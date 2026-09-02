ETV Bharat / health

Exercise Changes How The Brain Works During Mental Tasks, Possibly Protecting Against Dementia

Aerobic exercise like walking or jogging has been associated with better cognitive performance and may help protect against cognitive decline and dementia ( Getty Images )

Exercise is often thought of simply: you walk, jog or cycle, your heart rate goes up and your body gets fitter. But what is happening in the brain? Researchers at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan, in partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in the US, have looked more closely at that question. They found that aerobic exercise can alter brain activity patterns when people are doing cognitive tasks, and that doing the same mental task over and over can also help the brain function more efficiently.

Previous research has often had difficulty separating the effects of exercise from the effects of just doing a task again and again. Aerobic exercise like walking or jogging has been associated with better cognitive performance and may help protect against cognitive decline and dementia. But it's more complex than it sounds to measure precisely what happens in the brain after exercise.

Now, imagine you were asked to do the same mental task several times, with an exercise session in between. Does your brain behave differently the second time because you exercised or because you practiced the task? To answer this question, researchers designed a study to tease apart these two effects.

Brain Scans Help Researchers Distinguish Between Practice and Exercise

Using AIST's state-of-the-art neuroimaging facilities, the research team repeatedly measured brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Healthy young and older adults performed cognitive tasks pre- and post-acute aerobic exercise. By carefully designing the experiment, the researchers were able to tease apart changes that were related to exercise itself from those that were simply due to performing the cognitive task repeatedly.

The findings indicated that aerobic exercise changed regional patterns of brain activity during cognitive tasks. Simultaneously, the act of repeating the task had a powerful effect on the efficiency with which the brain performed that task.

One of the more interesting findings was from the older participants. The scientists established a positive correlation between the task performance and the decline in brain activity caused by repeating the task. That suggests that when particular brain activity decreases as a person becomes more practiced at a task, it may reflect more efficient processing rather than poorer brain function. Think of it as learning a path. The first time you go somewhere, you have to watch every turn. After a few trips you don't have to consciously think about each step. The trip has become more efficient. A similar process may occur during repeated cognitive tasks.