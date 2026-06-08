ETV Bharat / health

Should Cancer Patients Exercise? Here's What Research From A US Cancer Institute Says

A cancer diagnosis can turn everyday activities into difficult questions. Should you rest when you’re exhausted? Is it safe to exercise before, during, or after treatment? For decades, rest was often viewed as the best way to cope with the side effects of cancer treatment. Today, a growing body of research suggests simple, gentle movement may be one of the most powerful tools patients have for managing those symptoms.

Researchers at University of Rochester Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute in New York are studying how exercise impacts common side effects of cancer and treatment. Their work is uncovering new ways to help patients improve quality of life during and after treatment. Here’s what their researchers have discovered about exercise and cancer care.

1. Exercise May Help Reduce “Chemo Brain”

Many cancer survivors experience “chemo brain,” a sense of mental fogginess that includes memory problems and difficulty concentrating during or after treatment. Wilmot Cancer Institute scientists found that exercise can help improve cognitive function during cancer treatment. Early research shows that physical activity supports brain health in several ways:

Improves blood flow

Reduces inflammation

Leads to brain changes that support learning and memory

More recently, Wilmot teams deemed ibuprofen along with gentle exercise a promising approach to help ease chemo brain, highlighting the growing effort to better understand and manage this side effect.

2. Yoga May Help Anxiety, Sleep, Mood, and Fatigue