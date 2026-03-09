Docs Are Calling For Exercise To Be Included In Psychiatric Treatment, Could Help Those With Mental Disorders Live Longer
New research points out that exercise may be a missing piece of serious mental health care.
A large international review published in JAMA Psychiatry argues that physical activity should become a core part of psychiatric care. This is not a friendly suggestion but something closer to standard treatment. This might sound obvious. Everyone knows exercise is “good for you.” The phrase has been printed on everything from cereal boxes to Instagram motivational posters. But the new research points to something much bigger: exercise may be a missing piece of serious mental health care.
Why Are Psychiatrists Rooting For Exercise?
People living with severe mental illnesses (conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression) die on average 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population. What’s even more surprising is the cause. It isn’t usually suicide or psychiatric complications. The main culprits are cardiovascular and metabolic diseases: heart disease, diabetes, and related illnesses. One major driver of those conditions is inactivity.
For example, people with schizophrenia spend nearly 10 hours a day sitting. That’s more sedentary than almost any other group studied. Fewer than 20% meet the World Health Organization’s minimum physical activity recommendation: about 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week. People with depression or bipolar disorder aren’t doing much better. They’re up to 50% less likely to be physically active than their peers. It creates a feedback loop. Less movement leads to worse physical health. Poor physical health worsens mood and energy. Lower mood makes movement harder. Round and round it goes.
“The evidence is clear: physical activity is a safe, effective and scalable therapy for people with severe mental illness. We would not accept psychiatric treatment that did not offer medication or psychotherapy. It is time to apply the same standard to exercise,” demands lead researcher Brendon Stubbs, Comprehensive Centre for Clinical Neurosciences and Mental Health and Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Medical University of Vienna.
What Happens Inside The Brain
Scientists now understand quite a lot about what physical activity does inside the body, and inside the brain. When people are inactive for long periods, several systems start to malfunction. The stress hormone system (known as the HPA axis) becomes dysregulated. Inflammatory markers in the body—things with intimidating names like C-reactive protein and interleukin-6—rise. Dopamine pathways linked to motivation and reward begin to struggle. Another key factor is BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), a protein that helps maintain healthy brain cells and supports mood and learning. Physical inactivity tends to lower it. Exercise reverses many of these processes.
Regular physical activity can reduce inflammation, regulate stress hormones, improve cognitive function, and boost mood-related brain chemistry. In study after study involving thousands of patients, structured exercise programs produced moderate to large improvements in depression, psychotic symptoms, cognition, quality of life and cardiometabolic health.
The Missing Prescription
If exercise works so well, why isn’t it already a routine part of psychiatric treatment? One answer is that mental health systems traditionally focus on medication and psychotherapy. Both are essential. But physical activity has often been treated as optional, something patients might consider once they “feel better.”
Unfortunately, waiting until someone feels motivated enough to start exercising can be a bit like waiting for a rainy day to fix the roof. The review suggests a practical solution: integrating physical activity into routine psychiatric care using something called the 5A model. It sounds slightly like a grading system at a particularly ambitious school, but it’s actually a structured way for clinicians to talk about movement during appointments.
- Ask about physical activity levels.
- Assess readiness to change.
- Advise on realistic exercise options.
- Assist with motivation and goal setting.
- Arrange follow-up to track progress.
