxes to Instagram motivational posters. But the new research points to something much bigger: exercise may be a missing piece of serious mental health care.

Why Are Psychiatrists Rooting For Exercise?

People living with severe mental illnesses (conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression) die on average 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population. What’s even more surprising is the cause. It isn’t usually suicide or psychiatric complications. The main culprits are cardiovascular and metabolic diseases: heart disease, diabetes, and related illnesses. One major driver of those conditions is inactivity.

For example, people with schizophrenia spend nearly 10 hours a day sitting. That’s more sedentary than almost any other group studied. Fewer than 20% meet the World Health Organization’s minimum physical activity recommendation: about 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week. People with depression or bipolar disorder aren’t doing much better. They’re up to 50% less likely to be physically active than their peers. It creates a feedback loop. Less movement leads to worse physical health. Poor physical health worsens mood and energy. Lower mood makes movement harder. Round and round it goes.

“The evidence is clear: physical activity is a safe, effective and scalable therapy for people with severe mental illness. We would not accept psychiatric treatment that did not offer medication or psychotherapy. It is time to apply the same standard to exercise,” demands lead researcher Brendon Stubbs, Comprehensive Centre for Clinical Neurosciences and Mental Health and Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Medical University of Vienna.

What Happens Inside The Brain